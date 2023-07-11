Latest Articles

Best Car Insurance for 17-Year-Old-Drivers

Did you know 17-year-old drivers tend to pay more on average for car insurance? So we’ve analyzed the top companies and tips for saving on rates.

11 min. readJuly 17, 2023
Cheapest Liability-Only Car Insurance Rates (@CurrentYear)

Auto-Owners, Kemper, and Safe Auto offer the cheapest average national rates for liability-only car insurance. Monthly premiums are as low as $76.

8 min. readJuly 17, 2023
Same-Day Car Insurance With Online Quotes (@CurrentYear)

You can buy same-day car insurance from most major auto insurance companies.

22 min. readJuly 17, 2023
No-Deductible Car Insurance: Is It Right for You? (@CurrentYear)

Curious if no-deductible car insurance is right for you? Learn how it works and what options you have.

7 min. readJuly 14, 2023
Cheapest Car Insurance for 23-Year-Olds (@CurrentYear)

Find the cheapest car insurance for 23-year-olds and learn how to find the best car insurance at an age when average rates can be expensive.

5 min. readJuly 12, 2023
Rebuilt Title Insurance: Should You Buy It?

Most insurance companies will cover a car with a rebuilt title, though you may pay higher rates.

6 min. readJuly 12, 2023
Amica Car Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (@CurrentYear)

Check out Amica car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See Amica’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

9 min. readJuly 12, 2023
Car Registration Fees by State: What to Know

Car registration fees vary widely from state to state and often depend on vehicle age, weight, and type. Learn more about what to expect here.

3 min. readJuly 12, 2023
SECURA Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (@CurrentYear)

Check out SECURA car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See SECURA’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

9 min. readJuly 12, 2023
Bristol West Car Insurance Review: Costs and Ratings (@CurrentYear)

Check out Bristol West car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See Bristol West coverage options, discounts, and more.

9 min. readJuly 12, 2023
Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes by City (@CurrentYear)

Compare September 2023 car insurance quotes in your city for free. Save up to 70% per year. Cheap policies from Nationwide, Liberty Mutual, and more.

July 11, 2023
These 10 States Have the Most Street Racers in 2022

Street racing may seem showy, but it's incredibly dangerous driving behavior. These 10 states have the most street racers in 2022, and the list might surprise.

8 min. readJuly 11, 2023
Compare Car Insurance Companies

Insurify compares car insurance companies, side-by-side, fast, free, simple. Find out the right company for you by comparing the features, benefits and options available.

July 11, 2023
State Auto Car Insurance Reviews: Is it the best choice for you?

This 99-year-old insurance company could be a good choice for those who like being rewarded for safe driving

11 min. readJuly 11, 2023
Bankrate Insurance Reviews: Quotes, Ratings (2022)

Considering using Bankrate to compare car insurance? Make sure you check out our review first.

4 min. readJuly 11, 2023
