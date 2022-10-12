How Much Does Trampoline Homeowners Insurance Cost? Consumers Reviews, Rates

How Trampolines Affect Homeowners Insurance

If you’ve recently obtained a trampoline for your yard, there are a few steps you will want to take to ensure proper safety and coverage. Your insurance coverage will have to reflect your new purchase. With your new trampoline (or pool, dog, or other attractive nuisance) it’s a good idea to consider a personal umbrella policy (PUP). A PUP increases your liability coverage limits in case of litigation after a lawsuit. Personal umbrella policies protect homeowners.

Not all homeowners insurance policies will cover risks associated with trampolines.

Homeowners insurance companies may write policies pertaining to trampolines in one of three ways:

Trampolines (and injuries/litigation associated with them) are covered

Trampolines are covered under certain circumstances

Trampolines are excluded under all circumstances

Some insurance companies may have a clause in their policies called a trampoline exclusion. If the words “always excluded” are included in your home insurance policy, an insurance company may cancel your policy or outright refuse you coverage if you obtain a trampoline.

If Trampolines are Covered

If your policy has no exclusive trampoline exclusions, your trampoline should be covered under every circumstance.

If your trampoline is covered under your homeowners insurance policy, in the case that a guest is enjoying your trampoline, loses control, and suffers a serious injury, the personal liability coverage on your policy will provide relief for emergency room and medical bills and/or legal expenses in the case of a lawsuit.

If trampolines are covered under your policy, accidents aren’t the only thing you’re protected from. If your trampoline is damaged in a storm or other uncontrollable circumstance, your personal property coverage may also cover repairs or replacements.

If Trampolines are Covered Under Specific Circumstances

Some policies may provide coverage even if you have a trampoline, but only if you abide by certain rules.

Your policy may cover trampolines under a specific category called attractive nuisances. This category may also include other fun backyard activities like swimming pools, tree houses, and diving boards. Some companies may only cover these attractive nuisances under certain conditions. In terms of special circumstances, some insurers may require a safety net to surround the trampoline in order to be covered. If you fail to protect jumpers with specifically stated safety precautions like a net, your personal liability coverage may be nullified.

If Trampolines are Excluded

If you own a trampoline, you may get bounced from some insurance policies.

If the entire concept of trampolines is explicitly excluded or left out of your home insurance policy, insurance companies may deny you coverage if you own or obtain a trampoline. Alternatively, they may simply exclude the property and let you keep the homeowners policy. If you need a trampoline, but your homeowners policy is refused if you own one, you’ll need to shop around for a new insurance policy. You can do this easily by using Insurify to compare home insurance quotes in two minutes, for free.