Adding Sinkhole Insurance to Your Homeowners Policy

What is a sinkhole?

A sinkhole is an area without sufficient external drainage for water. Rainwater and runoff get trapped inside the sinkhole and drain away through the subsurface. This water movement gradually carries away the rock and earth supporting that patch of ground. When the weight of the surface material is greater than the strength of the earth supporting it, the sinkhole collapses. And if your house happens to be on top of that sinkhole, the damage can be catastrophic.

Sinkholes are most common in Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas, but they can occur in any state. At least 20 percent of the United States is at risk for sinkhole activity. Policyholders in these areas will want to check their home insurance policies to see if they already have additional coverage that protects against damages from sinkholes. Add-on products like sinkhole insurance may add an additional premium to their property insurance, but the Earth movement caused by sinkholes can cause costly damage, so it’s worth it if you’re in an area at high risk.

Unfortunately, there’s no good way to predict where and when a sinkhole will occur. The U.S. Geological Survey suggests watching for small holes forming in the ground on your property and checking your foundation regularly for cracks. If you do see signs of sinkhole activity, you’ll definitely want to consider getting sinkhole coverage added to your homeowners insurance policy or buying a separate policy to provide insurance coverage for such damage.