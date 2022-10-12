Named Perils Home Insurance Policies: The 16 Named Perils and Choosing the Perfect Policy

The number of home insurance policy types can feel endless, so if your home insurance search seems riddled with choices, you aren’t alone. Choosing between broad form and special form policies or named perils, open perils, and all-risk policies can seem overwhelming (even though most of those are just different names for the same types of coverage).

Your home insurance policy is meant to protect your home and your personal belongings from natural disasters, vandalism, and theft. That’s why it’s important to know what’s included in your homeowners insurance coverage and, more importantly, what isn’t.

There are a number of different insurance policies homeowners can choose from, but most insurance policies fall under one of two categories: named perils or all-risk policies. Whether you’re looking for homeowners insurance or renters insurance, the policy that’s best for you simply depends on the type and amount of perils coverage you’re looking for.

Sorting through all of your home insurance options can be overwhelming, but you don’t have to do it alone. Insurify is here to help you understand the ins and outs of your homeowners insurance policy. Then, you can compare home insurance quotes to see policies and insurers side by side to secure the best home insurance company, insurance policy, and insurance quotes for you in just minutes.

Keep reading for our full guide on named perils insurance to find out what type of policy you need.