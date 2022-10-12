Law or Ordinance Coverage: A Must-Have for Your Homeowners Insurance

What Is Law or Ordinance Coverage?

Law or ordinance coverage is something you don’t know you need until you need it. It’s a type of insurance that covers the cost of upgrades or increased costs due to changes in building codes, ordinances, and laws.

It’s especially important for older homes, although newer homes can also benefit. According to the Insurance Information Institute, rebuilding or repairing a home to comply with current codes can be more costly than what was required when the home was originally built.

A standard homeowners insurance policy limits the coverage for rebuilding, replacing, or repairing your home or belongings. Typically, insurance will pay to repair or replace with like kind and quality. So, if your city has updated electrical codes, it may cost more to repair or rebuild your home than your policy will allow.

That’s where law or ordinance coverage comes in: it covers the additional costs between what your policy covers and what laws and ordinances require for a covered loss.

You may have never heard of it. While it’s a common term in commercial property insurance, law or ordinance coverage is also essential for homeowners.

If your home insurance policy includes an ordinance or law exclusion, you could be stuck paying the additional cost yourself. Contact your insurance agent to ask if it’s part of your policy. Otherwise, you could pay thousands of dollars out of pocket.