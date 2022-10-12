The Truth About Home Warranty Companies

Exclusions and Limitations of Home Warranties

There are quite a few exclusions to a home warranty. The first is that the items or systems covered are outlined in your policy. If it’s not in there, it’s not covered. For example, your kitchen faucet could be covered, but not the in-wall plumbing system attached to it.

Exclusions apply to the way things are damaged. Exclusions in this category include:

Negligence

Improper care or maintenance

Improper installation or use

For example, your water heater breaks because it was improperly installed. Most home warranties won’t cover this even though it’s not your fault. Watch out for policies that use vague and mysterious exclusions like unusual wear and tear.

Whatever that means.

Limitations, on the other hand….are just as plentiful. If your air conditioning system has pre-existing conditions listed on a home inspection, it won’t be covered. Worse, most providers won’t cover unknown pre-existing conditions.

If you have an older home, you’ll be vulnerable to this exclusion.

Another significant limitation is the coverage limit. Your plan will have one, and it should be enough to cover replacement and repair costs. However, many plans have lower limits from $1,000 to $2,000 a year. This will quickly run out if your HVAC system, around $5,500, needs replacement.

A final limitation we should note is your replacement choices. You may think that, if your furnace dies, you have a say as to what furnace replaces it. But you’d be wrong. The home warranty company decides which furnace you get.

Your plan may have exclusions not listed here, or it could be more comprehensive. Be sure to carefully review your service contract so you know exactly what’s covered and what isn’t.