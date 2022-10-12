30 Seasonal Home Maintenance Tasks to Add to Your Personal Checklist

Periodic Home Maintenance

There are certain tasks homeowners should keep in mind on a weekly or monthly basis, and others that only need to be considered seasonally or annually. Keeping this checklist in mind when setting budgets and plans will help you maintain a healthy budget and home.

Monthly Maintenance

By being vigilant about a handful of easy tasks on a monthly basis, you can prevent larger problems from snowballing into costly, threatening issues. These can be thought of as simple chores, requiring few tools and little expertise.

Check Vents and Filters

HVAC systems, air filters, and dryer vents collect dust and residue over time. Some can be cleaned and put back, others must be replaced periodically. Be sure to check these systems regularly to protect against fires or clogged vents. Also, inspect your kitchen’s hood filter and make sure it’s clean—gunk and dirt may build up and cause problems. This should be done on a regular basis.

Check Pipes

Though it might seem like it would be obvious, sometimes leaks or busted pipes hide their damage until it’s too late. Ensuring all your pipes are in good working order could save you a whole lot of money in repairs. Even the smallest leak could cause major water damage. Regular maintenance of your pipes can protect you from larger projects in the long run.

Check Batteries

Make sure your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are in good working order. Replace batteries if necessary. Most of the time, these systems will notify you with an obnoxious “beep” if their batteries are nearing death, but you can never be too careful.

Keep it Sealed

A simple inspection of grout and caulk in your bathroom can stop water damage before it starts. This could also protect against unhealthy and damaging mold and mildew damage.

Be Your Own Inspector

Even in the wintertime, it’s important to do visual checks around your home. Sometimes, obvious damage goes unnoticed, like a detached gutter or damaged window screen, which could cause much damage in the long run. If you have storm windows, consider hiring a washer to keep them tidy and working well.