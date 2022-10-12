Does Home Insurance Cover Home Improvements?

Additional Coverage for Renovations

It’s a good idea to review your existing policy before you start your renovation. Your insurance agent may recommend that you update your existing policy. Here are a few changes you could make

Increase the amount of insurance you have. Your existing insurance may not have high enough limits to cover a renovation that raises the value of your home.

Increase your liability coverage limits during the renovation. Liability coverage protects you if someone outside your household gets hurt while they’re helping you with the renovation. This is especially important if you’re doing a DIY renovation with no contractors. This way, if someone gets hurt, they can submit their medical bills to your insurance company. That lowers your chances of getting sued.

Increase your liability coverage limits after the renovation is finished. This is important if your renovation includes an “attractive nuisance” that can attract people to your property, like a pool or hot tub.

Increase your coverage for personal possessions. If you bought any expensive furniture or other new personal possessions as part of the renovation, you might need to increase your personal property coverage limits.

Add renovation coverage . You may hear this referred to as “dwelling under renovation,” “dwelling under construction,” or “renovation insurance.” This is an add-on to your existing policy. Renovation insurance covers two important things. It protects building materials that are on their way to or on your property. They could be damaged or stolen from the job site. It also protects you in case of foundation collapse if the foundation is damaged during construction.

Purchase vacant home insurance. If you’re living somewhere else while your home is being renovated, your agent will probably recommend that you buy vacant home insurance, especially if the renovation will take more than 60 days. This will protect you if damage happens to your home and you don’t notice it until you move back in.