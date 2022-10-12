Is Hazard Insurance the Same as Homeowners Insurance?

What Is Hazard Insurance?

Hazard insurance is another way lenders refer to homeowners insurance. Your mortgage lender might require hazard coverage to protect against specific perils when you buy real estate. It can also identify coverage amount requirements, allowed deductible amounts, and threats your policy must include.

Standard homeowners insurance can cover hazards in two different ways:

Named perils: Covers your home and belongings against perils that are specifically named in the policy

Open perils: Protects your home and belongings from everything except the perils specifically listed in the policy

Your policy may include both named and open perils. Some insurers have open perils coverage for the dwelling or structure of the house and protect the contents under named perils coverage.

Standard Homeowners Insurance Coverages

Policy limits and covered hazards can vary. Most policies include some level of protection in six distinct areas:

Dwelling: Covers the structure of the home and attached structures, such as a garage or attached carport

Other structures coverage: Covers damage to structures not attached to the house, such as fences or sheds

Personal property coverage: Covers furniture, clothing, electronics, and other contents of the house

Loss of use: Covers the cost of additional living expenses while the house is repaired

Personal liability: Pays financial losses if someone sues after being injured in the home

Medical payments: Covers medical bills for people or pets who are hurt in the house or on the property

Although standard, those aren’t the only situations where homeowners may need to rely on insurance for financial protection. Depending on where you live and your risk tolerance, you may want to ask your insurer about add-on coverage for:

Earthquake insurance: Add-on coverage that pays for damage and repairs caused by seismic activity

Flood insurance: A separate policy that covers flood and flood-related damage to the house and its contents

Water backup of sewer: Add-on coverage that pays for losses caused by sewer or drain backup

Personal umbrella liability: Additional coverage that can increase your policy limits for bodily injury, property damage, and personal injury

Earthquake, flood, and water backup insurance can increase the protection against financial loss from damage to your home. A personal umbrella policy goes a step further. It can add extra liability coverage to homeowners and auto insurance for even more protection.

Types of Hazards Covered by Home Insurance

Property damage accounted for over 98 percent of homeowners insurance losses, according to 2018 data from the Insurance Information Institute (III). Because of the high number of property claims, you must understand which hazards are covered before disaster strikes.

Homeowners insurance covers 16 types of hazards or perils:

Fire or lightning

Windstorm or hail

Explosion

Riot or civil commotion

Damage caused by aircraft

Damage caused by vehicles

Smoke

Vandalism

Theft

Volcanic eruption

Falling object

Weight of ice, snow, or sleet

Accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam

Freezing of household systems or appliances

Sudden and accidental discharge from an electrical current

That’s an extensive list. You might think hazard insurance is all you need. However, your policy doesn’t always cover damage from a peril or natural disaster.

Standard homeowners insurance doesn’t cover water damage caused by flooding. Some companies can require you to purchase an endorsement for earthquake protection.