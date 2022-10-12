Costco Home Insurance Review: Is it the best choice for you?

Costco members have long since enjoyed saving money on food, home goods, and more, but many don’t realize that the store also offers a menu of insurance policies. Originally, Costco partnered with Ameriprise Financial for policy underwriting. Ameriprise was acquired in late 2019 by American Family Insurance, so now all policies are underwritten by American Family. These insurance products are called Costco CONNECT, and you get many types of coverage through the program:

Homeowners insurance policies

Car insurance policies

Renters insurance policies

Umbrella insurance policies

You can also purchase rental car insurance through Costco. And Costco offers life insurance policies underwritten by Protective Life. The additional benefits of being a Costco member run deep.

Convenience is key when it comes to purchasing insurance, and American Family Insurance offers customers the ability to bundle auto insurance with a home policy. Overall, the insurance provider has received mostly positive reviews, although some take issue with rate increases and note a general lack of communication from American Family Insurance customer service.

Before you decide to renew your Costco membership or purchase insurance products from American Family Insurance, be sure to visit Insurify. You’ll be able to receive up-to-date quotes from multiple insurance companies and can see if the savings that Costco boasts are really worth it.