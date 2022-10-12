The Cost of Flood Insurance: How It’s Determined and How You Can Save

Factors That Affect the Cost of Flood Insurance

The average cost of NFIP policies was $700 in 2019, but your flood insurance cost will depend on various factors specific to your home and your flood risk.

Private flood insurance costs are often lower than NFIP rates for the same coverage. Still, rates can add up quickly if you’re looking for more comprehensive flood coverage since most private flood policies offer additional coverage options, higher coverage limits, and higher deductibles than NFIP policies. Homeowners who opt for private flood coverage can expect their insurer to determine premiums based on similar factors to NFIP policies.

According to FEMA, the following factors determine your flood insurance premiums:

Flood Zone

Your home’s flood risk is the first factor that determines your flood insurance cost since higher risk typically means higher premiums.

FEMA created flood maps that outline special flood hazard areas (SFHA), or areas with at least a one percent chance of flooding each year. If you live in an SFHA and have a mortgage backed by the federal government, your lender will require that you purchase flood insurance.

For homeowners outside of high-risk flood zones, the NFIP offers a Preferred Risk Policy (PRP) that provides a combination of building and contents coverage at lower premiums.

Coverages

Flood insurance policies can protect your home and your personal belongings, but you’ll have to purchase each coverage separately. The NFIP offers building coverage limits up to $250,000 for residential buildings, while contents coverage limits are capped at $100,000.

When it comes to NFIP flood insurance claims, policyholders are reimbursed for the replacement cost of their home if all of the following apply:

They live in a single-family home.

The insured home is their primary residence (meaning they live at the insured location at least 80 percent of the year).

Their building coverage limit is at least 80 percent of the full replacement cost of the home.

If even one of these doesn’t apply, your policy will reimburse your home’s actual cash value instead. That being said, if you’re looking for a flood policy with replacement cost coverage, it’s important to make sure you choose a high enough building coverage limit (which will lead to higher insurance costs). Replacement cost coverage is not available for personal property claims or certain home features, like carpeting.

Buying separate coverages under one policy may seem like an annoying extra step in getting the protection your home needs, but it actually allows you to adjust flood insurance options more freely. With home insurance policies, your dwelling coverage limit affects your personal property limits. But with flood insurance, if you want $250,000 in building coverage but aren’t interested in contents coverage at all, you can have exactly that.

Deductibles

When choosing your building coverage and contents coverage limits, you also choose your deductibles.

If you have both building and contents coverage and ever need to file claims for flood damage to your home and personal property, your insurance company will subtract both deductibles from your reimbursement.

Policies with lower deductibles come at a higher cost. Keep in mind that opting for higher deductibles may lower your flood insurance cost now, but your payout will be smaller if you ever need to file a claim. Your mortgage lender may also set a limit on how high your deductibles can be.

Age of Home

Older homes and those that aren’t designed to withstand flood damages cost more to insure. Other home features, like a finished basement and crawl spaces, can also lead to higher flood insurance costs.

Location and Contents

Generally, personal belongings and appliances like washers aren’t covered if they’re stored in your basement. Having utilities like heating and cooling systems in your basement may also lead to higher premiums.

Elevation

The elevation of your home’s lowest floor is a significant indicator of your home’s flood risk. If the lowest floor is located below your neighborhood’s base flood elevation (or BFE, which is the level floodwaters are expected to rise in your area), then your home is susceptible to flood damage and your flood insurance premiums will reflect this risk.