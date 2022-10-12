What California Residents Need to Know about Hazard Insurance

Is hazard insurance the same as homeowners insurance? Yes. Every home insurance plan covers damage from certain “hazards,” and if you want to get a home loan, virtually all mortgage lenders require a certain amount of this coverage.

Hazard insurance refers to the part of your general homeowners insurance policy that covers the structure of your home in case of damage from most natural disasters, theft or vandalism, and similar catastrophes. Other parts of your policy, like liability coverage, kick in if someone is injured at your home, for example.

In a place like California with a high risk of earthquakes and wildfires, you might want additional coverage to make sure you’re fully protected in a worst-case scenario.

We know insurance details can be confusing. Speak to an insurance agent (or more than one) before purchasing your plan(s) so that you’re clear on what’s covered and not. And to get the best rate, compare insurance quotes from a few different companies.

