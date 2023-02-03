What Does Pet Insurance Cover and Is It Worth It?

What doesn’t pet insurance cover?

Much like human health insurance, pet insurance policies often have exclusions. Below are a few situations where pet insurance doesn’t cover your pet’s veterinary expenses.

Pre-existing and congenital conditions

Many policies exclude treatment for pre-existing conditions, which are conditions your pet already shows symptoms of before the start of your policy. Common pre-existing conditions include hip dysplasia, heart defects, cataracts, and diabetes.

You should consider getting pet insurance early in your pet’s life before symptoms develop, particularly if your pet’s breed is prone to certain conditions. Your pet insurance quotes may be higher if your pet’s breed is prone to medical issues.

Some policies also exclude congenital conditions, which develop before birth. Certain providers are exceptions, like Trupanion, one of the largest pet insurance providers in the country. Trupanion’s standard policy covers congenital and hereditary conditions as long as the pet didn’t show symptoms before the policy began.[4]

Dental care

Studies have shown that 28% of dogs and 42% of cats have diseased teeth — you just might not know it until you order a dental X-ray.[5] Unfortunately, most pet insurance plans exclude dental cleaning and dental X-rays, but you might be able to add dental as an additional coverage.

Behavior training

Behavioral therapy can be helpful for many pets, particularly rescue dogs and cats. Unfortunately, many basic pet insurance plans exclude behavioral treatment, though you might be able to add this treatment for an additional charge.

Experimental or alternative therapies

Most pet insurance policies only cover care performed by a licensed veterinarian. You shouldn’t expect reimbursement for treatment from an alternative source or treatment that isn’t within the standard of care unless your policy explicitly covers it. Speak to your pet insurance agent if you’re unsure what qualifies as alternative care versus standard care.

Pet identification

Many pet owners implant a microchip in their dog or cat to have permanent identification in case their pet is ever lost. Unfortunately, most pet health insurance policies don’t cover microchip implantation in standard policies.

Pet insurance coverage has quite a bit of variation, and different plans have different exclusions. Always read the fine print on your policy to avoid being on the hook for unexpected costs, and contact your insurance agent if you need more information. Many insurers offer the option to add certain coverages for an additional cost.

