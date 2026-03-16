Biz Chatterjee

About Biz's expertise

Biz oversees the core Insurify product experience, leading a team of product managers who ensure the shopping experience is seamless for Insurify customers. He joined Insurify in 2024.

With 15-plus years in fintech and consumer tech, Biz has led product at Wescover and Groupon and founded Aiolux, an AI-driven startup. He holds multiple degrees, including an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business, a master’s in computer science from Cornell University, and a master’s of chemistry from the University of Utah.