Biz Chatterjee

About Biz's expertise
Biz oversees the core Insurify product experience, leading a team of product managers who ensure the shopping experience is seamless for Insurify customers. He joined Insurify in 2024.
With 15-plus years in fintech and consumer tech, Biz has led product at Wescover and Groupon and founded Aiolux, an AI-driven startup. He holds multiple degrees, including an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business, a master’s in computer science from Cornell University, and a master’s of chemistry from the University of Utah.
Our Editorial Guidelines
Insurify’s content goes through a rigorous editing and fact-checking process that includes reviews by insurance agents, data scientists, and multiple editors with years of experience in insurance and personal finance. We vet every article and report for: accuracy, educational value, objectivity, enjoyability.
Learn more about our editorial team and editorial guidelines here