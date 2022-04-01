Rents Are Rising the Highest in These 20 Cities (2022)

Rent values across the U.S. are creeping back up in 2022, but prices in these 20 cities are skyrocketing above the rest.

After nearly two years of pandemic-deflated rental prices in America’s biggest cities, rent values are back on the rise. In fact, rent costs across the country are now at an all-time high, with price hikes not only widespread, but steep, too.

There are several factors behind this sharp rise in rent costs. For one, some people are feeling more comfortable with city life now that local governments have lifted many COVID-19 restrictions, and demand for rental units has rebounded in most U.S. metropolitan areas. Inflation, which hit a 40-year high of 7.9% in February, is also contributing to the country’s steep rise in rental prices. Lastly, many potential homebuyers are temporarily turning to the rental options as they wait for the housing market to cool off from its current scorching state.

Curious to see where rental values have increased the most over the past year, the data science team at Insurify turned to national rent data to identify the twenty cities with the greatest rise in rent prices in 2022.