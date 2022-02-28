Newark, NJ Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

Newark, NJ Homeowners Insurance

With its population of over 280,000, Newark is New Jersey ’s most populous city. Settled in 1666, it’s also one of the oldest cities in the United States. Today, it’s Port- Newark -Elizabeth terminal is the busiest shipping terminal on the East Coast today. Newark ’s industries make the city attractive to long-time and new residents. That’s because Newark is the hub for large companies like Panasonic Corporation, Prudential, and Audible. And its Newark campus of Rutgers University makes this city a top spot for an outstanding education.

Most Newark, New Jersey, residents commute from the suburbs to the city daily. But that commute is sure to get disrupted by some unpredictable weather. That’s because Newark ’s spot on the map is between a humid subtropical and a humid continental climate. That means residents can expect hot and humid summers as well as cold winters annually. Summer temperatures are often between the upper 70s and the 90s, with some storms and rain. And winters can mean temperatures between 10°F and 31°F, with nor’easters and almost 30 inches of snowfall on average. The hot-and-cold climate means more damage to homes year after year. But there’s a solution for that. Home insurance ensures that you won’t have to pay for expensive home repair or replacement when something unexpected happens. And don’t worry; there’ are savings available, too.

