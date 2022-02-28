Jersey City, NJ Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

Jersey City, NJ Homeowners Insurance

With over 260,000 residents, Jersey City, New Jersey, is a part of the New York metropolitan area. The city is also surrounded by the Hudson River, the Upper New York Bay, the Hackensack River, and Newark Bay. This makes Jersey City a key transportation terminal in the Port of New York and New Jersey. Settled by Europeans in 1621, Jersey City was characterized by Dutch farmsteads. Today, the Jersey City waterfront has become one of the largest banking and finance centers in the United States. Residents on either side of the river share mass transit connections, making a venture into Manhattan a quick trip for work or play. But overall, Jersey City in recent years has become a hip place for dining and entertainment that gives it a New York City feel. New Yorkers are moving to Jersey City to enjoy the relatively lower cost of living that the city has to offer.

Jersey City residents’ housing expenses are 40 percent lower than NYC, but they’re still 89 percent higher than the national average. And on top of that, Jersey has a humid subtropical climate. The city receives a high amount of precipitation and is vulnerable to nor’easters and hurricanes. Upkeep on a home may be costly with these factors in mind. Yet, with homeowners insurance in Jersey City, you’ll have the proper protection that keeps extra costs down.

It’s time to start looking for the best homeowners insurance in Jersey City, New Jersey. Take a look at Insurify’s comparison tool and learn how easy it is to save now!