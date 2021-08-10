Michigan Flood Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners in 2021 

How can I buy flood insurance in Michigan? Buy flood insurance coverage from a private insurer or through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

When people think of a flood, they might think of flooding caused by superstorms like Hurricane Katrina or Hurricane Sandy, which caused billions of dollars in damage. But the usual flood is caused by situations that are far less catastrophic.

For proof, look no further than metro Detroit. Flooding in the Motor City in June 2021 forced motorists to abandon vehicles on freeways and homeowners to try to dry out and sanitize homes swamped with water. Detroit’s flood follows in the footsteps of a May 2020 rainstorm that forced the catastrophic failure of two dams after several inches fell, leaving Midland and Saginaw underwater and forcing 100,000 Michiganders out of their homes.

Flooding is the top natural disaster in the U.S., according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency ( FEMA ) and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. In fact, floods are so common that there is a 26 percent chance of a homeowner experiencing a flood during their 30-year mortgage. On top of that, flood damage can be financially catastrophic—just a few inches of floodwater can cause tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

That’s why having flood insurance in Michigan is so important.

