What is hazard insurance?

Hazard insurance is the part of a standard home insurance policy that offers financial protection for your home against fire, hail, lightning, hurricanes, and other natural disasters.[1] Some policies may provide coverage against rioting or civil unrest, as well. Hazard insurance is beneficial because your insurance company will help cover the repair and replacement costs that qualifying events cause. The amount your company will cover depends on the type of policy you purchase, as well as the value of your home.

What does hazard insurance cover?

Most hazard policies cover perils that include fire, earthquakes, wind damage, theft, and vandalism. Your policy likely covers damages to the structure of your home, property, and personal belongings. Some policies may also cover additional living expenses for when your home is uninhabitable during repairs and you need to stay in a hotel.[2]

What does hazard insurance not cover?

Most standard home insurance policies don’t cover flooding or earthquake damage.[2] Some policies may require purchasing an additional policy for hurricane, flood, or earthquake damage if you live in a high-risk area. Typical hazard policies don’t cover basic wear and tear.