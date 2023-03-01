How Much Does a Heat Pump Cost in (2023)?

How much does heat pump installation cost?

Heat pump installation costs will vary based on the type of pump you choose, its capacity, and the contractor you hire. Contractors typically charge an average of $75 to $125 per hour for labor, according to Angi.[1]

While a heat pump can be pricey up front, its energy efficiency could save you money in the long run. Tax benefits and cash rebates are also available to lower installation and operating costs.[3]

Several factors influence the cost of your heat pump, including its type, its efficiency rating, its size and capacity, and your region’s climate.

Type

How much you pay for your heat pump will depend on the type you buy as well as the unique installation costs it requires. Ductless, or mini-split, heat pumps typically cost between $1,300 and $8,000, including installation, according to Angi. Absorption heat pumps, however, can cost anywhere from $18,000 to $34,000, including installation.[1]

Efficiency

An energy-efficient heat pump uses less energy to deliver the necessary heating and cooling for your home. The two key metrics used to measure a heat pump’s efficiency are the Heating Seasonal Performance Factor (HSPF) and the Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER).

HSPF measures a heat pump’s efficiency during cooler seasons, while SEER determines its cooling efficiency during warmer seasons. Efficient heat pumps earn high ratings but also are typically more expensive.[4]

Size and output

You’ll need to choose the correct size heat pump for your home. The size or capacity of a heat pump is measured in tons. Generally, 500 square feet of space in your home requires one ton of air conditioning power. For example, a 2,000-square-foot home will require four tons of cooling or heating capacity.[5] The more tons required to cool or heat your space, the more you’ll pay for your heat pump.[4]

Existing ductwork

If you already have ductwork in your home, heat pump installation will cost less than if the contractor needs to install ductwork. If you don’t already have ductwork, consider a ductless heat pump. Make sure to consider your home’s heating needs when deciding on a pump.

Climate

The climate in which you live will influence the type of heat pump you purchase, which directly affects how much you’ll pay.

If you live in an area with consistently fluctuating air temperatures, you may need a geothermal heat pump, which typically costs more than other pumps. In contrast, an air-source heat pump is sufficient for areas with temperate climates or temperatures that rarely drop below freezing (32 degrees Fahrenheit).

Those in regions that experience harsher winter conditions may need to find a heat pump that works well in below-freezing temperatures, which can ultimately increase costs.[4]

