On The Rise: Housing Markets Most At-Risk for Climate Change

Is climate change shifting buyer priorities in real estate markets across the United States?

As the effects of climate change grow increasingly prevalent, they become harder and harder to ignore, especially when making a significant investment like buying a house. The National Resource Defense Council (NDRC) reported in 2019 that rising sea levels will be a significant driving force in displacing populations globally. In fact, the NDRC estimates that between 4.2 and 13.1 million Americans could be forced to move due to climate change by the end of the twenty-first century; countless miles of land in the United States will become unlivable within the next 80 years.

Individuals on the market for buying a house in the United States have reported varying levels of concern about how climate change may affect where they choose to live. A recent report from the New York Times detailed a decline in property sales in high-risk areas in Florida following 2013, when the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy left many potential buyers reeling after witnessing the tangible effects of climate change. However, the housing market landscape in at-risk areas varies throughout the country. In some cities, home sales are virtually unimpeded by the impending possibility of sea level rise. According to a November 2020 report by Politico, lenders have continued to issue mortgages in these at-risk neighborhoods without hesitation, indicating that movement into these regions is still active. The subsidization of these risky properties is cause for concern for climate scientists and economists alike, because the overvaluation of homes in these risky areas could lead to the devaluation of property, potentially prompting a major housing crisis. Many economic and regional planning experts have called on the government to enact stricter regulations that account for the effects of climate change in higher-risk areas in order to prevent a widespread housing crisis and bolster protection for vulnerable populations.

We are past the tipping point when it comes to reckoning with climate change. Sea level rise, flood, and wildfires are all current realities across the country, and will only continue to shape the future of where we build our communities. To understand how the effects of climate change may impact real estate markets in the United States, the research team at Insurify consulted data from the University of Notre Dame to identify cities whose housing markets are most at risk for climate change.