Top 3 Most Common Home Insurance Claims Questions

When to File a Homeowners Insurance Claim

Your home insurance policy covers a number of different perils, or causes of damage, so you’ll need to know what your insurance coverage includes and doesn’t include before filing a claim.

Most homeowners insurance policies will pay for damages caused by theft, vandalism, natural disasters (including fire, windstorms, and hail), and many other “sudden and accidental” damages. The causes of damage your homeowners insurance covers are often called covered perils or covered losses.

Standard policies usually don’t cover damage caused by floods, earthquakes, natural wear and tear, or preventable damages. Homeowners need additional coverage like earthquake insurance or a home warranty to be covered for these common exclusions.

Home insurance coverage also typically excludes certain types of damage in high-risk areas, particularly wildfire and wind damage. Check your policy’s exclusions to know whether you have coverage for these perils or need to purchase additional protection.

Before deciding to file a claim for your damaged items, you should familiarize yourself with your policy’s deductible and coverage limits and the ways an insurance claim could affect your policy.

Insurers reimburse policyholders for their damaged property and personal belongings up to their coverage limits minus their deductible. This means if you have $100,000 in personal property coverage with a $1,000 deductible, your insurance company will reimburse you up to $99,000 for your personal belongings.

This is great for when homeowners experience total losses, meaning their entire home and all their belongings were damaged beyond repair. But if you need to file a claim for a broken window and the estimated repair costs are less than $1,000, you’re better off bypassing your insurer and paying for the repairs on your own.

Filing insurance claims can also cause your insurer to increase your premiums or even choose not to renew your coverage if you have an extensive claims history. Water damage and theft are two of the most common claims that lead insurers to raise premiums, as these perils are likely to reoccur.

This doesn’t mean you should forgo filing insurance claims when your home sustains damage; the whole point of your home insurance policy is to cover you for expensive repair costs. Just make sure that when you do choose to file a claim, it’s for damages you couldn’t otherwise cover on your own.