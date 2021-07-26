Catastrophe Savings Accounts

Preparation Pays. Weather hurricane season and lower your income taxes with a catastrophe savings account.

This has been a bleak year by any measure: pandemic, political upheaval, “murder hornets.” If you’re like us, you were probably hoping that fall would bring some reprieve from the madness, which is why it was doubly upsetting when the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released the most recent hurricane outlook for the 2021 season. It was, in a word, apocalyptic.

NOAA has predicted one of the most active seasons ever: 19–25 named storms, of which seven to 11 are likely to become hurricanes and three to six will probably evolve into major disasters. If you’re reading this hoping that NOAA’s scientists just got it wrong, don’t hold your breath. The 2020 season proved extremely active.

We'd forgive you if you found yourself stuffing mayonnaise jars with $100 bills and burying them in the backyard to prepare for the coming deluge. That said, we have a better suggestion: if you live in Alabama, Mississippi, or South Carolina, you can put your $100 bills in a Catastrophe Savings Account instead. You won't have to pay state income tax on the money in your account, and you won't have to worry about those mayonnaise jars floating away with the rising floodwaters, either.