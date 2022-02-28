Lexington, KY Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

Lexington, KY Homeowners Insurance

Lexington is Kentucky ’s second-largest city, with a metropolitan area of 517,000 residents. Horses, bluegrass, and bourbon are synonymous with Lexington. The city gets its nickname, the Horse Capital of the World, for its famous racecourses, The Red Mile, Keeneland, and Kentucky Horse Park. Horse races attract thousands of people a year to the city. Lexington is also home to the Festival of Bluegrass, Kentucky ’s oldest bluegrass music festival. And, since around 1865, bourbon barrel distilleries have been a staple in Lexington. The location is perfect for bourbon because of the area’s abundance of corn and limestone. Limestone helps filter out iron in the water used, which takes out any impurities and makes the bourbon taste delicious. Today, tourists and residents enjoy touring the local distilleries around the city.

Lexington is also a family-friendly city with low living expenses. The University of Kentucky influences sports, entertainment, and employment for the residents. This makes Lexington residents a highly educated and tech-savvy population. Life is good for its residents.

But with Lexington being in a humid subtropical climate, hot and humid summers and somewhat cold winters are common. On average, the city experiences around 23 days of 90°F weather in the summer and annual precipitation of 45 inches. This kind of extreme weather can make for severe thunderstorms, extreme heat, flooding, and tornadoes. Lexington residents should be as prepared as possible. And the best way to do that is to have a home insurance policy.

