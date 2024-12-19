The Most Affordable and Unaffordable Cities to Buy a Home on a Median Household Income of $81,000

Five cities that became unaffordable for homebuyers earning the median U.S. household income

As homeownership costs have surged, once-affordable cities have become less attainable for the average homebuyer. Insurify’s data science team analyzed monthly housing costs in 2021 and 2024 compared to the median income for both years to determine which cities saw the sharpest declines in affordability.

Insurify based affordability on the “30% rule,” which advises spending no more than 30% of your gross income on housing. Housing costs assume a 30-year fixed mortgage rate of 2.96% in 2021 and 6.84% in 2024 — with a 20% down payment to eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI) — and include home insurance and property tax.

In 2021, the following cities were affordable for homebuyers with a household income of $70,784. As of 2024, none meet the 30% rule for the current median household income of $80,610.

1. Knoxville, Tennessee

Increase in homeownership costs from 2021 to 2024: 103%

Average monthly cost of home insurance: $185

Total monthly cost of homeownership: $2,635

Knoxville’s cultural attractions and affordability have historically drawn middle-income buyers, but over the past three years, homeownership costs have more than doubled, and home insurance premiums have increased by 16%. Housing demand surged as Knox County’s population grew by 4.2% between 2020 and 2023, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

In 2021, Knoxville was an affordable place to buy a house for the median household income of $70,784. As of 2024, Insurify estimates the average buyer needs a household income of $105,400 to follow the 30% rule.

2. Savannah, Georgia

Increase in homeownership costs from 2021 to 2024: 97%

Average monthly cost of home insurance: $216

Total monthly cost of homeownership: $2,490

Savannah is one of the most stunning cities in the South, with historic architecture, oak-lined streets, and a thriving art scene. The city has a lower-than-average cost of living, but it also has the second-fastest rising homeownership costs.

In 2024, homebuyers need a household income of $99,600 to pay 30% or less of their income toward housing in Savannah, according to Insurify’s data science team.

3. Wilmington, North Carolina

Increase in homeownership costs from 2021 to 2024: 95%

Average monthly cost of home insurance: $174

Total monthly cost of homeownership: $2,945

The average monthly homeownership cost in Wilmington was $1,509 in 2021 — but the cost has nearly doubled as of 2024. Increased demand contributed to rising prices. The metro area’s population grew by 2.8% between 2022 and 2023, the ninth-fastest in the country, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Wilmington home insurance rates surged by 23% between 2021 and 2024, and North Carolina faces a potential insurance crisis driven by climate risks. Buyers now need a household income of $118,000 to follow the 30% rule.

4. Asheville, North Carolina

Increase in homeownership costs from 2021 to 2024: 90%

Average monthly cost of home insurance: $135

Total monthly cost of homeownership: $2,902

Asheville has a lower-than-average unemployment rate and cost of living, but homeownership costs have surged by 90% since 2021. Homebuyers following the 30% rule now need a household income of $116,500 to buy in Asheville.

Higher rebuild costs from Hurricane Helene damage may also increase home prices in the next year, further driving up homeownership costs. Current homeowners, especially those who had to file a claim after Helene, will likely see premium increases upon policy renewal in 2025.

5. Lewiston, Maine

Increase in the cost of homeownership from 2021 to 2024: 90%

Average monthly cost of home insurance: $107

Total monthly cost of homeownership: $2,336

Lewiston has lower-than-average crime and unemployment rates, but this sense of security comes at a price, with homeownership costs up by 90% since 2021. Lewiston’s cost of living (minus housing) is also higher than the national average.

A middle-income homebuyer could afford Lewiston in 2021, but today, one would need a minimum household income of $93,500 to follow the 30% rule.