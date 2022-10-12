Plano, TX Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

Plano, TX Homeowners Insurance

If you’re looking for a pleasant place to live and want to enjoy a slice of city life, then Plano, Texas, is right for you. With its over 250,000 residents, Plano is only 20 miles north of downtown Dallas as part of the Dallas – Fort Worth metroplex. But, if you don’t want to venture out, it’s no problem. There are plenty of parks and trails and recreation for all walks of life. Plus, Plano is known for its excellent school system and is often on the safest cities lists, with very little crime. There are also many big companies, including big tech jobs available in its industry sector. Companies like Frito-Lay, Pizza Hut, Hewlett-Packard, PepsiCo, and Intuit all have regional offices in Plano.

But the safety and ease of living in Plano may come at a high cost. Living expenses like housing prices are significantly higher than the national average. That means finding the cheapest rates on home insurance in Plano, Texas, is a priority for saving where you can.

