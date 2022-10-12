Laredo, TX Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Laredo, TX Homeowners Insurance
Laredo, Texas, straddles the border of the United States and Mexico. There, you will find a blended culture of two countries. This Mexican border city doesn’t disappoint in any fashion when it comes to entertainment and things to do. You can fish and picnic in Lake Casa Blanca International State Park or learn about Laredo’s unique cultural heritage in the Republic of the Rio Grande Museum or Border Heritage Museum. You will find authentic Mexican food at popular spots, such as Bolillos Cafe North.
More and more people are learning to fall in love with Laredo and call it their home. In fact, Laredo is one of the fastest-growing cities in America!
As great as life is in Laredo, you have some unique challenges to overcome if you live there. Property crimes, including burglary and theft, are common to the area. Severe weather events, including strong thunderstorms and tornadoes, are also common.
The best way you can protect your Laredo home from damage is by using Insurify to get the best homeowners insurance rates possible, regardless of the value of your home, your background, or your insurance needs.
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Laredo
For homeowners in Laredo, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Laredo. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Laredo.
|Cheapest Companies
|Quotes
|Kemper
|$369
|USAA
|$569
|Nationwide
|$579
|Travelers
|$684
|Allstate
|$731
How to Find Cheap Home Insurance in Laredo
Did you know approximately 60 percent of Laredo residents own their own homes? Laredo residents take pride in owning a home and are looking for ways to properly insure their investment against any risks that inevitably come with homeownership.
The first step to protecting your property is homeowners insurance. Though not required by law, home insurance provides financial liability for your property and belongings from natural disasters and theft. Different coverage levels are available for different property types, locations, and other factors.
Keep reading for a full guide on Laredo home insurance.
Cheapest Home Insurance in Laredo by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in. Our free home insurance comparison tool allows you to find the best policy for the best rate fast. And your information stays private and protected.
As of 2020, the average home insurance premium in the Laredo area costs $1,769 annually, and the median home value is $185,600.
No matter the size or value of your home, you can always find the best homeowners insurance companies by using Insurify to compare rates.
|Average Home Cost in Laredo
|Average Annual Insurance Premium in Laredo
|$185,600
|$1,769
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Laredo by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Cheapest ZIP Codes in Laredo for Home Insurance
The cost of living in Laredo, Texas, is less than the national average and less than the Texas state average.
Like property costs, home insurance varies in price from city to city. Pricing is determined by ZIP code–specific variables, such as the volume of claims filed nearby, crime rates, and property costs, and risk variables, such as natural disaster frequency. Even your specific neighborhood may determine if you pay more or less on your annual premiums.
Rates in Laredo can be relatively high or low compared to the national average; it all depends on which area you live in.
Home Insurance Coverage Types in Laredo
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by city, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems, including
- Dwelling coverage for damages from some natural disasters (storms, fires, wind, lightning, volcanic eruption),
- explosions,
- theft,
- damage from vehicles,
- or civil commotion.
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus protection from:
- falling objects,
- damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet,
- freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes,
- sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current,
- accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam,
- sudden and accidental damage.
HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policy.
The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property, such as jewelry and artwork.
Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home that would enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed Texas city level guides, check out these below.
Laredo Homeowners Insurance and Windstorm Coverage
Laredo is prone to tornadoes and other wind events that can cause extensive damage to homes and property. In May 2017, a severe thunderstorm with winds up to 100 miles per hour hit the Laredo area, causing downed trees and powerlines, collapsed roofs, and other structural damage. Damages totaled approximately $1 million.
You can protect yourself from windstorm damage with homeowners insurance. Windstorm damage is covered by most home insurance policies, although there may be a separate windstorm deductible in areas prone to frequent windstorm damage.
Choosing a Deductible for Laredo Home Insurance
You may have heard that raising your deductible will lower your home insurance rates. While this is true to some extent, you should give careful consideration to your deductible before you decide to raise it. A higher deductible means that you will be coming up with more money out of pocket before the insurance company will pay for a covered loss. While it will save you money in the short term on your insurance premium, it may not be the right choice in the long run.
A better way to find cheap homeowners insurance is by using Insurify to compare rates. You can get home insurance quotes from top home insurers, such as State Farm and Allstate, in only minutes!
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Laredo
Laredo homeowners are proud to call such a beautiful city with a unique cultural heritage their home! Keep enjoying the good life in Laredo by protecting your home through homeowners insurance.
Use Insurify’s home insurance comparison for your property in Laredo.
Frequently Asked Questions
