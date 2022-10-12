Irving, TX Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Irving, TX Homeowners Insurance
One of the safest and best places to live in the Dallas suburbs is Irving, Texas. With a population of almost 240,000, Irving is the 13th most populous city in Texas. As a bonus, Irving has the highest concentration of top-ranked public schools in Texas. And the Irving crime rate falls far below the national average. Irving is central in the Dallas – Fort Worth metroplex. And Irving is one of the most notably racially and ethnically diverse cities in the United States. Maybe it’s because the Las Colinas business district of Irving draws all walks of life to its industry sector. There are some big companies with offices in Irving, such as Microsoft, ExxonMobil, and Kimberly-Clark.
But living expenses in Irving, Texas, hover at around five percent higher than the national average. And natural disasters run high in Texas, contributing to high insurance rates. One way to offset the high living expenses and any possible property damage risks? You can purchase the best and cheapest home insurance.
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Irving
For homeowners in Irving, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Irving. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Irving.
|Cheapest Companies
|Esurance
|$604
|Kemper
|$605
|Nationwide
|$823
|USAA
|$1,005
|Texas Farm Bureau
|$1,073
How to Find Cheap Home Insurance in Irving
The housing market in Irving, Texas, is somewhat competitive, with some homes getting multiple offers at selling. Have you recently bought a house? You should know that you beat out many other people for the largest and most significant financial investment of your lifetime.
When you’re a homeowner, there are always risks. But there are things you can do that minimize risk while protecting your property. Ready to take the first step in protecting your home in Irving? Start with homeowners insurance.
Home insurance isn’t required by law. But it does provide financial liability for your property and personal belongings. You will have protection from events like natural disasters, theft, and vandalism. There are coverage options for everyone. It all depends on the property type, location, and other factors that surround your property.
There are home insurance coverage options for everyone from Denton to Lewisville and at the right price. Keep reading for a full guide on Irving home insurance.
Cheapest Home Insurance in Irving by Company
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in the Irving area costs $2,639 annually, and the median home value is $253,874.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in the Irving area costs $2,639 annually, and the median home value is $253,874.
Housing and utility expenses in Irving, Texas, are four percent higher than the national average. And overall living expenses are about the same as the national average. Home insurance rates in Irving can be more expensive. The price depends on a few factors, including which insurance company you choose. For instance, State Farm and Allstate will have different insurance rates. Want to get the most protection on your home from covered losses at the cheapest rates? Try comparing the best home insurance companies using our comparison tool. You’ll also get home insurance quotes in Irving in only a few minutes.
See below for the average cost of home insurance in Irving, TX.
|$253,874
|$2,639
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Irving by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Cheapest ZIP Codes in Irving for Home Insurance
Did you know that your home insurance rates in Grand Prairie will be different from your pal’s in Denton?
Like property costs, home insurance varies in price from city to city. Pricing is determined by ZIP code–specific variables, such as the volume of claims filed nearby, crime rates, and property costs, and risk variables, such as natural disaster frequency. Even your specific neighborhood may determine if you pay more or less on your annual premiums.
Rates in Irving can be relatively high or low compared to the national average; it all depends on which area you live in. Here are the most and least expensive ZIP codes in Irving for home insurance.
Home Insurance Coverage Types in Irving
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by city, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems, including
- Dwelling coverage for damages from some natural disasters (storms, fires, wind, lightning, volcanic eruption),
- explosions,
- theft,
- damage from vehicles,
- or civil commotion.
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus protection from:
- falling objects,
- damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet,
- freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes,
- sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current,
- accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam,
- sudden and accidental damage.
HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policy.
The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property, such as jewelry and artwork.
Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home that would enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
Weather Events and Homeowners Policies in Irving
Texas is notorious for severe weather and natural disasters. The Irving area is no exception. The city is vulnerable to weather events such as severe storms, flash floods, and tornadoes. These weather events can destroy homes. If you do not have the right coverage, you can be out thousands of dollars in property damage. Due to the high likelihood of natural disasters in Texas, insurance rates tend to be higher than the national average. That’s because there are more claims filed, which tend to drive up rates.
Finding the right homeowners policy at the right price is even more critical in this instance. You can start by talking to your insurance agent to make sure everything you own is covered. Also, flood insurance is not included in a standard home insurance policy. It’s a good idea to ask your insurance agent about flood insurance. You wouldn’t want to have to pay for property damage due to flooding out of pocket, would you?
How to Save and Get a Free Quote in Irving, Texas
One tip for saving on home insurance in Irving is to bundle multiple insurance products. Bundling home insurance with car insurance or life insurance will often lead to discounts and deals so you can save. Insurers love when customers purchase multiple insurance products. It tells the company that the customers are loyal. And most insurers reward customers for their loyalty with savings. Talk to your insurance agent for more.
You can also get started saving by looking up and comparing home insurance in Irving, Texas. All you need to do is enter your information and submit it, and you’ll get a home insurance quote delivered to you in minutes for free. It’s that simple!
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Irving
Irving is a quaint suburb of Texas with good schools, large industries, and friendly people. But higher housing expenses and frequent natural disasters make residents’ pocketbooks vulnerable. If you’re a homeowner, you need to save where you can. Homeowners insurance is no exception. You can get the best and cheapest home insurance in Irving, Texas.
Frequently Asked Questions
Many home insurance companies are likely to apply discounts on insurance rates due to COVID. If you recently experienced a loss of income due to the pandemic, reach out to your insurance agent to see if you can get a temporarily discounted rate.
New York Life Insurance is available in Irving, Texas. New York Life is the largest mutual insurance company for life insurance, investment financial services, and annuities.
Bundling with auto insurance means you’re purchasing multiple insurance products like home insurance under one insurer. And you’re likely to save money in the process. Talk to your insurance agent about adding on insurance products, or get a quote now!
