Garland, TX Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated October 12, 2022
Garland, TX Homeowners Insurance
Garland, Texas may be renowned for its historical Resistol cowboy hat production, but the city’s history dates back nearly half a century earlier when Congress combined two rival railroad towns to establish the city we know today. Now, as part of the Dallas – Fort Worth metroplex, Garland offers its residents ample (and growing) amenities, easy access to Texas ’ sprawling cities, and great public education opportunities for students of all ages. Plus, the city’s low unemployment rates, property crime rates, and housing costs make Garland the perfect place for everyone, from families and college students to entrepreneurs and even retirees.
While Garland provides affordable living expenses, home insurance rates are the one place the city falls short. You’ll need homeowners policy, a windstorm deductible, and flood insurance to properly protect your home and belongings from the natural disasters that accompany life in North Central Texas.
But you don’t need to sort through all of your options alone. Insurify is here to make your insurance search easy. Use home insurance comparison tools to see your options for Garland home insurance companies, coverage options, and insurance quotes to find the best home insurance policy for you.
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Garland
For homeowners in Garland, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Garland. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Garland.
|Cheapest Companies
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Kemper
|$542
|Esurance
|$592
|Nationwide
|$802
|Allstate
|$824
|USAA
|$1,069
How to Find Cheap Home Insurance in Garland
Homes in Garland are notoriously affordable, so much so that it was named one of the best cities for first-time homebuyers in 2021. But buying a home will still probably be one of the largest financial investments of your lifetime. With investment, inevitably, comes risk. And the old saying “everything is bigger in Texas ” unfortunately applies to risks like natural disasters, too. However, there are steps homeowners can take to minimize risk and protect their investment.
The first step to protecting your property is homeowners insurance. Though not required by law, home insurance provides financial liability for your property and belongings from natural disasters and theft. The state of Texas mandates that policyholders add a separate windstorm deductible to their homeowners policies. But when it comes to your basic home insurance policy, different coverage levels are available for different property types, locations, and other factors, so you can cater your coverage to your specific insurance needs.
Keep reading for a full guide on Garland home insurance.
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required
Cheapest Home Insurance in Garland by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in. Our free home insurance comparison tool allows you to find the best policy for the best rate fast. And your information stays private and protected.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in the Garland area costs $2,599 annually, and the median home value is $220,311.
Insurance rates in Garland are pretty high due to the city’s natural disaster risk. But you can save on your annual premiums by comparing the cost of policies with various insurance agencies. Plus, the home insurance company you choose will determine whether you receive excellent customer service or subpar support. Check out the average cost of home insurance with companies like Allstate, GEICO, State Farm, and Amica Mutual Insurance Company below.
|Average Home Cost in Garland The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Average Annual Insurance Premium in Garland The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|$220,311
|$2,599
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Garland by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Cheapest ZIP Codes in Garland for Home Insurance
If you’re new to these parts, you might assume that Garland insurance products cost the same as in other cities near Garland like Richardson, Plano, and Rowlett. But home insurance rates vary drastically from city to city, and even your specific neighborhood may determine if you pay more or less on your annual premiums.
This is because, like property costs, home insurance varies in price from neighborhood to neighborhood. Pricing is determined by ZIP code–specific variables, such as the volume of claims filed nearby, crime rates, and property costs, and risk variables, such as natural disaster frequency.
Rates in Garland are still relatively high compared to the national average, but you could save on your annual premiums just because of the area you live in. Here are the most and least expensive ZIP codes in Garland for home insurance.
Home Insurance Coverage Types in Garland
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by city, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems, including
- Dwelling coverage for damages from some natural disasters (storms, fires, wind, lightning, volcanic eruption),
- explosions,
- theft,
- damage from vehicles,
- or civil commotion.
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus protection from:
- falling objects,
- damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet,
- freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes,
- sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current,
- accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam,
- sudden and accidental damage.
HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policy.
The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property, such as jewelry and artwork.
Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home that would enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed Texas city level guides, check out these below.
The Windstorm Deductible
The southern end of Tornado Alley runs right through Central Texas, leaving Garland homeowners at risk for tornadoes and serious windstorms. North Central Texas also experiences roughly 207 severe thunderstorms with strong winds and hail each year.
Because of the high risk associated with insuring homes in this area, Texas home insurance policies exclude wind and hail damage from their coverage. Texas is one of 19 states that require home insurance policyholders to have a separate windstorm deductible (also called a wind and hail deductible ) on top of their homeowners coverage.
The windstorm deductible covers damage from any type of windstorm and is most often a percentage (typically one to five percent) of your homeowners coverage. So if your home is insured for $300,000 and you have a two percent windstorm deductible, you will have to pay $6,000 before your insurance coverage kicks in.
While this extra deductible may seem like a pain now, it helps make sure you have the coverage you need even if you live in a high-risk area. Plus, even a $6,000 deductible can help you save on expensive repair costs after a storm.
How to Protect Your Home from Flash Floods
According to the Garland Office of Emergency Management, the North Central Texas area is hit with over 50 flash floods per year.
Unfortunately, your home insurance alone won’t cover any damages caused by flooding. To protect your Garland home from potential floods or water damage, you’ll need to purchase a flood insurance policy.
If your home is located in one of the city’s floodplains, your mortgage lender will require you to purchase flood insurance. Even if you aren’t required to purchase a policy, flood insurance will help make sure you don’t have to pay out of pocket for expensive flood repairs.
Since many homes in Garland are at risk for flooding, the city participates in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). This means even the most at-risk homes can be insured through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s NFIP.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Garland
Garland is a great, safe city to raise a family. It shouldn’t cost a fortune to keep your home safe, too. Lucky for you, finding affordable insurance is only a few minutes away.
Use Insurify’s home insurance comparison for your property in Garland.
Frequently Asked Questions
If you’re having trouble finding a private insurance company to insure your home, look no further than the Texas FAIR Plan Association. The TFPA insures homes that private insurers refuse so you can still get the basic property coverage you need.
Your Garland home insurance coverage most likely includes additional living expenses (ALE) coverage. ALE means that your insurer will cover the cost of expenses like food and hotel costs until you can return to your home.
The easiest ways to save on costly premiums are increasing your home’s safety measures (like installing a home security system) and bundling your home and car insurance. Talk to your insurance agent to see how much bundling your insurance products can help you save on your annual premiums.
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required