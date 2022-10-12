Fort Worth, TX Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Fort Worth, TX Homeowners Insurance
Fort Worth is the perfect place if you’re looking to live in a city with a deep-rooted connection to its past. If you’re searching for a hub of art, history, and “cowboy culture” with a suburban feel, you’re sure to find it “where the west begins.” Whether you’d prefer spending your evenings bull riding at Billy Bob’s Texas or strolling the streets of Sundance Square, there’s a little bit of something for everyone in Cowtown.
With Fort Worth ’s amenities, sense of community, and the 30-minute drive to Dallas, it’s no wonder the city’s population has been growing steadily for the last 30 years. But the city’s location in Tornado Alley and propensity for hailstorms and floods leave the growing Fort Worth community facing expensive home insurance rates.
That’s where Insurify comes in. Use Insurify’s home insurance comparison tools to see insurance companies, home insurance policies, and insurance quotes side by side to find affordable rates and coverage options in the Fort Worth area.
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Fort Worth
For homeowners in Fort Worth, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Fort Worth. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Fort Worth.
How to Find Cheap Home Insurance in Fort Worth
The living expenses and cost of homes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are on the rise. While the majority of Fort Worth residents own their homes, buying a home is becoming a more expensive investment for Tarrant county residents. With investment, inevitably, comes risk. However, there are steps homeowners can take to minimize risk and protect their investment.
The first step to protecting your property is homeowners insurance. Though not required by law, home insurance provides financial liability for your property and personal belongings from natural disasters or theft. Texas homeowners face some of the most devastating natural disasters in the country, so it’s important to make sure your homeowners insurance covers perils like windstorms and hail damage.
Different coverage levels are available for different property types, locations, and other factors. You may even consider purchasing additional coverage like flood insurance to secure the perfect coverage amount from your property insurance.
Keep reading for a full guide on Fort Worth home insurance.
Cheapest Home Insurance in Fort Worth by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in. Our free home insurance comparison tool allows you to find the best policy for the best rate fast. And your information stays private and protected.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in the Fort Worth area costs $2,705 annually, and the median home value is $224,982.
Fort Worth home insurance rates can get pretty costly, but you don’t have to write off affordable rates altogether. Check out your insurance options with the best home insurance companies l ike Allstate, State Farm, and Safeco Insurance.
|$224,982
|$2,705
Cheapest ZIP Codes in Fort Worth for Home Insurance
Home insurance in Fort Worth costs a pretty penny; there’s no question about that. But your annual premium could be nearly $1,000 cheaper—or more expensive—depending on where you live.
Like property costs, home insurance varies in price from neighborhood to neighborhood. Pricing is determined by ZIP code–specific variables, such as the volume of claims filed nearby, crime rates, and property costs, and risk variables, such as natural disaster frequency. Even your specific neighborhood may determine if you pay more or less on our annual premiums.
This is why homeowners in Fort Worth ’s Upper West Side often pay less for their home insurance premiums than homeowners in Marine Park.
Rates in Fort Worth are still relatively high compared to the national average, but you could face significantly lower premiums depending on which neighborhood you live in.
Home Insurance Coverage Types in Fort Worth
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by city, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems, including
- Dwelling coverage for damages from some natural disasters (storms, fires, wind, lightning, volcanic eruption),
- explosions,
- theft,
- damage from vehicles,
- or civil commotion.
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus protection from:
- falling objects,
- damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet,
- freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes,
- sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current,
- accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam,
- sudden and accidental damage.
HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
Special Form
- The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
- While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policy.
The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property, such as jewelry and artwork.
Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home that would enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed Texas city level guides, check out these below.
Hail and Storm Coverage in Fort Worth
Fort Worth has already experienced hail 18 times this year, along with 80 severe weather warnings. Not to mention, the city is prone to flooding from the Trinity River, severe thunderstorms, and its fair share of hurricane damage.
Your home insurance policy likely includes coverage for storms and hail, but it’s important to check what types of damage your dwelling coverage includes and what it doesn’t. If your policy doesn’t include wind and hail coverage, you should ask your insurance agent about purchasing an additional wind and hail policy.
Even if your policy covers the structural damages that hail causes, most home insurance policies don’t cover water damage or floods. To make sure your home is covered for all the damage that rain and hail can cause, you’ll need to purchase a flood insurance policy.
Luckily for Fort Worth policyholders, the city participates in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Talk to your insurance agent to purchase a flood policy through the NFIP so you don’t have to cover expensive damages after Fort Worth ’s next storm.
Protecting Your Home in Tornado Alley
Insuring a home in Tornado Alley can be stressful. Most homeowners policies cover tornado damage, but how do you know how much coverage you need? If your insurance policy excludes wind and tornado damage, how can you make sure your home is covered?
First, you should check your policy to see how much coverage you have. Your dwelling coverage limit should be enough to cover the cost of repairing your entire home if necessary. If you’re unhappy with your coverage, you can increase your limits.
For policyholders whose insurance excludes tornado damage, you’ll need to purchase a windstorm rider (or separate policy). Any extra coverage comes at an added cost, but the protection will be worth it for your Fort Texas home.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Fort Worth
Finding cheap home insurance in Fort Worth is tricky, but it isn’t impossible. Insurify makes it easy to secure savings by helping you compare your insurance options in the Fort Worth area. That way, you can find the best policy for you and get back to exploring where the west begins in just a few minutes.
Use Insurify – the best way to compare home insurance for your property in Fort Worth.
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether you need casualty insurance depends on how much coverage you need outside of your homeowners policy. Your home insurance policy will include a certain amount of personal liability coverage in case someone is hurt on your property, for instance. But if you own a business, purchasing liability insurance or business insurance could be worth the additional cost.
It can be hard to find a cheap homeowners policy in Fort Worth because of the city’s susceptibility to storms. But if you’re looking for multiple insurance products (like home insurance, auto insurance, or even life insurance), bundling your policies could help you save. Policyholders can save upwards of 20 percent by bundling their home and car insurance. Get a quote from your insurance provider to see how much you could save by bundling your policies.
Yes, your home insurance policy will cover the cost of damages due to vandalism or theft. Purchasing replacement cost coverage can help you ensure that you won’t have to pay for any repair or replacement costs for your stolen or damaged items.
