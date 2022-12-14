Guaranteed replacement cost vs. extended replacement cost

Here are some more details on the differences between guaranteed replacement cost and extended replacement cost coverage.

Guaranteed replacement cost

This type of replacement cost is often considered the “gold standard” of homeowners insurance because it ensures that you’ll be able to rebuild your home, even if the cost exceeds your policy limit.[[3]]

This coverage does come at a cost, though, since you’ll pay a higher premium for it. Additionally, guaranteed replacement cost endorsements can be more expensive in certain areas, such as coastal regions or wildfire zones.

Owning an older home may also affect either the cost of a guaranteed replacement rider or your ability to add one to your insurance. This is because older homes may have unique features, such as plaster ceiling molding or leaded-glass windows, that would be prohibitively expensive for a modern construction team to recreate. Some homeowners insurance providers only allow you to purchase a modified replacement cost policy, which will replace the older features of your home with the closest modern equivalent.

Finally, if you do purchase a guaranteed replacement cost endorsement, you may be required to alert your insurance company any time you make an improvement to your home that’s worth more than a certain dollar amount. Be sure to ask your insurance company what its requirements are when adding this type of coverage to your policy.

Extended replacement cost

Extended replacement cost coverage may be sufficient to protect your home in the event of a disaster, depending on how much you extend the policy. Generally, the higher the percentage of the replacement cost you add to the endorsement, the higher you can expect your premium to be. This means that choosing a 10% extended replacement cost may save you money in premiums compared to a 30% extension, but it’ll provide you with a smaller financial cushion in the event of a natural disaster.

Extended replacement cost may also not be enough to cover your needs if your home is one of many affected by a natural disaster, since that can cause the cost of construction to increase as demand goes up.