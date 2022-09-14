Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Many factors influence your car insurance premiums, but your driving history may have the biggest effect. Drivers with a clean record pay the lowest rates for auto insurance. If you have a history of driving incidents — like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) charges, or at-fault accidents — you can expect to pay more for insurance.

Find Car Insurance in Madison After an Accident Insurify partners with more than 70 top insurers for quotes Código postal View My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Speeding is one of the biggest causes of auto accidents. On average, 18,000 speeding-related crashes occur in Wisconsin every year, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. If you receive a speeding ticket in Madison, you may face a fine between $200 and $800, depending on the violation.[7]

Your insurance premiums will also usually increase after receiving a speeding ticket. In Madison, you might pay $95 per month for a liability-only policy with a speeding ticket on your record.

Here are the cheapest average monthly quotes for Madison drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only USAA 57 29 State Farm 58 30 Auto-Owners 62 31 Mile Auto 78 50 GEICO 79 40 Erie 85 42 American Family 86 43 Chubb 98 50 Safeco 106 63 Clearcover 111 67 Farmers 115 59 Nationwide 116 59 Progressive 143 71 Travelers 150 76 Allstate 166 84 Liberty Mutual 177 82 National General 196 84 Direct Auto 207 112 The General 223 107 Dairyland 266 92 Bristol West 297 108 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

At-fault accidents are another driving incident that cause premiums to increase. Every time you file a claim request for an at-fault accident, your insurance company has to pay for repairs to your vehicle and the other driver’s vehicle. This makes you more expensive to insure, and your insurer could decide not to renew your policy if you have multiple at-fault accidents.[8]

Madison drivers with an at-fault accident pay a monthly average of $93 for liability-only insurance. Here are the cheapest insurance options for Madison drivers with an at-fault accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only State Farm 59 30 USAA 59 29 Auto-Owners 62 31 GEICO 81 40 Mile Auto 81 51 Erie 85 42 American Family 87 43 Chubb 100 51 Safeco 109 65 Farmers 117 60 Nationwide 118 60 Clearcover 125 76 Progressive 146 72 Travelers 152 78 Allstate 170 86 Liberty Mutual 181 84 National General 203 87 Direct Auto 211 115 The General 228 109 Dairyland 269 93 Bristol West 298 109 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving under the influence is a major offense in Wisconsin, and your first incident would result in a fine between $150 and $300. You’d also face driver’s license revocation for six to nine months.[9] Additional violations will lead to higher fines and possible jail time.

Your auto insurance rates typically increase significantly after you get a DUI, and in some cases, your insurer may drop you as a customer. If you’ve been convicted of a DUI, you might pay as much as $105 per month in Madison for a minimum coverage policy.

Here are some of the cheapest insurers for Madison drivers with a DUI.