Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Wisconsin
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $43/mes para cobertura total en Wisconsin.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
The average monthly cost of auto insurance in Madison, Wisconsin, is $60 for a liability-only policy and $125 for full coverage. This is on par with the state average of $61 for liability coverage and $138 for a full-coverage policy.
Wisconsin drivers pay lower rates than the overall national average rate, perhaps partially due to the state’s at-fault system. Ultimately, the cost of your auto insurance policy will vary depending on your driving record, marital status, credit score, and the type of vehicle you drive.[1]
Here’s what you should know about finding auto coverage in Madison.
Datos Breves
The average monthly cost of auto insurance in Madison is $93.
Wisconsin law allows auto insurers to consider your credit information when determining your premium.[2]
Because Wisconsin is an at-fault state, the driver who caused the accident is responsible for covering the costs of the other driver’s resulting injury and vehicle damage.[3]
Find Car Insurance in Madison, Wisconsin
Best car insurance companies in Madison
Car insurance rates can vary quite a bit depending on the company you choose. Overall, USAA, State Farm, and Auto-Owners offer the best car insurance options for Madison drivers.
But the best auto insurance policy for you depends on your specific insurance needs, so it’s a good idea to compare your coverage options and speak to an insurance agent about your options.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$21/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$42/mo
USAA has been in business for more than 100 years and receives high ratings for customer satisfaction. The company offers low rates for military members, veterans, and their families. Wisconsin has a veteran population of around 409,000, so many drivers in the state can benefit from coverage from USAA.
Ventajas
High customer satisfaction ratings
Discount of up to 30% via SafePilot safe driving program
Contras
Exclusive eligibility requirements for active and retired military members and their families
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$22/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$43/mo
State Farm offers insurance products in all 50 states and gives policyholders numerous opportunities to save on auto insurance. Safe drivers can use the Drive Safe & Save program to save up to 30% on car insurance. The company offers customizable coverage and bundling opportunities.
Ventajas
Rideshare insurance available
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region
Contras
Doesn’t offer gap insurance
Potentially not the most affordable option for drivers with traffic violations
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$22/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$44/mo
Founded in 1916, Auto-Owners offers policyholders coverage for classic cars and diminished vehicle protection, making it a good option for customers with newer vehicles. The company advertises at least 13 discounts, including savings tied to how you pay for coverage, whether you bundle policies, and more.
Ventajas
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the North Central region
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Madison
Liability-only car insurance covers the other driver’s vehicle damages and medical expenses if you cause an auto accident. It doesn’t pay for any of your car repairs or medical bills you incur.[4]
Because liability insurance is less expensive than full coverage, some drivers choose it to save money on auto insurance. It makes the most sense for drivers with inexpensive or older vehicles.
Here are the cheapest options for liability-only insurance in Madison.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
21
Auto-Owners
22
State Farm
22
Erie
28
GEICO
29
American Family
31
Mile Auto
33
Chubb
36
Farmers
43
Nationwide
43
Safeco
43
Clearcover
46
Progressive
50
Midvale Home & Auto
53
Travelers
55
Liberty Mutual
56
National General
61
Allstate
62
Dairyland
65
The General
76
Bristol West
78
Direct Auto
80
State Auto
82
Foremost
97
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Madison
Full-coverage auto insurance typically includes liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance. It offers you the most protection if you have an auto accident. Full-coverage insurance can also kick in for damages from vandalism, theft, falling objects, and more.
Because full-coverage insurance comes with more robust protection, it costs more than liability-only insurance. Here are some of the cheapest full-coverage quotes for Madison drivers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
42
State Farm
43
Auto-Owners
44
Mile Auto
52
Erie
57
GEICO
58
American Family
62
Chubb
71
Safeco
72
Clearcover
76
Farmers
84
Nationwide
84
Midvale Home & Auto
99
Progressive
101
Travelers
108
Liberty Mutual
121
Allstate
122
National General
143
State Auto
144
Direct Auto
147
The General
158
Dairyland
189
Bristol West
214
Foremost
250
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Wisconsin
All Wisconsin drivers must meet the state’s minimum liability requirements to drive a car in the state. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance will result in a fine of $500.
Here are the state’s minimum legal requirements:[5]
Liability-only insurance doesn’t provide enough coverage for many drivers. If you want additional protection, you should consider the following optional coverages:
Uninsured motorist coverage
Uninsured motorist coverage protects you if you have an accident with an uninsured or underinsured driver who doesn’t have sufficient coverage for your damages and injury.
Medical payments coverage
Medical payments coverage, also called MedPay, can cover medical bills and hospital visits for you and your passengers following an accident. It can even kick in to cover funeral expenses.
Collision coverage
If you have a car accident, collision coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle, regardless of fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays for damage and loss related to non-collision incidents. For example, comprehensive insurance covers vehicle repairs or replacement costs if it’s damaged in a storm, stolen, or broken into.[6]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Many factors influence your car insurance premiums, but your driving history may have the biggest effect. Drivers with a clean record pay the lowest rates for auto insurance. If you have a history of driving incidents — like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) charges, or at-fault accidents — you can expect to pay more for insurance.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Speeding is one of the biggest causes of auto accidents. On average, 18,000 speeding-related crashes occur in Wisconsin every year, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. If you receive a speeding ticket in Madison, you may face a fine between $200 and $800, depending on the violation.[7]
Your insurance premiums will also usually increase after receiving a speeding ticket. In Madison, you might pay $95 per month for a liability-only policy with a speeding ticket on your record.
Here are the cheapest average monthly quotes for Madison drivers with a speeding ticket.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
USAA
57
29
State Farm
58
30
Auto-Owners
62
31
Mile Auto
78
50
GEICO
79
40
Erie
85
42
American Family
86
43
Chubb
98
50
Safeco
106
63
Clearcover
111
67
Farmers
115
59
Nationwide
116
59
Progressive
143
71
Travelers
150
76
Allstate
166
84
Liberty Mutual
177
82
National General
196
84
Direct Auto
207
112
The General
223
107
Dairyland
266
92
Bristol West
297
108
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
At-fault accidents are another driving incident that cause premiums to increase. Every time you file a claim request for an at-fault accident, your insurance company has to pay for repairs to your vehicle and the other driver’s vehicle. This makes you more expensive to insure, and your insurer could decide not to renew your policy if you have multiple at-fault accidents.[8]
Madison drivers with an at-fault accident pay a monthly average of $93 for liability-only insurance. Here are the cheapest insurance options for Madison drivers with an at-fault accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm
59
30
USAA
59
29
Auto-Owners
62
31
GEICO
81
40
Mile Auto
81
51
Erie
85
42
American Family
87
43
Chubb
100
51
Safeco
109
65
Farmers
117
60
Nationwide
118
60
Clearcover
125
76
Progressive
146
72
Travelers
152
78
Allstate
170
86
Liberty Mutual
181
84
National General
203
87
Direct Auto
211
115
The General
228
109
Dairyland
269
93
Bristol West
298
109
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Driving under the influence is a major offense in Wisconsin, and your first incident would result in a fine between $150 and $300. You’d also face driver’s license revocation for six to nine months.[9] Additional violations will lead to higher fines and possible jail time.
Your auto insurance rates typically increase significantly after you get a DUI, and in some cases, your insurer may drop you as a customer. If you’ve been convicted of a DUI, you might pay as much as $105 per month in Madison for a minimum coverage policy.
Here are some of the cheapest insurers for Madison drivers with a DUI.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
USAA
69
35
State Farm
71
36
Auto-Owners
73
36
Erie
86
42
Mile Auto
89
57
GEICO
96
48
American Family
102
51
Chubb
117
59
Safeco
119
71
Clearcover
126
76
Farmers
139
71
Nationwide
139
71
Progressive
167
83
Travelers
178
91
Liberty Mutual
200
93
Allstate
202
102
National General
236
101
Direct Auto
243
132
The General
261
126
Dairyland
312
107
Bristol West
354
129
Foremost
413
160
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Your age can affect your car insurance premium. Most people see their auto insurance rates decrease after the age of 35. But once you reach 75, rates can start creeping back up again because senior drivers are more likely to have a car accident and face injury.[10]
A liability-only policy for a senior driver in Madison costs $37 per month, on average.
Fortunately, seniors can save money on auto insurance by enrolling in an approved defensive driving course or taking advantage of low-mileage discounts. Here are the cheapest insurers for senior drivers in Madison.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm
18
9
Auto-Owners
19
10
USAA
20
10
Erie
24
12
Mile Auto
24
15
American Family
27
13
Chubb
27
14
GEICO
27
13
Nationwide
34
17
Progressive
36
18
Farmers
37
19
Safeco
41
25
Travelers
50
25
Clearcover
53
32
Allstate
58
29
Liberty Mutual
59
27
Direct Auto
68
37
National General
77
33
The General
84
40
Dairyland
96
33
Bristol West
105
38
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Teen drivers pay some of the highest rates for auto insurance due to their lack of driving experience. Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for U.S. teens. Drivers between the ages of 16 and 19 have a fatal crash rate nearly three times as high as drivers older than 20.[11]
Teenage and young drivers in Madison pay a monthly average of $96 for liability-only coverage. Young drivers can find more affordable car insurance by earning good student discounts or driving a safe vehicle. Joining your parents’ existing insurance policy is another way to secure the best rate.
Here are the cheapest options for teenage drivers in Madison.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
USAA
66
33
Auto-Owners
70
35
State Farm
70
36
GEICO
87
43
Mile Auto
96
61
Erie
99
49
American Family
100
50
Safeco
123
73
Chubb
125
64
Clearcover
129
78
Nationwide
137
70
Farmers
139
71
Progressive
173
86
Travelers
186
95
Liberty Mutual
194
90
Allstate
204
104
The General
240
115
Direct Auto
256
139
National General
260
111
Dairyland
291
100
Bristol West
338
123
Foremost
426
165
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Madison
Insurance companies look at a variety of factors to determine your auto insurance rates. Insurers use different parameters, but most look at your driving history, location, age, and deductible.
Here are five ways to find lower rates on car insurance in Madison:
Choose a higher deductible. You’ll pay an out-of-pocket deductible before your insurance company pays an insurance claim. The higher your deductible, the less you’ll pay each month for auto insurance.
Choose a safer car. Most insurance companies will lower your premium if your car has safety features like airbags, anti-lock brakes, and alarm systems.
Shop around. Different insurance companies offer different rates and discounts, so you should shop around among different insurers. An online comparison tool is a good way to compare rates from multiple insurers simultaneously.
Madison car insurance quotes by credit tier
Wisconsin is one of many states that allows insurance companies to consider credit scores when determining insurance premiums. Some research shows that drivers with bad credit file more insurance claims, which is why insurers may adjust rates accordingly.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Madison?
Wisconsin car insurance rates can vary depending on your city and your ZIP code. For example, if you live in a city with higher rates of vandalism, you can expect to pay more for auto insurance. You’ll also pay more for insurance if you live in a big city than in a small town.
Madison drivers pay an average of $125 per month for full-coverage insurance, which is lower than the national full-coverage average of $172. Compared to other cities in Wisconsin, Madison drivers typically pay more for coverage than residents in Appleton and Green Bay but less than drivers in Kenosha and Racine.
More cities in Wisconsin
Here’s how the average full-coverage rate in Madison compares to other cities in Wisconsin. As you can see, insurance rates in the state don’t fluctuate too much.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Madison car insurance FAQs
Before you compare quotes from multiple insurers, you should decide how much coverage you need. The following information should help you navigate the process of buying cheap car insurance in Madison, Wisconsin.
How much is car insurance in Madison, Wisconsin?
The overall average cost of car insurance in Madison is $93 per month. On average, Madison drivers pay $60 per month for liability coverage and $125 for full-coverage insurance, according to Insurify data.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Madison?
USAA, Auto-Owners, and State Farm have the cheapest car insurance in Madison. But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on your driving record, credit history, age, chosen coverage, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Madison?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), State Farm is the best auto insurance company in Madison, Wisconsin. Other top car insurance companies include USAA and Auto-Owners.
How much is car insurance in Wisconsin per month?
Car insurance in Wisconsin costs $100 per month, on average. Drivers in the state pay $61 per month for liability coverage and $138 for full-coverage insurance.
What is the minimum coverage for car insurance in Wisconsin?
Wisconsin drivers must carry a minimum of $10,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage, as well as $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.