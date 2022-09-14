>Seguros de Autos>Virginia

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Newport News, Virginia (2024)

Newport News drivers can find the cheapest car insurance rates from Auto-Owners, with liability-only rates of $41 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services.

Drivers in Newport News can expect to pay an overall average of $141 per month for car insurance. The city’s rates are slightly higher than Virginia’s average of $131 and lower than the national average of $158 per month.

Newport News’ location on a peninsula north of Virginia Beach makes it vulnerable to hurricanes, tropical storms, flooding, and flash floods. And as the commonwealth’s fifth-largest city, Newport News’ population density increases the risk of traffic accidents. The factors likely contribute to the city’s higher-than-average cost of car insurance.

Minimum-coverage car insurance averages $105 per month in Newport News. But comparing quotes from multiple insurers could help you find even lower rates.

Datos Breves

  • Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO are the cheapest car insurance companies for Newport News residents.

  • Virginia is an at-fault state for car insurance.

  • Insurers in Virginia can use your credit history when determining your rates.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Newport News

Car insurance premiums vary based on factors like your driving record, coverage needs, and age.

The best car insurance companies in Newport News offer a range of discounts, coverage options, and bundling options, but not all of them will be ideal for your unique needs. By comparing policy prices alongside factors like customer satisfaction ratings, financial strength, and claims processes, you can find the best car insurance company for your specific situation and lifestyle needs.

Here are some companies offering low-cost coverage for Newport News drivers. Insurify based these rates on state-level premium data.

Auto-Owners4.0$66$39Cheap rates
State Farm4.5$68$40Families
USAA4.5$91$53Active military, veterans, and their families
Best insurer for cheap rates: Auto-Owners

Virginia residents will be pleased to discover Old Dominion is one of the 26 states in which Auto-Owners writes policies. The century-old insurer has the lowest rates in Newport News and only uses independent agents. Drivers searching for cheap, basic coverage options will find Auto-Owners far below the state average rates.

Ventajas

  • Cheapest car insurance rates in Newport News

  • Lower-than-average National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index score

Contras

  • Fewer non-bundling discounts than some competitors

  • Limited range of available optional coverages compared to some competitors

Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurer for families: State Farm

Newport News has an award-winning public school system with tens of thousands of students, so it makes sense that parents consider a State Farm policy for their families.

It has one of the lowest rates for liability-only and full-coverage insurance, rates that drivers can potentially lower with family-focused discounts like the Steer Clear program for drivers younger than 25, Good Student Discount, and Student Away at School Discount.

Ventajas

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

  • Rideshare coverage available

Contras

  • Accident forgiveness not available

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for active-duty military, veterans, and their families: USAA

Virginia has 27 military installations, including Fort Eustis in Newport News. USAA is the best option for military members and their families, as it offers affordable premiums and excellent customer service. It regularly scores at the top of the J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study and has an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior).

Ventajas

  • Reliable and affordable

  • Offers investing, banking, and retirement solutions to its members

Contras

  • Only available to active military, veterans, and their families

  • Customer service not available 24/7

Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Newport News

Various factors influence your car insurance rates, like marital status, location, driving record, gender, and age. Here are a few ways to save money on car insurance in Newport News:

  • Compare quotes. Shop around and compare rates from at least three different car insurance companies before choosing a policy. Every insurer weighs rating factors differently, so you may find cheaper rates for the same coverage from certain companies.

  • Apply for discounts. Insurance companies usually offer various discounts that can help you save money on an auto policy, such as good student and defensive driver discounts.

  • Bundle your home and auto insurance policies. You can save on coverage if you bundle your car insurance with homeowners or renters insurance.

  • Keep a clean driving record. Drivers with clean records pay the cheapest premiums. Drive defensively and avoid speeding.

  • Choose a higher deductible. A higher deductible means a lower premium. You’ll want to be sure you can afford it if you need to file a claim.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Newport News: Auto-Owners

All insurance companies must provide liability car insurance that includes the body injury and property damage coverage required by state law. It’s cheaper than full coverage because it only pays for the damage or injuries you cause another person or property. It doesn’t pay out money to repair your own vehicle or pay for your medical expenses.

Liability-only coverage costs an average of $105 in Newport News. The table below shows the cheapest liability-only coverage in Newport News.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners41
State Farm42
GEICO56
USAA56
Mercury57
Chubb61
Clearcover65
Erie65
Safeco71
Nationwide73
State Auto74
Midvale Home & Auto80
Allstate88
Progressive88
Elephant90
Direct Auto93
Liberty Mutual96
National General103
GAINSCO109
AssuranceAmerica110
Dairyland113
Travelers117
CSAA138
Bristol West146
The General165
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Newport News: Auto-Owners

The average car insurance rates for full-coverage car insurance will be more expensive than a liability-only policy because it provides a greater range of coverage. Full coverage includes collision and comprehensive coverage in addition to liability, which pays for damages to your car and injured passengers.

Newport News drivers pay a monthly average of $176 for full-coverage car insurance.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners69
State Farm70
GEICO95
USAA95
Chubb103
Erie108
Clearcover109
Nationwide117
Mercury121
Safeco125
Midvale Home & Auto127
Allstate147
Travelers147
State Auto149
Elephant158
Direct Auto161
AssuranceAmerica166
Liberty Mutual168
Progressive169
National General202
CSAA214
GAINSCO252
Bristol West286
Dairyland288
The General296
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Newport News car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Virginia

Virginia is an at-fault state, which means that the driver who caused the accident is responsible for paying for the injuries to people or damage to property that they hit. Virginia, like most states, requires that all drivers maintain a minimum amount of liability insurance to cover these injuries and damages.

The table below shows the current minimum liability coverage required for Virginia drivers through Dec. 31, 2024. The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles mentions that this coverage limit will change for all policies effective on or after Jan. 1, 2025.

The new minimum coverage levels required by state law will be:

  • Bodily liability: $50,000 for injury or death per person and $100,000 for injury or death of two or more people.

  • Property damage: $25,000 per accident.[1]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person
Property damage liability$20,000 per accident

You might also consider additional optional insurance for greater coverage, like:

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Newport News drivers should be aware that causing a fender-bender, getting pulled over in a speed radar zone, and getting a DUI conviction can raise your rates. All these types of moving violations either cause damage or have an increased likelihood of causing damage, so insurers raise rates to account for the increased cost.

Avoid at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs to keep your car insurance rates low. The table below highlights the most affordable insurers for drivers with certain incidents on their driving record.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Auto-Owners41545665
State Farm42535667
GEICO56727589
USAA56727589
Mercury57848793
Chubb61798297
Clearcover6590103104
Erie65919395
Safeco7199104113
Nationwide739499117
Allstate88112118141
Progressive88117122141
Elephant90116122144
Direct Auto93123129148
Liberty Mutual96132138153
National General103133140164
GAINSCO109136143174
AssuranceAmerica110150153176
Dairyland113149154180
Travelers117152159187
CSAA138183195220
Bristol West146190195233
The General165219228263
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Teenagers have high car insurance rates because they’re more likely to get into an accident.[2] Middle-aged adults receive lower rates as they near age 35 due to their driving knowledge and over a decade of valuable experience. Older adults see these low rates increase around age 70 as physical and cognitive issues increase their likelihood of being in an accident.[3]

This table shows how Virginia auto insurance rates vary by age in Newport News.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$330
20s$226
30s$164
40s$148
50s$129
60s$120
70s$124
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Newport News car insurance quotes by credit tier

Even your credit rating can affect your car insurance rates since the state of Virginia allows insurers to consider credit history when setting premiums. There’s no firm discount set for rates, but you’re more likely to get a good deal with an excellent or good credit score compared to a poor credit score.

Rates by Credit Tier

Newport News car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be a challenge. Below are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Newport News.

  • How much is car insurance in Newport News?

    The average cost of car insurance in Newport News is $141 per month.

    Newport News drivers pay $105 per month for liability coverage and $176 for full-coverage car insurance on average. Your exact car insurance premium will depend on your driving record, age, credit history, and other factors.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Newport News?

    Auto-Owners has the cheapest liability car insurance in Newport News, at $41 per month. State Farm is the second-cheapest insurer in the city, with a rate of $42. The third-cheapest insurer, GEICO, has a liability-only rate of $56 per month.

    Comparing quotes from multiple car insurance companies is the best way to find the cheapest car insurance for your needs.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Newport News?

    State Farm is the best car insurance company in Newport News, with a Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and high customer satisfaction ratings. Other top insurers include USAA and Auto-Owners.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

