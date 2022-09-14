>Seguros de Autos>North Dakota

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Grand Forks, North Dakota (2024)

North Dakota’s average liability insurance rate of $88 falls below the national average of $104.

Situated along the Red River, Grand Forks is the third-largest city in North Dakota. If you’re a driver in the area, you can expect to pay car insurance rates lower than the state average. This could be because crime rates are lower in Grand Forks than in other large cities in the Flickertail State.[1]

But the rates you see in Grand Forks depend on your unique circumstances. Here’s what you need to to know about comparing car insurance rates to get the best policy for you in Grand Forks.

Datos Breves

  • Grand Forks drivers must purchase personal injury protection in addition to bodily injury liability, property damage liability, and uninsured motorist coverage.

  • Middle-aged drivers with a clean driving record can land the cheapest premiums in the city.

  • North Dakota allows insurers to review your credit history during the underwriting process.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Grand Forks

As you shop around for affordable auto insurance in Grand Forks, factors like your location, ZIP code, driving history, credit, vehicle information, and preferred car insurance coverage all play a part in the rates you receive. This is why it’s important to compare rates from several companies to find the best policy for you.

As you begin your search, consider Midvale Home & Auto, Bristol West, and The General, as they offer cheap rates and a variety of insurance products for Grand Forks residents.

Insurance Company
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Midvale Home & Auto3.7$88$51Teen drivers
Bristol West2.2$179$78Personalized service
The General3.3$135$98High-risk drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for teen drivers: Midvale Home & Auto

IQ Score
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.7
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
Not rated
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$78/mo

Grand Forks is home to a number of high schools and colleges, including Grand Forks Central High School, the University of North Dakota, and Northland Community & Technical College. Students and teen drivers who attend these schools can find cheap premiums on insurance services with Midvale Home & Auto. This insurer also has a few discounts for young drivers, including a good student discount and an away-at-school discount.

Ventajas

  • Backed by the financial strength of American Family Insurance

  • Gap insurance and roadside assistance available

Contras

  • Must work with an insurance agent to get a policy

  • Poor customer reviews on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website[2]

Best insurer for personalized service: Bristol West

IQ Score
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
2.2
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$69/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$154/mo

If you like the idea of working with a local independent agent long-term, Bristol West is worth considering. Multiple affiliated agents throughout Grand Forks can help you find the right car insurance policy for your unique situation. Bristol West also offers diminishing deductibles for safe drivers and insures people with a poor driving record.

Ventajas

  • Accepts many payment options for popular services

  • Can file an SR-22 on your behalf

Contras

  • Poor customer reviews on the BBB website[3]

  • Limited discounts advertised

Read our Bristol West review
Paul - April 21, 2024
Verified

It was inexpensive, but if you were an hour late in making the payment, the policy would get cancelled and you would be charged a $45.00 late fee.

It was inexpensive, but if you were an hour late in making the payment, the policy would get cancelled and you would be charged a $45.00 late fee.
Terence - April 20, 2024
Verified

Poor

Their prices are too high.
Barry - April 1, 2024
Verified

Terrific

Absolutely great.

Best insurer for high-risk drivers: The General

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$89/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$125/mo

Grand Forks was the site of 1,027 motor vehicle crashes in 2022.[4] If you’ve caused an auto accident in the area or have a violation like a speeding ticket or DUI on your record, you may find affordable rates with The General. This insurance company provides insurance coverage for high-risk drivers and will file your SR-22 as well.

Ventajas

  • Auto insurance coverage for high-risk drivers

  • Robust mobile app

Contras

  • Limited coverage options

  • Minimal discounts for good drivers

Read our The General review
Amber - April 22, 2024
Verified

Disappointed

I was overcharged.
Jaime - April 20, 2024
Verified

Too expensive

It's too expensive for me.
Eric - April 20, 2024
Verified

No

Extremely overpriced.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Grand Forks

The amount you pay for car insurance depends on several factors, some of which are out of your control. Fortunately, these tips can help you lock in more affordable rates in any situation:

  • Shop around. It’s a good idea to get quotes from at least three different auto insurance companies. Then, compare rates, coverage levels, and customer service reviews to figure out the right coverage for your particular budget and needs.

  • Look for discounts. Most car insurance companies offer a variety of discounts for policyholders, such as a loyalty discount, anti-theft device discount, and multi-car discount. Visit the company’s website or contact your insurance agent to find out which discounts may apply to you.

  • Bundle policies. If you purchase your auto insurance from the same company as your home insurance, renters insurance, condo insurance, health insurance, or life insurance, you may be able to land a great deal on your policy.

  • Consider usage-based insurance plans. If you don’t drive often because you’re retired or work from home, you can lock in car insurance savings through a pay-per-mile plan from a reputable auto insurer.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Grand Forks

North Dakota requires all drivers to carry at least minimum liability car insurance. This type of coverage pays for the other party’s property damage and medical bills after an accident you cause. But liability coverage provides no protection for your own injuries or vehicle damage. Because of this, it’s usually the cheapest policy you can get.

Here’s a look at car insurance companies with the lowest quotes for liability coverage in Grand Forks.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Bristol West69
The General89
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Grand Forks

Full-coverage car insurance usually includes three types of coverage: liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. It can be worth the extra cost if you want to avoid high out-of-pocket expenses. Your lender will probably require full-coverage insurance if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle.

The table below shows the most affordable auto insurers in the area for full-coverage insurance.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Midvale Home & Auto78
The General125
Bristol West154
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Grand Forks car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in North Dakota

North Dakota is a no-fault state, meaning you’re responsible for your incurred medical expenses after an accident. In addition, if you’re unable to show proof of insurance, you may face a hefty fine and be required to file an SR-22.

Below, you’ll find the minimum car insurance requirements in North Dakota:[5]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection$30,000 per person

Depending on your situation, it may make sense to invest in optional auto insurance coverage for additional protection on the road. Here are several additional coverages you might want to add to your auto policy:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays for your vehicle repairs after you hit another vehicle or object, regardless of who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance kicks in to cover repairs that stem from falling objects, natural disasters, or other non-collision events.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    Gap insurance covers the difference between the current value of your vehicle and the remaining balance of your car loan or lease if your car is totaled.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental car reimbursement coverage

    With rental car reimbursement, you can cover the cost of a rental car when your vehicle is in the repair shop after a covered incident.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs are all examples of incidents on your driving record that can increase your car insurance costs. This is because car insurance companies perceive you as a high-risk driver who’s more likely to file a claim. 

Grand Forks drivers with clean records typically lock in the lowest rates, as you can see in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Bristol West699689106
The General89126118137
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Your age can play a significant role in your car insurance premiums. Teen drivers and young adults usually pay the highest rates for car insurance because of their limited driving experience. Fortunately, premiums tend to decrease around age 35 but increase again around age 70. This is due to physical and mental impairments senior drivers usually experience, including poor vision and delayed reflexes.

The table below shows the cheapest car insurance quotes for Grand Forks residents by age.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$224
20s$148
30s$104
40s$101
50s$93
60s$95
70s$113
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Grand Forks car insurance quotes by credit tier

Like most states, North Dakota allows car insurance companies to factor in your credit history when underwriting your policy and determining your rate. This means drivers with good or excellent credit pay less than drivers with poor credit.

Here’s a look at the average premiums for Grand Forks drivers based on credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Grand Forks car insurance FAQs

If you still have questions about how to find the cheapest car insurance in Grand Forks, the following answers can help.

  • Is car insurance expensive in Grand Forks?

    Not really. Rates in Grand Forks fall below the state average, and rates in North Dakota are among the lowest in the nation. This is due in part to North Dakota’s low population density, as well as its lack of weather-related insurance concerns.

  • How do you find cheap car insurance in Grand Forks?

    The rate you pay for car insurance will depend on several factors, including your age, location, gender, marital status, credit history, and vehicle. Some of these factors are outside your control, but you can always help yourself attain lower rates by comparing quotes from three or more companies before selecting a policy.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Grand Forks?

    Midvale Home & Auto, Bristol West, and The General are three of the most popular insurers in North Dakota. Midvale is known for its large number of youth-focused discounts, while Bristol West has a large network of agents in the state. Finally, The General offers some of the most competitive rates in the area for high-risk drivers.

Sources

  1. North Dakota State Government. "North Dakota Crime Statistics."
  2. Better Business Bureau. "Midvale Home and Auto."
  3. Better Business Bureau. "Bristol West."
  4. Vision Zero. "2 0 2 2 N O RTH DAKOTA CRASH SUMMARY."
  5. North Dakota Insurance Department. "Auto."
