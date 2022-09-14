Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en North Carolina
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $36/mes para solo responsabilidad y $63/mes para cobertura total en North Carolina.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Residents of Jacksonville, North Carolina, may be surprised to find that car insurance rates are so affordable, given that the city is so close to the ocean.
With an overall average cost of $72 per month, Jacksonville drivers pay less than the statewide average of $82 per month and the national monthly average of $158. The city’s smaller population size of 70,420 may contribute to its lower insurance costs.
But your exact auto insurance rate will depend on a number of factors. Here’s what you need to know about comparing quotes and securing the best auto insurance in Jacksonville.
Datos Breves
Midvale Home & Auto, Erie, and Nationwide have the cheapest car insurance in Jacksonville.
Jacksonville drivers pay a yearly average of $1,030 for full-coverage policies.
North Carolina uses the pure contributory negligence rule, which states that you can’t sue for damages if you’re found to be as little as 1% responsible for an accident.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Jacksonville
Finding the best auto insurance company depends on your specific situation and coverage requirements since insurance companies consider several factors to determine your premium costs, including your age, driving history, and ZIP code.
Erie, Direct Auto, and Nationwide each stand out for certain customer needs. Though they’re some of the best insurers in Jacksonville, be sure to compare quotes from other insurers, too, as they may be a better fit for you.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Erie
4.4
$63
$41
Customer satisfaction
Direct Auto
3.3
$106
$52
High-risk drivers
Nationwide
4.3
$69
$41
Drivers with bad credit
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
870
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$36/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$54/mo
Founded in 1925, Erie is a nearly 100-year-old insurer focusing squarely on providing excellent service and protection for an affordable price. Erie was among the highest ranked in customer satisfaction in the Southeast region in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.
Ventajas
Erie Rate Lock feature allows you to lock in your premium
Offers accident forgiveness and diminishing deductibles
Contras
Has several complaints on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$45/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$88/mo
Direct Auto specializes in providing insurance to drivers who other companies have turned down because of their driving history. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, this insurer has offered non-standard insurance to drivers all over the southeast since 1991.
Ventajas
Offers affordable insurance to higher-risk drivers
Flexible payment options
Contras
Doesn’t offer homeowners insurance, so no bundling
Average customer review rating is 1.11/5 stars on the BBB website
I would advise against choosing this insurance company because they overcharge. Despite not having any tickets for over 10 years and being almost 40, my insurance is still almost $400 with them. This is outrageous. They offer no discounts to help me, and they don't seem to care or try to help. They've even increased my insurance rate. You would think it would decrease since I've been with them for more than a year and have had no tickets or incidents.
I would advise against choosing this insurance company because they overcharge. Despite not having any tickets for over 10 years and being almost 40, my insurance is still almost $400 with them. This is outrageous. They offer no discounts to help me, and they don't seem to care or try to help. They've even increased my insurance rate. You would think it would decrease since I've been with them for more than a year and have had no tickets or incidents.

Chudney - April 21, 2024
Chudney - April 21, 2024
Verified
Find Insurance Elsewhere If You Can
It's not good! It's very expensive for people who can't get insurance anywhere else. The customer service is poor.
Peter - April 18, 2024
Verified
Total Rip-off
I was very disappointed. I went online and requested a quote for full coverage and was given a quote that I felt was reasonable. I paid the requested down payment and was told that my policy was in place. However, I later received a mail stating that my full coverage had been changed to liability without any prior discussion or consultation about what I might want to do. They just changed it. When I contacted them and asked why it was changed, I was told it was because my 2020 Kia Sportage didn’t have the auto theft upgrade. I told them no one ever asked me about it, but if that was necessary, I had no problem getting it done. I made an appointment and within two days, it was done. I called to notify them and was told I would have to pay again to put full coverage back on, even though remember, that's what I paid for in the first place. It made no sense why I would have to pay to put the collision and comprehensive back on. It was a total rip-off.
Best insurer for drivers with bad credit: Nationwide
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
815
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$36/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$57/mo
Nationwide offers a more level playing field to drivers with less-than-perfect credit. Nationwide does consider your credit score when determining your premiums. But if an extraordinary life event has affected your credit — like a natural disaster, serious illness or injury, divorce, job loss, or overseas deployment — you may qualify for a reconsideration of your premium.
Ventajas
Wide array of insurance products
Offers usage-based insurance
Contras
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region
Average customer review rating of 1.15/5 stars on the BBB website
Nationwide is a good insurance company, but I'm looking for a cheaper place with the same coverage. My premiums increase every 6 months for no apparent reason. I haven't had any accidents, tickets, DUIs, or anything else. I used to wonder why a policy went to 6 months instead of 12, but I finally figured it out. They can raise your coverage twice in a year, which seems very unfair. I'm retired.
Nationwide is a good insurance company, but I'm looking for a cheaper place with the same coverage. My premiums increase every 6 months for no apparent reason. I haven't had any accidents, tickets, DUIs, or anything else. I used to wonder why a policy went to 6 months instead of 12, but I finally figured it out. They can raise your coverage twice in a year, which seems very unfair. I'm retired.

Antoinette - April 8, 2024
Antoinette - April 8, 2024
Verified
Nationwide is not on your side
My rate doubled for no apparent reason. I have no tickets and no accidents.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Jacksonville
Several factors determine your insurance rates, including your driving record, the type of car you drive, the amount of time you spend on the road, and your level of coverage. While these are mostly in your control, insurers also use factors like your age, marital status, gender, and location to determine your rates.
Here are some strategies you can adopt to ensure you get cheap car insurance that provides the coverage you need:
Compare quotes. Insurance companies use different formulas to determine your rate. Shop among multiple insurers to find coverage at a price you can afford.
Raise your deductible. A higher deductible means lower premiums. But make sure you have enough money to cover the higher deductible cost if you need to file a claim.
Apply for discounts. Many insurance companies offer numerous discounts to customers, including bundling discounts for people who get multiple policies from the same insurer, payment discounts for people who pay in advance rather than monthly, and low-mileage discounts for people who drive less than average.
Drive safely. Maintaining a clean driving record is one of the best ways to get and keep low insurance rates.
Find Car Insurance in Jacksonville, NC
Liability rates start at $31 per month
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Jacksonville: Midvale Home & Auto
If you’re at fault in a car accident, liability coverage will pay to repair or replace the other party’s car (or other damaged property) and their associated medical costs. But it won’t cover damages to your car or your medical expenses because of an accident you caused.[1]
Liability insurance costs an average of $58 per month in Jacksonville.
The cheapest rates for auto insurance are for liability-only insurance policies, but you’ll be on the hook for more out-of-pocket expenses if you cause an accident while carrying only liability coverage. Consider the following insurers for the best liability-only coverage in Jacksonville.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Midvale Home & Auto
31
Erie
36
Nationwide
36
GEICO
40
Liberty Mutual
40
Safeco
43
State Auto
43
Travelers
44
Direct Auto
45
Dairyland
46
Allstate
48
Progressive
49
National General
58
State Farm
58
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Jacksonville: Erie
Full-coverage car insurance provides more financial protection than liability-only policies because it includes collision coverage, which pays to repair or replace your vehicle if you cause an accident, and comprehensive coverage, which pays for damage to your car from something other than an accident, including storms, theft, or vandalism.
Jacksonville drivers pay a monthly average of $86 for full coverage.
A driver with a financed or leased car generally needs full-coverage car insurance to protect against potential damage. Consider the following cheap full-coverage car insurance companies in Jacksonville.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Erie
54
Nationwide
57
Midvale Home & Auto
60
GEICO
62
Travelers
65
Allstate
73
Progressive
75
Safeco
76
State Auto
81
Direct Auto
88
State Farm
88
Liberty Mutual
103
National General
109
Dairyland
271
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in North Carolina
North Carolina is an at-fault state, which means that the person who caused an accident is the one whose insurance must pay for the damages. But North Carolina is also one of the handful of states using the pure contributory negligence rule. Under this rule, if a person is determined to be even 1% at fault in causing an accident, that person can’t sue for damages.
In addition to the minimum liability coverage requirements, the Tar Heel State requires all drivers to carry uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance, which covers you when a driver causes a crash but doesn’t have insurance or enough insurance to cover your bodily injury and property damage costs. Any insurance policy you purchase in North Carolina must include this coverage to meet the minimum state requirements.[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist coverage
$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident / $25,000 per accident for property damage
Though North Carolina drivers aren’t required to carry more coverage than the above limits, many increase their coverage for more financial protection. That may mean paying for a policy with higher limits for bodily injury liability and property damage liability coverage. But you may also choose to buy additional coverage, such as:
Collision coverage
If you’re at fault in an accident, collision insurance will pay to repair or replace your vehicle. This may be especially important in North Carolina since it’s an at-fault state following the pure contributory negligence rule.
Comprehensive coverage
If your vehicle is damaged by something other than an accident, such as a storm or a fire, comprehensive insurance will pay to repair or replace it.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
If you have an incident on your driving record, such as an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, DUI, or other moving violation, affordable auto insurance in Jacksonville may be a little harder to find. That’s because even a single incident in your driving history can increase your rates.
Insurance companies are more likely to consider you a high-risk driver if you have one of these incidents on your record, but you can still find affordable rates with the right insurers.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Driving faster than the speed limit may seem harmless, but it can have serious consequences. Not only are you more likely to be cited for speeding, but it can mean fines, points on your license, and an increased insurance rate.
Jacksonville drivers with a speeding ticket pay an average of $87 per month for liability coverage and $129 per month for full coverage.
If you’ve gotten a speeding ticket, you’ll likely be on the hook for higher insurance premiums, but the following companies still offer affordable car insurance after a speeding ticket.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Erie
36
52
Nationwide
36
48
GEICO
40
53
Liberty Mutual
40
57
Safeco
43
62
Travelers
44
59
Direct Auto
45
61
Dairyland
46
63
Allstate
48
63
Progressive
49
67
National General
58
77
State Farm
58
76
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
Your insurance premiums will typically increase if you have an at-fault accident on your record. In some cases, your insurer may even drop you after an at-fault accident, depending on the circumstances and severity of it, as well as your driving history.
Liability insurance costs an average of $92 per month in Jacksonville for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.
While it can be difficult to find affordable car insurance after an at-fault accident, the following insurers can help Jacksonville residents get the coverage they need.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Erie
36
54
Nationwide
36
51
GEICO
40
56
Liberty Mutual
40
60
Safeco
43
66
Travelers
44
63
Direct Auto
45
65
Dairyland
46
66
Allstate
48
68
Progressive
49
72
National General
58
83
State Farm
58
81
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Driving under the influence is one of the most severe traffic violations a driver can commit. Both law enforcement and insurance companies take DUIs very seriously, which means drivers can expect severe consequences. These consequences may include expensive fines, points on your license, suspension of driving privileges, and significant car insurance rate increases — if your insurer doesn’t drop you altogether.
Jacksonville drivers with a DUI pay an average of $105 per month for a minimum-coverage policy. That average increases to $156 per month for full coverage.
The following insurers provide the least expensive coverage to Jacksonville drivers with a DUI.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Erie
36
56
Nationwide
36
61
GEICO
40
67
Liberty Mutual
40
67
Safeco
43
72
Travelers
44
74
Direct Auto
45
76
Dairyland
46
77
Allstate
48
81
Progressive
49
82
National General
58
98
State Farm
58
98
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Age is one of the main factors that help insurers determine your premium. Insurers have found that younger drivers are more likely to file claims, so drivers generally find their auto insurance rates decrease once they reach age 35 since they have more maturity and experience behind the wheel.
Drivers generally pay lower rates until they reach their 70s. Around age 70, senior drivers often experience slower reflexes or other physical or mental declines, which makes them more likely to get into accidents despite their decades of driving experience, so rates tend to increase again.
Senior drivers in Jacksonville pay $49 per month, on average, for liability insurance. The cheapest car insurance in Jacksonville for seniors includes the following insurers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Erie
28
42
Nationwide
28
44
GEICO
32
50
Liberty Mutual
33
86
Direct Auto
35
69
Travelers
35
52
Progressive
36
55
Safeco
37
65
Dairyland
38
222
Allstate
39
60
State Farm
45
69
National General
48
89
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Teenage drivers have less experience on the road than other drivers and are more likely to take risks that older drivers would avoid. Because of this, insurance rates for young drivers are much higher than for adults.
Teen drivers in Jacksonville pay monthly averages of $90 for liability coverage and $134 for full coverage.
Adding a teen driver to the family auto insurance policy can be expensive, but teens can do several things to keep their auto insurance more affordable, including staying on their parents’ insurance policy, driving a safe car, taking a defensive driving course, and applying for a good student discount.
The following insurers offer some of the cheapest monthly car insurance quotes for teens in Jacksonville.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Nationwide
58
92
GEICO
59
91
Erie
62
93
Liberty Mutual
63
163
Dairyland
70
411
Safeco
72
128
Travelers
75
110
Direct Auto
77
151
Allstate
79
121
Progressive
83
127
State Farm
93
141
National General
104
195
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Here are the average monthly quotes for insurance in Jacksonville by credit tier:
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Jacksonville?
Full-coverage car insurance costs less in Jacksonville than in North Carolina, though liability-only insurance is similar to the state average. North Carolina’s average monthly cost for auto insurance is $56 for liability only and $108 for full coverage.
Jacksonville residents pay an average of $58 per month for liability-only coverage and $86 per month for full-coverage insurance.
Insurance costs can vary widely within a state, and even within a city. The difference in rates between Jacksonville and the rest of the state can be related to demographics, population density, crime statistics, or other geographical factors.
More cities in North Carolina
You can see how Jacksonville rates compare to some other North Carolina cities in the table below.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Jacksonville car insurance FAQs
Finding the best car insurance can be challenging. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about how to find the best auto insurance in Jacksonville.
How much is car insurance in Jacksonville?
Car insurance in Jacksonville costs $72 per month, on average. Drivers in the state pay $86 per month for full-coverage insurance and $58 per month for liability coverage. Your exact premium will depend on your insurer, driving record, age, credit history, vehicle type, chosen coverage level, and more.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Jacksonville?
Midvale Home & Auto has the cheapest car insurance in Jacksonville, with monthly liability rates as low as $31. Erie and Nationwide also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $36 and $36.
But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.
What are the best car insurance companies in Jacksonville, NC?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior), Erie is the best car insurance company in Jacksonville. Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top Jacksonville choices include Direct Auto and Nationwide.
Is North Carolina a no-fault state?
No. North Carolina is an at-fault state, meaning that the driver at fault is responsible for paying the injured party’s expenses.
What are the penalties for driving without insurance in North Carolina?
Driving without insurance in North Carolina can lead to fines, a suspended license, and even jail time.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Emily Guy Birken era previamente una educadora, empollona sobre el dinero por toda la vida y escritora independiente galardonada con el Premio Plutus, especializada en la investigación científica que investiga los comportamientos irracionales sobre el dinero. Su formación por la educación le permite traducirlos temas financieros complejos a ideas comprensibles para los novatos en la materia.
Su trabajo ha aparecido en The Huffington Post, Business Insider, Kiplinger's, MSN Money y The Washington Post online.
Es autora de varios libros, entre ellos The 5 Years Before You Retire, End Financial Stress Now y el nuevo Stacked: Your Super Serious Guide to Modern Money Management, escrito con Joe Saul-Sehy.
