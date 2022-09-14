Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have an incident on your driving record, such as an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, DUI, or other moving violation, affordable auto insurance in Jacksonville may be a little harder to find. That’s because even a single incident in your driving history can increase your rates.

Insurance companies are more likely to consider you a high-risk driver if you have one of these incidents on your record, but you can still find affordable rates with the right insurers.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Driving faster than the speed limit may seem harmless, but it can have serious consequences. Not only are you more likely to be cited for speeding, but it can mean fines, points on your license, and an increased insurance rate.

Jacksonville drivers with a speeding ticket pay an average of $87 per month for liability coverage and $129 per month for full coverage.

If you’ve gotten a speeding ticket, you’ll likely be on the hook for higher insurance premiums, but the following companies still offer affordable car insurance after a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Erie 36 52 Nationwide 36 48 GEICO 40 53 Liberty Mutual 40 57 Safeco 43 62 Travelers 44 59 Direct Auto 45 61 Dairyland 46 63 Allstate 48 63 Progressive 49 67 National General 58 77 State Farm 58 76 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Your insurance premiums will typically increase if you have an at-fault accident on your record. In some cases, your insurer may even drop you after an at-fault accident, depending on the circumstances and severity of it, as well as your driving history.

Liability insurance costs an average of $92 per month in Jacksonville for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.

While it can be difficult to find affordable car insurance after an at-fault accident, the following insurers can help Jacksonville residents get the coverage they need.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Erie 36 54 Nationwide 36 51 GEICO 40 56 Liberty Mutual 40 60 Safeco 43 66 Travelers 44 63 Direct Auto 45 65 Dairyland 46 66 Allstate 48 68 Progressive 49 72 National General 58 83 State Farm 58 81

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving under the influence is one of the most severe traffic violations a driver can commit. Both law enforcement and insurance companies take DUIs very seriously, which means drivers can expect severe consequences. These consequences may include expensive fines, points on your license, suspension of driving privileges, and significant car insurance rate increases — if your insurer doesn’t drop you altogether.

Jacksonville drivers with a DUI pay an average of $105 per month for a minimum-coverage policy. That average increases to $156 per month for full coverage.

The following insurers provide the least expensive coverage to Jacksonville drivers with a DUI.