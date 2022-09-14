>Seguros de Autos>North Carolina

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Chapel Hill, North Carolina (2024)

Midvale Home & Auto offers the cheapest rates for Chapel Hill drivers, starting at $32 per month.

Erin Gobler
Escrito porErin Gobler
Erin Gobler
Erin Gobler

  • Más de 5 años de experiencia en redacción financiera 

  • Certificado de planificación financiera por la Universidad de Boston

Erin es escritora y periodista especializada en finanzas personales. Sus artículos exploran inversiones, tarjetas de crédito, hipotecas, seguros y mucho más.

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Courtney Mikulski
Editado porCourtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales

  • Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify

Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en North Carolina

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $36/mes para solo responsabilidad y $63/mes para cobertura total en North Carolina.

Drivers in Chapel Hill pay an overall average insurance premium of $73 per month, which is considerably lower than the national average of $158 per month and slightly lower than the North Carolina average of $82 per month. Chapel Hill’s relatively cheap car insurance could be because it’s a small, walkable college town with a lower population compared to nearby cities like Raleigh or Durham.[1]

Keep in mind that this figure is just an average — your premiums could be different depending on your unique situation. But you can compare quotes to find the cheapest car insurance companies for your coverage needs.

Datos Breves

  • Car insurance in Chapel Hill costs an average of $45 per month for liability insurance and $101 per month for full coverage.

  • Erie is the cheapest car insurance company for full coverage, with a monthly rate of $55.

  • North Carolina’s contributory negligence laws mean that anyone partly at fault for an accident can’t seek financial recovery from the other driver.[2]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Chapel Hill

When you’re shopping for car insurance in Chapel Hill, you have plenty of affordable and highly rated companies to choose from. But a few stand out from the rest as offering the best insurance coverage for Chapel Hill drivers. Here are three of the best car insurance companies based on average rates, coverages, discounts, and more.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Midvale Home & Auto3.2$67$36Liability coverage
Erie4.4$63$41Full coverage
Nationwide4.3$69$41Usage-based insurance
Best insurer for liability coverage: Midvale Home & Auto

Midvale Home & Auto is a regional insurance company under the American Family Insurance group of companies. It’s an excellent option for Chapel Hill drivers and students who want one of the cheapest liability insurance companies without a ton of bells and whistles.

Ventajas

  • Lower average rates than many competitors

  • Student-centric discounts for local college students

Contras

  • Fewer discounts than many competitors

  • Online quotes aren’t available

Best insurer for full coverage: Erie

Erie is one of the best options for someone who wants a full-coverage policy at an affordable rate. First, Erie offers the best rates on full-coverage insurance and some of the best coverage options. In addition to standard coverages you would expect with any insurer, Erie also offers new-car replacement, windshield repair, travel costs, and more.

Ventajas

  • Highly rated J.D. Power customer and claims satisfaction

  • Erie Rate Lock can prevent rate increases

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power digital experience satisfaction rating

  • No usage-based insurance

Best insurer for usage-based insurance: Nationwide

Nationwide has some of the best rates for both liability and full-coverage insurance for Chapel Hill drivers. Additionally, it offers two usage-based insurance programs to help drivers save. Its SmartRide program offers savings of up to 40% for safe drivers. Meanwhile, its SmartMiles program is a pay-as-you-drive program, allowing low-mileage drivers to save on insurance by paying for only the miles they drive.

Ventajas

  • Savings with usage-based programs

  • Plenty of coverage options available

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer and claims satisfaction ratings

  • Fewer discounts than some competitors

Richard - April 19, 2024
Verified

Overpricing the Customer

They are better than most, but a little pricey.
Janet - April 18, 2024
Verified

Nationwide is a good insurance company, but I'm looking for a cheaper place with the same coverage. My premiums increase every 6 months for no apparent reason. I haven't had any accidents, tickets, DUIs, or anything else. I used to wonder why a policy went to 6 months instead of 12, but I finally figured it out. They can raise your coverage twice in a year, which seems very unfair. I'm retired.

Nationwide is a good insurance company, but I'm looking for a cheaper place with the same coverage. My premiums increase every 6 months for no apparent reason. I haven't had any accidents, tickets, DUIs, or anything else. I used to wonder why a policy went to 6 months instead of 12, but I finally figured it out. They can raise your coverage twice in a year, which seems very unfair. I'm retired.
Antoinette - April 8, 2024
Verified

Nationwide is not on your side

My rate doubled for no apparent reason. I have no tickets and no accidents.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Chapel Hill

Various factors can affect car insurance rates, including a driver’s age, gender, location, credit, driving history, and more. While not all of those factors are within someone’s control, plenty are. Here are several steps you can take when shopping for insurance to get the cheapest rates:

  • Shop around for quotes. The best way to find the cheapest car insurance coverage for your situation is to shop around for car insurance quotes from multiple companies. That way, you’ll be able to see which company offers the best rates based on your personal circumstances.

  • Bundle your policies. If you already have other insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or even life insurance, you can save on your premiums by bundling your auto policy with your existing ones.

  • Save with discounts. You may be able to lower your rates if you’re eligible for one or more car insurance discounts your insurer offers. For example, you could get a discount for paying your premium up front or going a certain amount of time with no claims.

  • Choose the right coverage limits. Though most states dictate minimum coverage requirements, drivers should choose coverage limits that fit their insurance needs. Make sure you choose adequate coverage to protect you in a car accident, but not so much that you’re overpaying for your insurance.

  • Increase your deductible. One of the simplest ways to lower your premium is to raise your deductible, which is the amount you pay out of pocket when you file a claim. Though the average collision and comprehensive deductible is $500, you can save money by increasing it.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Chapel Hill: Midvale Home & Auto

Nearly every state requires drivers to carry liability insurance, which pays for other drivers’ damages and injuries when you’re responsible for an accident. A liability-only policy is the cheapest type of insurance you can get, but that’s because it doesn’t provide any protection for your vehicle.

Liability-only car insurance in Chapel Hill costs an average of $45 per month. The table below breaks down the average rate from the cheapest liability car insurance companies in Chapel Hill.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Midvale Home & Auto32
Erie36
Nationwide36
GEICO40
Liberty Mutual40
State Auto43
Safeco44
Travelers45
Direct Auto46
Dairyland47
Allstate48
Progressive50
National General59
State Farm59
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Chapel Hill: Erie

Full-coverage insurance, though there’s no formal definition for it, typically includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverages. Full coverage is more expensive, but it pays to repair or replace your vehicle after a covered incident, which liability insurance won’t do.

Full coverage is a good idea for people who drive newer, high-value vehicles and people who can’t or don’t want to pay out of pocket to replace their car. Lenders and lessors may require collision and comprehensive coverage if you finance or lease your vehicle.

The average monthly cost of full-coverage insurance in Chapel Hill is $101, but the table below shows the cheapest companies to start your search.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Erie55
Nationwide58
Midvale Home & Auto61
GEICO62
Travelers66
Allstate74
Progressive76
Safeco77
State Auto82
State Farm89
Direct Auto90
Liberty Mutual105
National General111
Dairyland274
Estimate your Chapel Hill car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in North Carolina

Like nearly every other state, North Carolina requires drivers to carry both bodily injury and property damage liability insurance. North Carolina is a fault state, which means that the driver responsible for the accident is responsible for paying for injured parties’ medical expenses and property damage.

The table below breaks down the coverage limits North Carolina law requires:[3]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist coverage$30,000 per person / $50,000 per accident

Keep in mind that these figures show only the state-minimum requirements. You can purchase more coverage and higher limits to better protect your finances after an accident or fender bender.

In addition to the required coverages, here are some of the most common add-on options:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/7b43b14514/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays to repair or replace your car after hitting a stationary object or another vehicle, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance covers repairing or replacing your vehicle after an incident other than a crash, including vandalism, theft, severe weather, falling objects, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/73ee7a876e/repair.svg

    Gap insurance

    Also called guaranteed asset protection, this pays the difference between your auto loan and insurance settlement in the event of a total loss.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance

    Roadside assistance — or towing and labor coverage — helps pay for services like towing, tire changes, jump-starts, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement

    This covers the cost of a rental car while your car is in the shop for repairs after a covered claim.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Having any sort of incident on your driving record — including a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, driving under the influence (DUI), or other moving violations — can increase your insurance premiums. The amount your rate increases depends on several factors, including the type and severity of the violation. For example, Chapel Hill drivers with a speeding ticket on their record pay an average of $68 per month for liability coverage. But a DUI increases this average rate to $82 per month for liability coverage.

Here are the cheapest Chapel Hill car insurance companies by driving history.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Erie36525456
Nationwide36485161
GEICO40535667
Liberty Mutual40576067
Safeco44636774
Travelers45606476
Direct Auto46636777
Dairyland47646879
Allstate48636881
Progressive50697384
National General59788599
State Farm59778299
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Young drivers, including teen drivers and drivers in their early 20s, pay the highest premiums because of their lack of experience and higher risk of an accident.[4] But as you get older and gain more experience, your car insurance rates will decrease as long as you have a clean driving record. Senior drivers’ rates can spike again around 70 years old as age-related health issues can affect driving ability.

Here’s how Chapel Hill’s average car insurance rates change based on driver age.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$161
20s$112
30s$95
40s$94
50s$90
60s$85
70s$85
Chapel Hill car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurance companies believe that a driver’s credit history is an indication of their risk of filing a claim. So drivers with poor credit pay more expensive insurance rates than drivers with good credit.

The chart below breaks down the average insurance premium for drivers of each credit profile in Chapel Hill.

Rates by Credit Tier

Chapel Hill car insurance FAQs

Learn about rideshare insurance in North Carolina, and read the answers to common questions about Chapel Hill auto coverage below.

  • How much is car insurance in Chapel Hill?

    The average cost of car insurance in Chapel Hill is $45 per month for liability insurance and $101 per month for full coverage.

  • What companies have the cheapest car insurance in Chapel Hill?

    Midvale Home & Auto, Erie, and Nationwide are some of the cheapest liability car insurance companies in Chapel Hill, with rates starting at $32, $36, and $36 per month, respectively.

    But the best way to find the cheapest rates for you is to compare quotes from at least three companies. You can use an online quote-comparison tool to see rates from multiple companies at once to help you better compare prices.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Chapel Hill?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Chapel Hill that Insurify found are Erie, Nationwide, and Midvale Home & Auto. These insurers have good IQ Scores, solid customer satisfaction ratings, and low average rates.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. U.S. Census Bureau. "QuickFacts: Durham city, North Carolina; Raleigh city, North Carolina; Chapel Hill town, North Carolina."
  2. Nolo. "North Carolina Auto Accident Laws."
  3. North Carolina Department of Transportation. "Insurance Requirements."
  4. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts."
