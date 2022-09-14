Mark Steinbach es un escritor en Brooklyn, NY. Además de su experiencia como redactor publicitario, también es en escritor de televisión con un título de inglés de la Universidad de Harvard. Cuando no está escribiendo, se encuentra jugando tenis o haciendo crucigramas.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en New Mexico
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $32/mes para solo responsabilidad y $62/mes para cobertura total en New Mexico.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Set in the Chihuahuan Desert, Albuquerque has stunning natural beauty and a bustling urban economy. And, as New Mexico’s most populous city, its roads are busy — which may explain the higher auto insurance rates. Albuquerque drivers pay an overall average of $164 per month for auto insurance, which is higher than the New Mexico state overall average of $131 per month.
State Farm, USAA, and GEICO are the cheapest car insurance companies in Albuquerque.
Albuquerque has a high accident rate – nearly 25 crashes per 1,000 city residents, according to state Department of Transportation data.[1]
First-time DUI offenders in New Mexico need to pay a fine of up to $500, take a DUI educational course, complete at least 24 hours of community service, and more.[2]
3 of the best car insurance companies in Albuquerque
The best car insurance company for you will depend on your specific needs as a driver, as well as your driving record and more. The following table outlines three of the best car insurance companies in Albuquerque and the drivers these companies best serve.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$62
$32
Cheap rates
USAA
4.5
$75
$38
Drivers with DUIs
GEICO
4.2
$77
$39
Teen drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
848
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$40/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$77/mo
State Farm is the largest car insurance company in the country by market share. It offers a wide array of insurance coverage options, including roadside assistance, rental car insurance, and rideshare insurance. Albuquerque drivers who choose State Farm tend to pay rates well below the city average.
Drivers can save even more when they bundle their auto insurance with homeowners insurance or renters insurance from State Farm.
Ventajas
Lowest average cost for full-coverage insurance in Albuquerque
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score
Drive Safe and Save telematics program rewards safe driving
Contras
Mixed customer reviews on sites like Trustpilot
Above-average amount of customer complaints to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
May lack the personalized attention you’d get from a smaller insurer
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
856
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$47/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$93/mo
New Mexico drivers who get a DUI can lose their license for up to a year and tend to face higher car insurance rates once the state reinstates their license. Luckily, USAA offers relatively low rates in Albuquerque. Drivers in USAA’s SafePilot program can earn an even lower rate if they drive safely.
USAA has years of industry experience and earns high marks in customer satisfaction from J.D. Power. Drivers should note that USAA policies are only available to active-duty, reserve, and retired military members and their families.
Ventajas
Best-in-class customer satisfaction scores
Several discounts that reward safe driving and good grades
Some of the lowest rates in Albuquerque
Contras
Only available to military members, veterans, and their families
Above-average amount of customer complaints to the NAIC
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
827
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$48/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$96/mo
Albuquerque teens age 15 and older can apply for an instructional permit. Teen drivers statistically get into a larger number of accidents, which is why they tend to pay higher car insurance rates on average. Luckily, GEICO offers several discounts to young drivers.
GEICO already offers some of the most affordable auto insurance in Albuquerque. Teen drivers can save up to 15% when they maintain a “B” average or better in school.
Ventajas
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
DriveEasy telematics program rewards safe driving
Above-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
Contras
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score in the Southwest region
Mixed customer reviews on BBB website
Above-average amount of customer complaints to the NAIC
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Albuquerque
Drivers in Albuquerque pay car insurance rates that exceed the state average. Fortunately, drivers can save on their auto insurance policy with the following strategies:
Pick the right vehicle. Newer and more expensive vehicles often come with higher insurance rates. Choose a safer car, like a sedan over a sports car, if you’re looking for the cheapest rate.
Choose a higher deductible. A deductible refers to the amount you pay out of pocket on a claim before your insurance kicks in. Drivers with higher deductibles generally pay lower monthly rates.
Look for discounts. Car insurance companies like to reward drivers for safe driving, investing in safety features, and bundling their car insurance with other insurance products from the same company.
Shop around. Car insurance prices vary by company. Receiving quotes from three or more auto insurance companies and comparing them side by side is the best way to find a low rate.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Albuquerque: State Farm
If you cause an accident, liability auto insurance covers medical bills and vehicle repair costs for the other driver and their passengers. It doesn’t provide any coverage for your vehicle damage or bodily injury. Liability-only insurance with minimum limits is the cheapest coverage option, but it often doesn’t provide sufficient coverage.[3]
The average cost of liability insurance for Albuquerque drivers is $91 per month, according to Insurify data. Here are the cheapest liability coverage options available in Albuquerque.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Albuquerque: State Farm
Full-coverage car insurance includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. Collision insurance covers the cost of repairs to your own car after an accident, while a comprehensive policy covers repair costs after damage from non-collision events, like theft or severe weather.[4]
Because it provides more protection than liability-only coverage, a full-coverage policy may make sense for drivers of new, high-value, or financed vehicles. It can also make sense if you're unable to cover potentially high out-of-pocket expenses.
The average cost of full-coverage insurance is higher than liability-only coverage. Full-coverage car insurance costs a monthly average of $237 in Albuquerque. The insurers below offer some of the best rates for full-coverage insurance.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in New Mexico
Drivers in New Mexico must carry a minimum amount of liability insurance to drive legally in the state, including bodily injury and property damage liability. New Mexico is an at-fault state, which means the at-fault driver’s liability insurance will cover the other driver’s repair costs and medical costs in the event of an accident.
You can find New Mexico’s specific minimum liability insurance requirements below.[5]
How much your car insurance rates increase in Albuquerque will vary based on the company you purchase a policy from and the severity of your violation. It usually takes a few years of safe driving to bring your rates back down after they increase due to an incident.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Albuquerque has automated speed-enforcement zones, which use speed cameras to penalize drivers who exceed the speed limit. Speeding citations from these automated areas can come with a fine of up to $100. People in Albuquerque with speeding tickets on their driving record also tend to pay a bit more for car insurance than people with a clean record.[7]
A speeding ticket pushes the average cost of full coverage in Albuquerque to $337 per month, and liability-only coverage to $129. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for liability coverage in Albuquerque if you have a speeding ticket in your driving history.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Drivers in Albuquerque with an at-fault accident on their record pay more on average for car insurance than drivers with a clean record. The severity of the accident and the extent of the claims payout can also influence how much your premium increases. If you have multiple accidents, your insurance company may even choose not to renew your policy.[8]
The average monthly cost of car insurance is $368 for full coverage and $141 for liability for Albuquerque drivers with an at-fault accident on their records. Here's how an accident affects liability-only quotes from some top insurers in Albuquerque.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
A DUI is one of the most severe traffic violations you can receive. New Mexico drivers who drive under the influence will lose their license for six months after a first offense, and up to a year after a second offense. New Mexico law states that any DUI conviction will stay on a driver’s record for up to 55 years. Your insurance rates will also increase significantly following a DUI.[9]
Albuquerque drivers with DUIs see average monthly rates of $415 for full coverage and $159 for minimum coverage policies. Here are the cheapest car insurance options in Albuquerque for drivers with a DUI.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
In Albuquerque, 15% of the population is over the age of 65, which is lower than New Mexico’s overall proportion of 65+ residents (19%).[10]Your age can affect how much you pay for car insurance. While young people pay the most for car insurance, rates can also increase a bit for senior drivers. Drivers older than 75 may face increased rates due to aging-related risks.
On average, car insurance costs Albuquerque seniors $158 per month for full coverage and $61 for liability only. Senior drivers looking for cheap car insurance rates should consider the following companies.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Teen drivers are nearly three times more likely to get in a fatal crash than drivers older than 20, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows.[11] Due to their lack of driving experience, teens are risky to insure, which is why car insurance companies tend to charge them higher rates. In Albuquerque, teens typically pay more for car insurance than any other age group.
Teen drivers can save by joining their parents’ existing car insurance policy, purchasing a safe vehicle, and earning a good student discount. The average cost of car insurance for teen drivers in Albuquerque is $457 for full coverage and $176 for minimum coverage.
Here are the cheapest companies for teen drivers in Albuquerque.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Albuquerque car insurance quotes by credit tier
New Mexico doesn’t allow car insurance companies to use a lack of credit history as a factor in setting car insurance premiums. But if you do have a credit history, car insurance companies may look at your credit score as one factor influencing your rates. Drivers in Albuquerque with excellent or good credit scores typically pay less than those with poor credit scores.
Here are the average full-coverage car insurance rates for Albuquerque drivers by credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Albuquerque?
Drivers in Albuquerque pay $237 per month for full-coverage car insurance, which is higher than the full-coverage national average of $213. Albuquerque’s rates are also higher than the New Mexico state average. Rates vary by city and ZIP code based on a variety of factors, including property values, crime rates, and weather patterns.
More cities in New Mexico
Car insurance rates can vary significantly even within a state. On average, Albuquerque drivers pay $237 per month for full-coverage insurance and $91 for liability-only. Here’s how Albuquerque’s average monthly insurance rates compare to other major cities in the state.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Albuquerque car insurance FAQs
Before you select the best insurer, determine how much coverage you need. The information below should help you navigate the process of finding cheap coverage in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
How much is car insurance in Albuquerque?
The overall average cost of car insurance in Albuquerque is $164 per month. On average, drivers pay $237 per month for full-coverage insurance and $91 per month for liability coverage. Your specific coverage will depend on your driving record, coverage needs, age, credit history, and more.
What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Albuquerque?
State Farm has the cheapest car insurance for Albuquerque drivers, with liability-only rates starting at $40 per month. USAA and GEICO are the second- and third-cheapest insurers in the city, with liability rates as low as $47 and $48, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Albuquerque?
State Farm is the best car insurance company in Albuquerque, with an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). Other top insurers include GEICO and USAA.
How do you register a car in New Mexico?
To register a vehicle in New Mexico, you need to bring documents — including a manufacturer’s certificate of origin, purchase agreement or dealer’s invoice, and an odometer statement — to a Motor Vehicle Department location. You also need to bring proof of insurance and pay a registration fee.[12]
What is the minimum auto insurance coverage in New Mexico?
New Mexico drivers must carry a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $10,000 per accident in property damage liability.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
