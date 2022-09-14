Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents are incidents that can go on your driving record. Having one of these incidents on your record can increase your premium prices because insurance companies consider you a riskier driver than before the incident. Even so, you can still find cheap car insurance from some insurers.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Insurers may not raise your rates after only one speeding ticket, but repeated offenses typically result in fines and car insurance premium increases. However, you can still find cheap car insurance with the right insurance company.

Henderson drivers with a speeding ticket face an average monthly cost of $235 for liability-only coverage. Below are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers in Henderson with speeding tickets.

Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only COUNTRY Financial 70 43 State Farm 98 61 GEICO 119 74 USAA 139 87 Allstate 178 111 Mercury 255 214 Safeco 260 188 Farmers 280 174 Nationwide 282 180 Travelers 287 211 Progressive 303 222 Liberty Mutual 329 231 American Family 348 215 Dairyland 426 233 Bristol West 568 357

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

If you cause an accident in Nevada, your car insurance premiums will likely increase, even if it’s your first accident. Some insurers offer accident forgiveness — but even then, the accident will go on your record and further incidents will cause rate increases.

In Henderson, drivers with at-fault accidents average $317 per month for auto insurance. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with car accidents on their records.

Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only COUNTRY Financial 76 46 State Farm 104 64 GEICO 126 78 USAA 147 92 Allstate 188 117 Mercury 266 223 Safeco 275 199 Farmers 294 183 Nationwide 297 190 Travelers 301 221 Progressive 318 233 Liberty Mutual 345 243 American Family 363 224 Dairyland 443 243 Bristol West 586 368

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is a serious offense. In Nevada, the blood alcohol content (BAC) limit is 0.08 for drivers age 21 and older, 0.02 for drivers younger than 21, and 0.04 for commercial drivers.

Insurers consider drivers with a DUI to be high risk. Some car insurance companies won’t even renew your policy if you get one. If you can get car insurance, your premiums will typically be higher than drivers with less serious infractions on their records.

The overall average monthly cost of car insurance with a DUI on your license in Henderson is $363. Below are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers in Henderson with DUIs.