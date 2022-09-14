Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Nevada
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $37/mes para solo responsabilidad y $60/mes para cobertura total en Nevada.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
You can expect to pay an average of $233 for car insurance in Henderson. Liability-only coverage is the cheapest option, at an average of $178 per month, while full coverage offers more protection for a higher cost of $288 per month.
Drivers have plenty of insurance companies to choose from, however, with each offering different rates for similar coverages. Always compare quotes before buying a policy.
Datos Breves
Nevada insurers can use your credit score when determining your rates.
Drivers in Henderson pay more than the national average rate for car insurance.
Nevada is an at-fault state for car insurance.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Henderson, Nevada
Rates start as low as $178 for liability coverage
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Best car insurance companies in Henderson
You have many car insurance companies to choose from in Henderson, Nevada, but the best insurance company for you will depend on your financial situation and insurance needs. Car insurance prices vary based on factors like your location, driving history, marital status, age, and more. Here’s where you can find the best car insurance in Henderson.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
868
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$34/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$56/mo
COUNTRY Financial is a nearly 100-year-old insurance company that started in Illinois. It has an AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior), which demonstrates the company’s financial stability. COUNTRY Financial offers the cheapest liability-only and full-coverage car insurance in Henderson, Nevada. It also has several unique discounts for a variety of different consumers, making it the best option for drivers looking for full-coverage insurance.
Ventajas
Generally positive customer reviews
Unique discounts
Contras
Not available in every state
Certain types of insurance, like rideshare insurance, aren’t available
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$60/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$97/mo
GEICO is a nearly 100-year-old insurance company that insures more than 28 million vehicles. It has an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), showing exceptional financial stability. GEICO offers several different discounts for consumers with a good driving history, as well as low rates. For that reason, it’s the best choice for Henderson drivers with a good driving record.
Ventajas
Good rates for several types of drivers, like good drivers, seniors, and young drivers
Accident forgiveness available
Contras
High rates for drivers with violations
Certain types of insurance, like rideshare insurance, aren’t available
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$71/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$113/mo
USAA is a well-known insurance company that’s been in business for more than 100 years. It has a AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), which means it has good financial strength. USAA is the best insurance company for military families because it serves them exclusively. Only members of the military, veterans, and family members who meet certain criteria are eligible to purchase insurance from USAA.
Ventajas
High customer satisfaction ratings
SafePilot program rewards good driving
Contras
Only available to active-duty military, veterans, and their family members who meet certain criteria
Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified
Excellent
So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified
USAA is the finest. Period.
I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.
…
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Henderson
Drivers who carry liability-only car insurance typically pay less than drivers with full-coverage insurance. However, liability-only car insurance comes with risks. When you have liability insurance, your insurance company will only pay for a third party’s injuries or property damage. That means you’re responsible for your own medical expenses and property damage.
The average rate for liability-only car insurance in Henderson is $178 per month. The following table shows average liability insurance quotes from insurers serving Henderson.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
COUNTRY Financial
34
State Farm
50
GEICO
60
USAA
71
Allstate
90
Midvale Home & Auto
120
Safeco
140
Farmers
141
Nationwide
145
Mercury
150
Sun Coast
160
Travelers
168
American Family
172
Progressive
173
Liberty Mutual
174
Dairyland
183
Bristol West
284
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Henderson
Unlike liability-only insurance, full-coverage car insurance pays for your medical expenses, property damage, and any third-party expenses you incur due to an accident or collision. If you don’t have enough savings to cover your medical expenses or property damage costs after an accident, full-coverage auto insurance is likely a good fit for you.
If you lease or finance your vehicle, your leasing company or lender will likely require you to have full coverage to protect their investment in your vehicle.
The average rate for full-coverage car insurance in Henderson is $288 per month. The following table shows average full-coverage quotes from insurers serving Henderson.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
COUNTRY Financial
56
State Farm
81
GEICO
97
USAA
113
Allstate
145
Mercury
179
Midvale Home & Auto
179
Safeco
194
Farmers
227
Nationwide
227
Travelers
229
Progressive
236
Liberty Mutual
247
Sun Coast
251
American Family
278
Dairyland
334
Bristol West
452
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Nevada
Nevada is unique because it allows higher-than-normal speed limits and plays host to a large number of tourists each year. These factors have contributed to its higher auto insurance rates compared to other states. But like most other states, Nevada has minimum-coverage requirements for car insurance.[1]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$20,000 per accident
Nevada drivers who want more protection than the state-mandated minimums should consider purchasing the following coverages:
Collision coverage
Collision insurancecovers damages to your vehicle after an accident or a collision with another object.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance pays for damages to your vehicle resulting from a non-collision accident, such as theft, fire, storm, or vandalism.
Medical payments coverage
Medical paymentscoverage pays for you and any passenger’s medical expenses from injuries in an accident.
Rates start at $41 for drivers with incidents on their records
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Insurers may not raise your rates after only one speeding ticket, but repeated offenses typically result in fines and car insurance premium increases. However, you can still find cheap car insurance with the right insurance company.
Henderson drivers with a speeding ticket face an average monthly cost of $235 for liability-only coverage. Below are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers in Henderson with speeding tickets.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
COUNTRY Financial
70
43
State Farm
98
61
GEICO
119
74
USAA
139
87
Allstate
178
111
Mercury
255
214
Safeco
260
188
Farmers
280
174
Nationwide
282
180
Travelers
287
211
Progressive
303
222
Liberty Mutual
329
231
American Family
348
215
Dairyland
426
233
Bristol West
568
357
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
If you cause an accident in Nevada, your car insurance premiums will likely increase, even if it’s your first accident. Some insurers offer accident forgiveness — but even then, the accident will go on your record and further incidents will cause rate increases.
In Henderson, drivers with at-fault accidents average $317 per month for auto insurance. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with car accidents on their records.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
COUNTRY Financial
76
46
State Farm
104
64
GEICO
126
78
USAA
147
92
Allstate
188
117
Mercury
266
223
Safeco
275
199
Farmers
294
183
Nationwide
297
190
Travelers
301
221
Progressive
318
233
Liberty Mutual
345
243
American Family
363
224
Dairyland
443
243
Bristol West
586
368
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is a serious offense. In Nevada, the blood alcohol content (BAC) limit is 0.08 for drivers age 21 and older, 0.02 for drivers younger than 21, and 0.04 for commercial drivers.
Insurers consider drivers with a DUI to be high risk. Some car insurance companies won’t even renew your policy if you get one. If you can get car insurance, your premiums will typically be higher than drivers with less serious infractions on their records.
The overall average monthly cost of car insurance with a DUI on your license in Henderson is $363. Below are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers in Henderson with DUIs.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
COUNTRY Financial
87
53
State Farm
126
78
GEICO
151
93
USAA
176
110
Allstate
225
140
Mercury
286
240
Safeco
302
218
Farmers
353
219
Nationwide
353
225
Travelers
356
261
Progressive
367
269
Liberty Mutual
384
271
American Family
432
267
Dairyland
519
285
Bristol West
703
442
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Car insurance premiums usually decrease around age 35 as drivers gain more experienc. However, once drivers reach age 70, rates increase again. Drivers age 70 and older start to lose some cognitive abilities and start to become riskier drivers.[2]
Henderson seniors can find liability rates as low as $26 per month. Below are the cheapest car insurance companies for senior drivers in Henderson.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
COUNTRY Financial
32
19
State Farm
44
27
GEICO
57
35
USAA
68
43
Allstate
87
54
Progressive
112
82
Mercury
118
99
Nationwide
118
75
Farmers
128
80
Travelers
135
99
Safeco
137
99
Liberty Mutual
152
107
American Family
154
95
Dairyland
212
116
Bristol West
279
175
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Teenage drivers are inexperienced, and because of that, it typically costs much more to insure them. Luckily, you have a few ways to lower premiums when you add teen drivers to your policy, like checking what types of discounts your car insurance company offers.
For example, many car insurance companies offer a good student discount. Keeping teens on your policy and teaching them good driving habits can also save you money on your premiums.
On average, teen drivers in Henderson pay $303 per month for liability-only coverage. Below are the cheapest car insurance companies for teenage driversin Henderson.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
COUNTRY Financial
77
47
State Farm
136
84
GEICO
149
92
USAA
183
115
Allstate
250
155
Mercury
322
270
Safeco
340
245
Nationwide
381
243
Farmers
387
241
Travelers
404
297
Liberty Mutual
408
287
Progressive
415
304
American Family
463
287
Dairyland
530
290
Bristol West
735
462
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Henderson
Residents of Henderson have many ways to save money on car insurance. Some of the most reliable options include:[3]
Raise your deductible. Your deductible is the amount you’re responsible for before your insurance kicks in after an incident. If you raise your deductible, you can typically save money on your premiums. Just be sure to have enough money for your deductible in case of an accident.
Find discounts. Car insurance companies offer many different types of discounts. Find one that works best with your specific situation, whether you’re a student, low-mileage driver, or a frequent commuter.
Bundle home and auto policies. If you have homeowners insurance or another type of insurance, combine them with one insurer to save. You can sometimes bundle insurance for ATVs and boats, depending on the insurer.
Compare quotes. It’s crucial to get quotes from at least three different insurance companies before choosing one. Insurers often offer different rates for the same coverage.
If you currently have a low credit score, you can take several steps to improve it. The amount of debt you owe, sometimes called your debt-to-credit ratio, makes up 30% of your credit score. Lowering your debt amounts can improve your score — as will making your payments on time, every time, since your payment history makes up 35% of your score.[4]
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Henderson?
In Henderson, the average monthly cost of full-coverage car insurance is $233, compared to the Nevada state average of $254 and the national average of $139.
Your ZIP code is an important factor when it comes to car insurance premiums. Locations with higher crime rates have higher insurance premiums than rural areas.[5] Henderson is a suburb of Las Vegas and, therefore, slower-paced than the busy city nearby, so Henderson drivers pay less for car insurance than Las Vegas drivers.
More cities in Nevada
Here’s how some other major Nevada cities compare to Henderson for car insurance rates:
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Henderson car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be difficult. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about how to find the best auto insurance in Henderson.
How much is car insurance in Henderson?
Car insurance in Henderson costs $233 per month, on average. Drivers pay an average of $288 per month for full-coverage insurance and $178 per month for liability coverage. Your specific rate will depend on your insurer, age, driving record, credit history, vehicle type, chosen coverage level, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Henderson?
State Farm is the best car insurance company in Henderson, with an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top Henderson choices include GEICO and USAA.
Which car insurance companies in Henderson are the cheapest?
COUNTRY Financial has the cheapest car insurance in Henderson, with liability rates averaging $34. You can also find low rates with State Farm and GEICO, which have liability-only rates of $50 and $60, respectively.
How much car insurance is required in Nevada?
Nevada drivers must carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, as well as $20,000 per accident in property damage insurance.
Is Nevada a no-fault state?
No. Nevada is an at-fault state for car insurance, meaning that the driver responsible for an accident turns to their own insurer for coverage.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.