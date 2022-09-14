>Seguros de Autos>Montana

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Missoula, Montana (2024)

Missoula drivers can find the best car insurance with State Farm, USAA, and Safeco.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Montana

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $49/mes para solo responsabilidad y $100/mes para cobertura total en Montana.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

The average monthly cost of car insurance in Missoula is $148, slightly higher than the state average of $145 and slightly lower than the national average of $158. Drivers pay an average of $97 per month for liability coverage and $199 per month for full coverage.

Your car insurance rates could be higher or lower, depending on things like your driving record, age, and location. You should always compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurance companies before buying a policy.

Datos Breves

  • State Farm is the cheapest car insurance company in Missoula.

  • Montana drivers must carry liability car insurance.

  • Insurers in Montana can consider your credit history when determining your rates.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Missoula

The average cost of car insurance in Missoula varies, but you should do more than just seek out the cheapest car insurance companies. Cheap car insurance rates should be weighed against factors like customer service satisfaction, financial stability, and any coverage or discount restrictions for policyholders.

Rates shown in the table below are for the state of Montana.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$105$45Cheap rates
USAA4.5$112$49Military members and their families
Safeco3.8$117$53Roadside assistance
Best insurer for cheap rates: State Farm

You can find the lowest average car insurance cost for both liability-only and full-coverage policies in Missoula through State Farm. It’s the largest insurer in the country by market share, has an A++ AM Best rating, and earned an AA S&P Global Rating.

Ventajas

  • Lowest rates in Missoula

  • Industry leader in policies underwritten with a strong financial rating

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • High number of complaints in Montana on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaint index

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for military members and their families: USAA

USAA is a great choice for Missoula drivers who are active or retired members of the military and their immediate family members. It has some of the cheapest average car insurance costs in Missoula and benefits that competitors don’t, like travel deals, 24/7 home security, and moving and storage discounts.

Ventajas

  • Exclusive discounts and incentives

  • Offers multiple types of insurance products

Contras

  • Limited only to military members, veterans, and their families

  • No 24/7 customer service

Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for roadside assistance: Safeco

Safeco offers low rates for car insurance in Missoula, as well as insurance policies for homeowners and renters. While it doesn’t offer an extensive number of optional coverages, its roadside assistance service can provide drivers with peace of mind in the event of a breakdown. This service includes towing, battery jumping, gas refill, repairs, and locksmiths.

Ventajas

  • Extensive emergency roadside assistance benefits

  • Various discounts available

Contras

  • Limited bundling potential

  • Poor Trustpilot customer service reviews

Gary - April 13, 2024
Verified

Excellent

A very good auto insurance company.
Tammy - April 8, 2024
Verified

Bad

The underwriter is incompetent. Your staff didn't renew my policy and sent a rude letter stating that I have debris or algae on my roof.
Carol - April 6, 2024
Verified

It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Missoula

Just as a variety of factors affect average rates — like location, gender, marital status, crime rate, and population density — a variety of savings opportunities are available for getting cheap car insurance at the best price possible.

  • Look for discounts. Some insurers place a special focus on family insurance policies by offering discounts for young adults with good grades or clean driving records. Others offer discounts for military members, low-mileage drivers, and longtime policyholders.

  • Consider bundling insurance products. Many car insurance companies also offer life insurance, business insurance, renters insurance, homeowners insurance, and boat insurance. Most will help you get great insurance coverage for a good deal when you bundle these policies together.

  • Research the cheapest vehicles to insure. The year, make, model, and safety features of a vehicle affect the cost of car insurance, which is why it’s a good idea to research the national average of car insurance before you purchase a new or used vehicle.

  • Compare car insurance rates. The best car insurance companies are competitive, which is why you should compare different rates annually to ensure you’re still getting the lowest rate.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Missoula

Liability coverage policies often have the lowest rates because they only provide bodily injury and property damage for the driver or structure that you hit when you cause a car accident. They don’t cover damage to your vehicle or injuries to you and your passengers.

Local businesses like Marcure Insurance or Summit Insurance Agency, as well as national insurers, state minimumprovide liability-only car insurance that meets state-minimum requirements. State Farm has the cheapest average rate for liability-only policies, at $45 per month, as shown in the table below comparing it to competitors.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm$45
USAA$49
Midvale Home & Auto$50
Safeco$53
Progressive$57
Farmers$83
GEICO$87
Allstate$91
Bristol West$92
The General$100
Foremost$105
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Missoula

Full-coverage policies usually cost more than liability-only policies because they have additional optional coverages, like collision and comprehensive, that pay for things like injuries and vehicle damages.

A full-coverage auto insurance policy might be the right coverage for a driver who commutes from Great Falls to downtown Missoula and wants protection from weather, animal, and vandalism damage.

Because only liability insurance is mandated by the state, one independent insurance agency, like Montana Central Insurance, may define full-coverage car insurance differently than another insurer, like Treasure State Insurance.

The table below shows State Farm as the cheapest insurer for Missoula full-coverage policies, at $105 per month, and compares that to the average car insurance quotes from other insurers.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm$105
USAA$112
Safeco$117
Midvale Home & Auto$125
Progressive$132
Farmers$186
GEICO$202
The General$202
Foremost$205
Allstate$208
Bristol West$224
Estimate your Missoula car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Montana

Most states, including Montana’s neighbors North Dakota and Idaho, require drivers to maintain liability coverage. However, the minimum limit is set state by state; Montana, for instance, has a higher property damage liability requirement than Washington, Utah, and Colorado.

Montana is an at-fault state, which means the at-fault driver is financially responsible for the damage they cause. The state’s minimum car insurance requirements are as follows:[1]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$20,000 per accident

Once you’ve met the minimum coverage requirements, you may want to consider options for additional coverage, such as:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for losses caused by colliding with another vehicle, a telephone pole, or other structure.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for a loss not caused by a collision, such as from fire, theft, vandalism, or animal damage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured motorist coverage

    Though optional, you must formally fill out paperwork declining uninsured motorist coverage, or your insurer will provide it to you by law. Uninsured motorist coverage pays for your injuries and your vehicle’s damages when an at-fault driver doesn’t have insurance.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage pays for medical expenses you and your passengers incur from an accident.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Dozens of types of incidents on your driving record can increase car insurance rates, including speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and other moving violations that either cause or increase the chances of causing an accident. People with safe driving habits tend to get better rates than people with bad marks on their driving records.

Driving under the influence (DUI) is one of the quickest ways to see your premium prices rise, and with a DUI comes other personal finance strains, like legal expenses. In Montana, more than half of all traffic fatalities involved impaired driving — one reason why the state has one of the highest fatality rates from impaired drivers in the country.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm$45$63$61$70
USAA$49$69$67$76
Midvale Home & Auto$50$70$68$78
Safeco$53$75$72$83
Progressive$57$81$78$89
Farmers$83$116$112$129
GEICO$87$122$118$135
Allstate$91$128$123$142
Bristol West$92$129$125$143
The General$100$141$136$156
Foremost$105$148$143$164
Average cost of car insurance by age

Age plays a significant role in Montana car insurance rates. Generally, rates decrease after age 25 as drivers gain experience but then increase around age 70 as older drivers face health, mobility, or medication issues that increase their likelihood of accidents.

Unfortunately, car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens in the state of Montana.[2] That fact, coupled with their inexperience, is why teen drivers have the highest rates, as shown in the table below comparing average monthly quotes for different ages.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$321
20s$255
30s$192
40s$156
50s$155
60s$139
70s$150
Missoula car insurance quotes by credit tier

Montana car insurance laws allow insurers to consider a driver’s credit history when calculating insurance premiums for new customers. They factor this information into an insurance score, which is then used to calculate your rates.

Missoula drivers with excellent or good credit typically get lower rates than drivers with poor credit.

Rates by Credit Tier

Missoula car insurance FAQs

Finding the best car insurance can be tricky. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Missoula.

  • How much is car insurance in Missoula?

    Car insurance in Missoula costs an average of $148 per month. Drivers pay $97 per month for liability coverage and $199 for full coverage, on average. The city’s car insurance rates are more expensive than the state average of $145 and less expensive than the national average of $158.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Missoula?

    State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Missoula, with an average rate of $75 per month. State Farm customers in Missoula pay an average of $45 per month for liability coverage and $105 per month for full coverage.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Missoula?

    With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and various discounts, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Missoula. Other top insurers include USAA and Safeco.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

  1. Montana Department of Justice - Motor Vehicle Division. "Insurance and Verification."
  2. Montana Department of Transportation. "Teen Drivers - Reality Check."

