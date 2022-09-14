>Seguros de Autos>Montana

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Great Falls, Montana (2024)

Great Falls drivers can find the best car insurance with State Farm, USAA, and Safeco.

Joe Dyton
Escrito porJoe Dyton
Joe DytonEscritor de seguros

Joe Dyton ha trabajado como redactor profesional desde 1999. Ha trabajado en el sector de seguros automotriz por unos 15 años y fue un redactor de marketing para GEICO durante diez años. Puede aprender más sobre Joe en joedyton.com.

Danny Smith
Editado porDanny Smith
Danny SmithEscritor de seguros

  • Agente de seguros de auto y hogar con licencia

  • Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing

Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Montana

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $49/mes para solo responsabilidad y $100/mes para cobertura total en Montana.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

The overall average car insurance rate in Great Falls is $144 per month, on par with the state average of $145 and slightly less expensive than the national average of $158. Drivers in Great Falls pay an average of $102 per month for liability coverage and $186 per month for full coverage.

Your car insurance rates could be higher or lower, however. It depends on factors like your driving record, location, and age. Always compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers before choosing a policy.

Datos Breves

  • State Farm is the cheapest car insurance company in Great Falls.

  • Montana drivers must have liability car insurance.

  • Insurers in Montana can consider your credit history when setting your premiums. 

Cheapest car insurance companies in Great Falls

Great Falls residents have several car insurance options that offer affordable rates for liability coverage. When you comparison shop for car insurance, remember the best company will tailor its coverage and your policy to your specific needs. 

Below are three top cheap car insurance companies that serve the Great Falls area to check out as you begin your search. Rates shown in the table are for the state of Montana.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$98$42Cheap rates
USAA4.5$105$46Military members and their families
Safeco3.8$109$49Roadside assistance
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for cheap rates: State Farm

State Farm offers the cheapest average car insurance rates in Great Falls. It’s the largest insurance company in the country by market share, allowing it to offer affordable rates. It also has various discount programs and bundling options you can take advantage of to further lower your car insurance costs.

Ventajas

  • Cheapest rates in Great Falls

  • A++ rating from AM Best

Contras

  • No gap insurance

  • High number of complaints in Montana on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaint index

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for military members and their families: USAA

USAA is one of the best choices for Great Falls drivers who are active military, veterans, or immediately related to someone in the military. It offers some of the cheapest average car insurance rates in the city and has various other benefits, like travel deals and moving discounts.

Ventajas

  • Offers exclusive discounts and incentives

  • Has multiple types of insurance products

Contras

  • Limited to military members, veterans, and their families

  • Customer service not available 24/7

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for roadside assistance: Safeco

Safeco offers the third-cheapest car insurance rates for drivers in Great Falls, along with coverage for homeowners and renters. It doesn’t have as many optional coverages as some larger insurers, but its extensive roadside assistance program includes towing, battery jumping, gas refill, repairs, and locksmiths.

Ventajas

  • Top-notch emergency roadside assistance benefits

  • Offers various discounts

Contras

  • Limited potential for bundling policies

  • Negative Trustpilot customer service reviews

Read our Safeco review
Gary - April 13, 2024
Verified

Excellent

A very good auto insurance company.
Tammy - April 8, 2024
Verified

Bad

The underwriter is incompetent. Your staff didn't renew my policy and sent a rude letter stating that I have debris or algae on my roof.
Carol - April 6, 2024
Verified

It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Great Falls

Full-coverage car insurance costs $186 per month in Great Falls, on average. However, you can find lower premiums if you know how to look. The tips below can help you reduce your car insurance rates:

  • Compare car insurance quotes. Even if you like the first quote you get, it’s always a good idea to shop around. You may find cheaper rates for the same coverage from another insurer since every insurer weighs rating factors differently.

  • Bundle insurance policies with one company. Bundling your car insurance with a homeowners or renters policy is more convenient for you, and many insurers offer multi-policy discounts for people who do.

  • Look for car insurance discounts. When you get a car insurance quote, don’t rely only on the company’s agents to tell you what discounts you might be eligible for. Check out the insurer’s discount page and have an idea of which ones could help you save money on your policy.

  • Adjust your coverage. Your car insurance policy shouldn’t be a “set it and forget it” situation. Reducing your coverage limits or raising your deductible could help you lower your premiums. Check with your insurance agent periodically to see if you have the appropriate amount of coverage.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Great Falls

Liability car insurance is the least amount of coverage you must carry to drive in the state of Montana legally. It covers costs related to bodily injury and property damage another driver suffers due to a car accident where you’re at fault. Liability coverage doesn’t pay for your vehicle or car accident-related medical bills, however.

State Farm offers the cheapest liability-only car insurance in Great Falls, at $42 per month. The table below shows the lowest liability-only insurance quotes in Great Falls.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm$42
USAA$46
Midvale Home & Auto$47
Safeco$49
Progressive$53
Farmers$77
GEICO$81
Allstate$85
Bristol West$86
The General$93
Foremost$98
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Great Falls

While liability-only car insurance covers other drivers’ vehicle damage and medical bills, full coverage protects you, your vehicle, and your finances. It’s ideal if your car is newer or you couldn’t afford to pay for a replacement if it was declared a total loss after a car accident. If you financed your car, your lender will likely require you to carry full coverage until you pay off the loan.

State Farm also offers the cheapest full-coverage car insurance, with a monthly rate of $98. The following table shows the cheapest full-coverage car insurance quotes in Great Falls.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm$98
USAA$105
Safeco$109
Midvale Home & Auto$117
Progressive$123
Farmers$173
GEICO$188
The General$188
Foremost$191
Allstate$194
Bristol West$209
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Great Falls car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Montana

Montana is an at-fault state, meaning the at-fault driver is financially responsible for any damage they cause. Every driver must carry the minimum-required car insurance coverage to drive in Montana legally. 

These are the minimum coverage levels you need to carry:[1]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$20,000 per accident

Remember, this is the minimum amount of car insurance coverage you need to drive legally in Montana. You can add more coverages to your policy to better protect yourself and your vehicle. Here are a few of the optional coverages you can add to your Great Falls car insurance policy:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage helps pay for your vehicle repairs for non-collision accidents, such as hitting an animal, theft, and vandalism. If you hit a deer, comprehensive coverage would pay for your vehicle. If you swerve and miss the deer but hit another car or tree, collision would cover it. This is why most lienholders require you to carry both coverages.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage helps pay for repairs to your car if another vehicle hits it. The coverage also works if you hit another car or object. Collision coverage can be used whether you’re at fault or not.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Most states require drivers to carry car insurance, but that doesn’t mean all drivers do. Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage can help you pay for damages or medical expenses if someone uninsured hits your vehicle.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage pays for medical expenses you and your passengers face after an accident. 

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    Personal injury protection (PIP) covers medical bills for you or your passengers following car accident-related injuries, regardless of who’s at fault. PIP can also help pay for lost income and other injury-related expenses, depending on the state.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Maintaining a clean driving record and practicing safe driving habits are great ways to keep your car insurance premiums low. Incidents do happen, however. When incidents such as speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and driving under the influence happen, there’s a good chance your premium will increase.

But insurance companies don’t have a universal premium increase rate. The severity of the rate increase following an incident varies by insurer. The following sections will show you how various incidents can affect your car insurance rates in Great Falls.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm$42$59$57$65
USAA$46$64$62$71
Midvale Home & Auto$47$66$63$73
Safeco$49$70$67$77
Progressive$53$75$72$83
Farmers$77$108$105$120
GEICO$81$114$110$126
Allstate$85$119$115$132
Bristol West$86$121$116$133
The General$93$131$127$145
Foremost$98$138$133$153
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Age is one of the main factors car insurance companies consider when determining rates. Teen drivers have the highest rates due to their lack of experience behind the wheel. Insurers reward drivers with lower premiums as they gain more experience, usually around age 35.

Unfortunately, insurers often increase drivers’ rates when they reach age 70, as older drivers are more likely to get into a car accident because of visual impairments and physical or cognitive decline.

The table below demonstrates how car insurance rates can change in Great Falls depending on a driver’s age.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$300
20s$238
30s$179
40s$146
50s$145
60s$130
70s$140
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Great Falls car insurance quotes by credit tier

Car insurance companies can consider a potential policyholder’s credit history when determining rates in Montana. Insurance companies do so to gauge your likeliness to file a claim. Much like good credit will get you better loan terms, it’s also likely to secure you a more favorable car insurance rate than poor credit would.

The table below shows the difference in what Great Falls residents can expect to pay per month for car insurance based on their credit score:

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Great Falls car insurance FAQs

Finding the best car insurance can be challenging. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Great Falls.

  • How much is car insurance in Great Falls?

    Car insurance in Great Falls costs an average of $144 per month. Drivers pay $102 per month for liability coverage and $186 for full coverage. The town’s car insurance rates are similar to the state average of $145 but slightly less expensive than the national average of $158 per month.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Great Falls?

    State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Great Falls, with an overall average rate of $70 per month. State Farm drivers in Great Falls pay an average of $42 per month for liability coverage and $98 per month for full coverage.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Great Falls?

    With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and various discounts, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Great Falls. Other top car insurance companies in Great Falls include USAA and Safeco.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

