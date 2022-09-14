Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Michigan
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $49/mes para solo responsabilidad y $90/mes para cobertura total en Michigan.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Kalamazoo drivers pay a monthly average of $171 for liability-only coverage, which is close to the state average of $184 but much higher than the national average of $104. Michigan drivers face high rates due to the state’s high percentage of uninsured drivers and its no-fault insurance system.
Kalamazoo rates are cheaper than rates in cities like Flint and Warren but more expensive than rates in Grand Rapids and Lansing, partly due to high crime and vehicle theft rates. Kalamazoo has a crime rate higher than 98.5% of U.S. cities.[1]
Auto-Owners, USAA, and Chubb have the cheapest liability insurance in Kalamazoo.
The average cost of full-coverage insurance in Kalamazoo is $342 per month. For comparison, the statewide average for full-coverage insurance is $345 and the national average is $104 per month.
Insurance companies in Michigan aren’t allowed to use drivers’ credit scores to set auto insurance rates.[2]
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Kalamazoo
The best auto insurance company for you depends on your financial situation and insurance needs. The cheapest insurer listed below may not be the best choice for you — always compare as many options as possible. Here’s a table with a few of the top car insurance companies in Kalamazoo based on factors like pricing and coverage options.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Chubb
2.9
$122
$122
Luxury and classic vehicles
Auto-Owners
4.0
$111
$66
Bundling home and auto
USAA
4.5
$112
$67
Military members
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Best insurer for luxury vehicles and classic cars: Chubb
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
2.9
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A++
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$69/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$116/mo
Chubb’s auto insurance is only available in nine states. The company caters to high-net-worth drivers, people looking for high-limit coverage, and people looking for a range of insurance products. Chubb has an A++ rating from AM Best for financial stability and credit strength and no complaints on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Consumer Complaint Index.
Ventajas
Reputation for outstanding customer service
Numerous types of insurance products available
Contras
Not available in every state
Tailored to serve luxury vehicles
Best insurer for bundling home and auto coverage: Auto-Owners
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$63/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$106/mo
One of the nation’s largest insurers, Auto-Owners serves nearly 3 million policyholders in 26 states. The company launched in 1916 and currently sells car, home, life, and commercial insurance policies. AM Best gave Auto-Owners a financial strength and credit rating of A++ (Superior), and the company has significantly fewer customer complaints than the industry average, according to the NAIC Consumer Complaint Index.
J.D. Power gave the company high marks for claims satisfaction. And Auto-Owners offers several discounts, including those for having multiple policies with the insurer and paying in full.
Ventajas
High customer satisfaction ratings
Multiple discounts
Contras
Quotes not available online — only through an agent
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified
Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company
I've had zero issues!
Best insurer for military members and their families: USAA
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$64/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$107/mo
USAA exclusively serves members of the military and their immediate families. The company offers multiple types of insurance products and banking, investing, and retirement services. Auto insurance customers have access to a number of discounts, including bundling, insuring multiple vehicles, living on a military base, and more.
AM Best gave USAA an A++ (Superior) rating for financial strength, and the company had the highest or second-highest rating of all insurers in every region in J.D. Power’s U.S. Customer Service Index. But customer reviews are mixed for service and claims processing.
Ventajas
Low premiums
Discount of up to 30% possible via SafePilot program
Contras
Only available to active-duty military, veterans, military spouses, or children of service members or veterans
Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified
Excellent
So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified
USAA is the finest. Period.
I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Kalamazoo
Insurance companies in Kalamazoo take several factors into account when setting your car insurance rates, including your age, driving history, the type of vehicle you drive, and where you live. Understanding what affects your premium is the first step in finding the cheapest car insurance.
To help you further, here are a few easy-to-follow tips:
Maintain a clean driving record and claims history. The fewer tickets and accidents you have, the lower your premium. In addition, if you have a minor accident and the damage isn’t much more than your deductible, consider paying out of pocket.
Take a defensive driving course. Some insurance companies offer discounts if you complete an accredited defensive driving course.
Bundle insurance policies. If you have other insurance policies, such as homeowners or renters insurance, consider bundling them with your car insurance. Many insurance companies offer discounts to customers who bundle multiple policies.
Compare rates from different companies. Rates can vary significantly from one insurance company to another. Take the time to get quotes from multiple insurance companies and compare coverage details to ensure you get the best deal for your needs.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Kalamazoo
Liability rates start at $63 per month
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Kalamazoo: Auto-Owners
Liability-only car insurance is the minimum amount of coverage you need to drive legally in most states. It covers damage and injuries you cause to others in a car accident but not your own costs.[3]
The average rate for liability-only car insurance in Kalamazoo is $171 per month. The table below details the cheapest liability-only car insurance from some of the top companies in Kalamazoo.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
63
USAA
64
Chubb
69
Safeco
80
GEICO
97
Progressive
122
Nationwide
129
State Farm
131
Direct Auto
144
Travelers
152
Liberty Mutual
154
Bristol West
176
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Kalamazoo: Auto-Owners
If you want a broader safety net than what liability-only insurance covers, full-coverage car insurance is the right choice. This type of insurance provides liability coverage, but it also covers your own medical payments and car repairs if you’re in an accident, through collision and comprehensive coverage.
The average rate for full-coverage car insurance in Kalamazoo is $342 per month. The table below shows the most affordable full coverage from some of the top car insurance companies in Kalamazoo.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
106
USAA
107
Chubb
116
Safeco
141
GEICO
162
Progressive
179
Nationwide
216
State Farm
220
Travelers
255
Liberty Mutual
273
Direct Auto
294
Bristol West
303
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Michigan
Michigan is a no-fault state for car insurance, meaning drivers receive compensation from their insurance company after an accident, regardless of who caused the accident.[4]
All drivers must carry a minimum amount of bodily injury liability and property damage liability, as well as property protection insurance. Most drivers must also purchase a minimum amount of personal injury protection (PIP) medical coverage, which pays for medical expenses, recovery, and rehabilitation after an auto accident. Only Medicaid recipients meeting certain criteria can opt out of PIP medical coverage.[5]
Here are the specific requirements for Michigan drivers.
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Personal injury protection
One of the following:
Unlimited coverage
$500,000 per person per accident
$250,000 per person per accident
$250,000 per person per accident with exclusions (only available when drivers have qualified health coverage)
$50,000 per person per accident (only available when drivers are enrolled in Medicaid)
No coverage (only available to drivers enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B)
Property protection insurance
$1 million
Bodily injury liability
$250,000 per person and $500,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$10,000 for damage in another state
For more thorough protection behind the wheel, consider carrying more than the minimum coverages. Some other coverages to consider include:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coveragereimburses you for theft or damage to your car due to events other than a collision, such as vandalism, fire, or hail.
Collision coverage
Collision coveragereimburses you for damage to your vehicle due to a collision with another vehicle or an object.
Glass coverage
Glass coveragepays to repair or replace your car windshield, windows, and sunroof with no deductible.
Gap coverage
Gap insurancepays the difference between the fair market value of your car and what you owe on your car loan if it’s totaled in an accident or stolen.
The average cost of car insurance for Kalamazoo drivers with a past incident is $209 per month for liability coverage and $418 for full-coverage insurance.
Shop for Car Insurance in Kalamazoo
Rates start at $75 for drivers with incidents on their records
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners
Having multiple speeding tickets typically increases your car insurance rates. Kalamazoo drivers with a speeding ticket face an average monthly cost of $208 for liability-only coverage.
But you can still find affordable policies. Below are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers in Kalamazoo with speeding tickets.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding TIcket
Auto-Owners
63
77
USAA
64
75
Chubb
69
83
Safeco
80
103
GEICO
97
114
Progressive
122
150
Nationwide
129
154
State Farm
131
152
Direct Auto
144
175
Travelers
152
182
Liberty Mutual
154
197
Bristol West
176
212
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
If you cause an accident, your insurer will likely raise your car insurance rates. In Kalamazoo, drivers with at-fault accidents pay an average of $214 per month for liability auto insurance. But it’s still possible to find affordable rates.
Below are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers in Kalamazoo with at-fault accidents on their records.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
63
79
USAA
64
80
Chubb
69
86
Safeco
80
109
GEICO
97
121
Progressive
122
158
Nationwide
129
162
State Farm
131
161
Direct Auto
144
185
Travelers
152
191
Liberty Mutual
154
206
Bristol West
176
219
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
Dealing with a DUI can be a challenging experience — especially when looking for affordable car insurance. Many insurers may even refuse to provide you coverage. The average monthly cost of liability car insurance with a DUI on your license in Kalamazoo is $248.
The table below shows some of the most affordable car insurance companies in Kalamazoo for drivers with DUIs.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
63
95
USAA
64
96
Chubb
69
104
Safeco
80
120
GEICO
97
146
Progressive
122
183
Nationwide
129
194
State Farm
131
197
Direct Auto
144
216
Travelers
152
228
Liberty Mutual
154
231
Bristol West
176
264
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Age plays a substantial role when it comes to the cost of your auto insurance premiums. While young, inexperienced drivers tend to pay higher premiums, rates typically decrease around age 35. But the trend takes a turn once drivers reach somewhere around age 70. At this stage, insurance companies perceive drivers as higher risk due to potential health issues from aging, such as impaired vision or slower reaction times.
Senior drivers in Kalamazoo pay an average of $152 per month for liability coverage and $304 for full-coverage insurance. Below, you’ll find some of the cheapest insurers in Kalamazoo for seniors.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
52
87
Chubb
53
89
USAA
53
89
Safeco
71
125
GEICO
80
134
Progressive
92
135
Nationwide
101
170
State Farm
106
177
Direct Auto
116
237
Travelers
125
209
Liberty Mutual
131
233
Bristol West
147
253
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Insurance companies charge teen drivers higher rates than almost any other driver due to their lack of experience behind the wheel. This inexperience increases their risk of being involved in an accident, leading to more claims and higher costs for insurance companies.
On average, teen drivers in Kalamazoo pay $229 per month for liability-only coverage and $458 for full coverage.
Even so, teen drivers can keep premiums affordable by staying on their parents’ insurance, getting a safe vehicle, and maintaining good grades to qualify for a good student discount.
Below are the cheapest car insurance companies for teenage driversin Kalamazoo.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
91
154
USAA
92
154
Chubb
113
189
Safeco
126
221
GEICO
132
220
Nationwide
193
323
Progressive
193
283
State Farm
196
329
Liberty Mutual
226
401
Direct Auto
231
472
Travelers
241
404
Bristol West
255
438
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Find Car Insurance in Kalamazoo
Insurify partners with 100+ insurers for real quotes
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Is car insurance more expensive in Kalamazoo?
In Kalamazoo, the average monthly cost of full-coverage car insurance is $257, compared to Michigan’s average of $265 and the national average of $213. The cost of liability insurance in Kalamazoo is $171 per month, which is comparable to the state average of $184 and higher than the national average of $104.
One reason car insurance in Michigan is costly is the number of uninsured drivers in the state. The Insurance Information Institute (III) estimates that roughly 19.6% of drivers in Michigan don’t carry insurance — the fifth-highest rate in the nation.[6]
More cities in Michigan
The cost of car insurance in Kalamazoo is about the middle of the road compared to other Michigan cities. The table below shows the average monthly cost of car insurance in other popular Michigan cities and how they compare to Kalamazoo.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Kalamazoo car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be difficult. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about how to find the best auto insurance in Kalamazoo.
How much is car insurance in Kalamazoo?
Kalamazoo drivers pay an average of $342 per month for full-coverage insurance and $171 for liability coverage. Your exact rate will depend on your insurer, age, driving record, credit history, vehicle type, chosen coverage level, and more.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance rates in Kalamazoo?
Kalamazoo drivers will find the cheapest car insurance rates from Auto-Owners, which offers liability coverage for as low as $63 per month. USAA and Chubb also have cheap monthly liability-only rates — $64 and $69, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Kalamazoo?
Auto-Owners is the best car insurance company in Kalamazoo, with an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.0 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). Michigan drivers with coverage from Auto-Owners pay an average of $66 per month for liability insurance and $111 for full-coverage insurance. Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top Kalamazoo choices include Chubb and USAA.
Why is Michigan car insurance so high?
Michigan car insurance costs are so expensive partly because it’s a no-fault state, so drivers must carry personal injury protection coverage. Most states don’t require this coverage, meaning that Michigan drivers have an extra financial burden. Additionally, insurers charge higher rates because they’ll be on the hook in any accident since fault plays no role.
What is the minimum car insurance required in Michigan?
Michigan drivers must carry at least $20,000 per person and $40,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, along with $10,000 in property damage liability insurance. They must also carry personal injury protection (PIP) coverage.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.