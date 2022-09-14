Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Louisiana
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $71/mes para solo responsabilidad y $122/mes para cobertura total en Louisiana.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Nestled along the lake it’s named for, and just 30 miles from the Gulf of Mexico, Lake Charles is a haven for anyone who loves water activities. But all that water can cause a great deal of damage to vehicles and homes when a storm arrives, which could be one reason why Lake Charles drivers pay slightly similar rates to what the rest of the state pays for car insurance.
The overall average monthly cost of auto insurance in Louisiana is $233, and Lake Charles drivers pay an average of $235. Compare quotes to find affordable insurance that meets your coverage needs.
Datos Breves
The average cost of car insurance in Lake Charles is $156 per month for liability coverage and $315 per month for full coverage.
Calcasieu parish, where Lake Charles is located, had a comparatively high number of fatal accidents in 2022 when weighed against other parishes in the state.[1]
Louisiana drivers have the third-highest car insurance costs in the country, according to Insurify data.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Lake Charles
While some insurers offer cheaper rates than others, the best auto insurance company for you is the one that provides you with the coverage you need for a price you can afford. Compare rates, discounts, and coverage limits as you shop.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$122
$75
Cheap rates
USAA
4.5
$91
$95
Military members and families
National General
3.1
$187
N/A
Drivers with a DUI
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$76/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events.
$121/mo
You’ll find some of the cheapest liability auto rates in Lake Charles from State Farm, along with several available discount programs to reduce your bill even more. State Farm also has decent customer satisfaction ratings with J.D. Power and a strong financial rating from AM Best.
Ventajas
Savings of up to 20% possible through insuring multiple vehicles
Ranked above average in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction study
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$95/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$152/mo
USAA has affordable auto rates, a good variety of coverage options, and plenty of discounts for service members. It’s the best insurer for military members and their families, as it’s only available to them.
Ventajas
Fewer complaints than average, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
Ranked above average in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction study
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.1
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$78/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$172/mo
National General is one of the best insurers for drivers with DUIs, and it offers various discounts. This insurer specializes in high-risk car insurance, making it a solid option if other insurers deny you coverage.
Don't ever expect automatic withdrawal to go smoothly. They tried to take my money out of my account earlier than the due payment date and then charged me extra for insufficient funds.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Lake Charles
You have a variety of ways to find cheap auto insurance rates in Lake Charles, Louisiana. But remember that there’s a difference between cheap and affordable insurance. A cheap policy might not provide the extent of coverage you need, while an affordable policy should.
Stick with liability-only insurance. Especially if you have an older car, liability-only coverage allows you to maintain only the legally required minimum insurance for the lowest rate possible.
Seek out discounts. Most insurers offer at least a few discounts to policyholders. Many are designed for regular drivers, such as accident-free discounts, while others are family-oriented, like good student discounts.
Comparison shop.Compare quotes from multiple insurers before renewing your policy each year. This will help you identify the insurer that can give you the coverage you need for the cheapest rate in Lake Charles.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Lake Charles: State Farm
Most states, including Louisiana, require all drivers to carry a minimum amount of liability insurance, which is designed to pay for damages you cause to people or property in a car accident. Liability-only policies tend to be cheaper than full-coverage policies because of their minimal coverages.
In Lake Charles, drivers pay an average of $156 per month for liability coverage. Here are some of the cheapest liability car insurance companies in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
76
USAA
95
Allstate
123
GEICO
124
Direct Auto
134
Safeco
145
Clearcover
147
Progressive
147
The General
161
Liberty Mutual
185
Midvale Home & Auto
221
Bristol West
240
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Lake Charles: State Farm
Full-coverage car insurance differs from liability insurance in that it protects you and your vehicle from injuries or damages, whether you’re at fault or not. Though there’s no exact definition, full-coverage policies tend to include comprehensive and collision insurance along with liability insurance.
Collision coverage pays for damages such as you hitting a pole or curb, while comprehensive coverage pays for things like environmental, animal, and vandalism damage.[2] Drivers who want thorough protection against unexpected incidents would benefit from full-coverage car insurance.
In Lake Charles, drivers pay an average of $315 per month for full coverage. Here are some of the cheapest full-coverage car insurance companies in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
121
USAA
152
Allstate
197
GEICO
198
Direct Auto
223
Progressive
234
Clearcover
236
Safeco
256
Liberty Mutual
280
The General
284
Midvale Home & Auto
313
Bristol West
416
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Louisiana
Louisiana state law requires all drivers to carry a minimum amount of liability insurance, as shown in the table below.
Although uninsured/underinsured motorist (UIM) and economic-only coverage are optional, Louisiana’s “No-Pay, No-Play” law allows you to waive your right to make a pain-and-suffering legal claim for those holding economic-only UIM coverage. The law also prohibits an uninsured motorist from collecting certain amounts for property damage and personal injury regardless of driver fault.[3]
Additional optional coverages you may want to consider include:
Uninsured motorist property damage
Covers damages to your vehicle if you’re involved in an accident with an uninsured or underinsured driver
Medical payments coverage
Covers medical and funeral expenses for you and the passengers in your car
Towing/labor coverage
Covers most towing and labor costs for your disabled vehicle
TNC coverage
Also known as rideshare coverage, this covers you when you have a confirmed customer and are on your way to retrieve them
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Along with at-fault accidents, incidents like speeding tickets, moving violations, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions can raise your rates. These incidents demonstrate an increased risk of being in an accident, and, thus, needing to file a claim. Insurers charge more to drivers with these infractions on their records to account for the increased risk.
For example, speed is a factor in many car accidents. Insurify’s proprietary data shows that the average monthly price of a liability-only policy increases anywhere from $156 to $238 with even a single speeding ticket on your driving record.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Although speeding doesn’t always result in an accident, speeding tickets can raise your rates since speed is a contributing factor in many collisions. Louisiana uses both red-light and speed cameras, so you can be ticketed for speeding without even being stopped by a police officer.
Just one speeding ticket can raise your auto rates. Lake Charles drivers pay $238 per month, on average, for liability coverage after a speeding ticket. Here are cheap auto insurers in the city for drivers with a ticket.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
76
100
USAA
95
127
Allstate
123
164
GEICO
124
165
Direct Auto
134
184
Safeco
145
209
Clearcover
147
211
Progressive
147
204
The General
161
223
Liberty Mutual
185
265
Bristol West
240
326
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Some at-fault accidents might seem unavoidable, but an at-fault accident for any reason will likely raise your car insurance rate.[4] Some insurers may offer accident forgiveness programs that don’t raise your rates initially or allow your rate to drop over time, but you should drive as responsibly as possible to avoid collisions.
Rates may increase by a small or large percentage, depending on your insurer. See how rates compare in the table below for drivers with a clean record versus drivers with an accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
76
105
USAA
95
132
Allstate
123
171
GEICO
124
173
Direct Auto
134
192
Safeco
145
219
Clearcover
147
242
Progressive
147
212
The General
161
232
Liberty Mutual
185
276
Bristol West
240
334
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
DUIs will substantially increase your auto premium. You’ll also likely lose your driver’s license for a period of time, and your auto insurer may even decide not to renew your policy.
“Getting a DUI in a country or parish that is ‘dry’ is not a rating factor,” says Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications at the Insurance Information Institute. No matter where you get a DUI, you’ll likely face severe consequences. The table below highlights just how expensive rates can be for drivers with a DUI.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
76
125
USAA
95
157
Allstate
123
203
GEICO
124
205
Direct Auto
134
221
Safeco
145
239
Clearcover
147
243
Progressive
147
243
The General
161
266
Liberty Mutual
185
305
Bristol West
240
396
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Despite being long-time policyholders or having clean driving records, senior drivers often see rates increase in their mid-70s. Rates decrease around age 35 but rise in older adults because age-related health impairments cause drivers to have a higher likelihood of getting into an accident than middle-aged drivers.
Below, you’ll see average monthly rates from various insurers for senior drivers in Lake Charles.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
State Farm
91
57
USAA
118
74
GEICO
153
96
Allstate
155
97
Progressive
164
103
Direct Auto
168
101
Safeco
213
120
Clearcover
214
134
Liberty Mutual
224
148
The General
226
128
Bristol West
326
188
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Unfortunately, teenagers typically pay the most for car insurance of any age group, since they have such little driving experience. Insurers see them as high-risk and charge them more expensive rates because of it.
Teens can get cheaper car insurance through discount programs, such as good student discounts and defensive driving courses. To limit the opportunities for traffic accidents or moving violations, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) recommends young teens engage in graduated licensing programs to reduce their risk.[5]
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
State Farm
216
135
USAA
262
163
GEICO
326
204
Allstate
360
225
Direct Auto
422
253
Progressive
436
274
Clearcover
438
273
The General
474
269
Safeco
475
269
Liberty Mutual
491
325
Bristol West
720
415
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Lake Charles car insurance quotes by credit tier
The state of Louisiana currently allows insurers to consider your credit history when determining policy premiums. Insurers factor your credit score into an insurance score to assess your risk potential based on your credit history.[6] In many cases, excellent or good credit scores can lead to a lower rate, while poor credit scores might increase your rate.
Keep in mind that credit scores are just one of many factors influencing a credit-based insurance score.
Rates by Credit Tier
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Is car insurance more expensive in Lake Charles?
The average cost of car insurance in Lake Charles is more expensive than the national average. The average policy in Lake Charles costs $235 per month, while the overall national average is $158 per month. Lake Charles' average rates are similar to the state average rates.
Larger cities like New Orleans and Baton Rouge are typically more expensive than Lake Charles. But remember that many factors, including rate of car crashes per mile and auto vehicle thefts, can affect car insurance rates in different cities.
More cities in Louisiana
Full-coverage policies in Lake Charles cost an average of $315 per month. Larger cities, including Baton Rouge and New Orleans, exceed Lake Charles’ average.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Lake Charles car insurance FAQs
Finding the best car insurance can be complicated. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Lake Charles.
How much is car insurance in Lake Charles?
The average cost of car insurance in Lake Charles is $156 per month for liability coverage and $315 per month for full coverage.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Lake Charles?
State Farm, USAA, and Allstate are the cheapest liability insurers in Lake Charles, with rates as low as $76, $95, and $123 per month, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Lake Charles?
State Farm is the best car insurance company in Lake Charles, with a high IQ Score, affordable rates and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). Other top insurers include Allstate and USAA.
What is the no-pay, no-play law in Louisiana?
Louisiana’s “No-Pay, No-Play” law allows you to waive your right to make a pain-and-suffering legal claim for those holding economic-only UIM coverage. The law also prohibits uninsured motorists from collecting certain amounts for property damage and personal injury regardless of which driver was at fault.[3]
Can you get insurance without a license in Louisiana?
Yes. You can get car insurance without a license in Louisiana, but you’ll need to exclude yourself as a driver on the policy and list another person as the primary driver.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.