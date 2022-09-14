>Seguros de Autos>Louisiana

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Lake Charles, Louisiana (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest liability car insurance in Lake Charles, starting at $76 per month.

Danny Smith
Editado porDanny Smith
Photo of an Insurify author
Danny SmithEscritor de seguros

  • Agente de seguros de auto y hogar con licencia

  • Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing

Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Louisiana

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $71/mes para solo responsabilidad y $122/mes para cobertura total en Louisiana.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Nestled along the lake it’s named for, and just 30 miles from the Gulf of Mexico, Lake Charles is a haven for anyone who loves water activities. But all that water can cause a great deal of damage to vehicles and homes when a storm arrives, which could be one reason why Lake Charles drivers pay slightly similar rates to what the rest of the state pays for car insurance.

The overall average monthly cost of auto insurance in Louisiana is $233, and Lake Charles drivers pay an average of $235. Compare quotes to find affordable insurance that meets your coverage needs.

Datos Breves

  • The average cost of car insurance in Lake Charles is $156 per month for liability coverage and $315 per month for full coverage.

  • Calcasieu parish, where Lake Charles is located, had a comparatively high number of fatal accidents in 2022 when weighed against other parishes in the state.[1]

  • Louisiana drivers have the third-highest car insurance costs in the country, according to Insurify data.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Lake Charles

While some insurers offer cheaper rates than others, the best auto insurance company for you is the one that provides you with the coverage you need for a price you can afford. Compare rates, discounts, and coverage limits as you shop.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$122$75Cheap rates
USAA4.5$91$95Military members and families
National General3.1$187N/ADrivers with a DUI
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for cheap rates: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$76/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$121/mo

You’ll find some of the cheapest liability auto rates in Lake Charles from State Farm, along with several available discount programs to reduce your bill even more. State Farm also has decent customer satisfaction ratings with J.D. Power and a strong financial rating from AM Best.

Ventajas

  • Savings of up to 20% possible through insuring multiple vehicles

  • Ranked above average in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction study

  • Rideshare insurance available

Contras

  • Low rating on Trustpilot

  • Can’t purchase a policy online

  • Gap insurance not available

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for military members and families: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$95/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$152/mo

USAA has affordable auto rates, a good variety of coverage options, and plenty of discounts for service members. It’s the best insurer for military members and their families, as it’s only available to them.

Ventajas

  • Fewer complaints than average, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

  • Ranked above average in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction study

  • Rideshare gap protection coverage available

Contras

  • Coverage not available to everyone

  • Not the cheapest auto insurer in Lake Charles

  • Limited customer service support hours

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for drivers with a DUI: National General

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.1
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$78/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$172/mo

National General is one of the best insurers for drivers with DUIs, and it offers various discounts. This insurer specializes in high-risk car insurance, making it a solid option if other insurers deny you coverage.

Ventajas

  • Easy SR-22 filings

  • Lifetime auto repair guarantee

  • Variety of available coverages and discounts

Contras

  • Not as many bundling options as other insurers

  • Not the cheapest insurer in Lake Charles

  • Gap insurance not available

Read our National General review
David - April 17, 2024
Verified

They are okay.

They are expensive.
Karen - April 12, 2024
Verified

Look for Better Rates

Consider searching for better rates.
Rebecca - April 5, 2024
Verified

Done

Don't ever expect automatic withdrawal to go smoothly. They tried to take my money out of my account earlier than the due payment date and then charged me extra for insufficient funds.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Lake Charles

You have a variety of ways to find cheap auto insurance rates in Lake Charles, Louisiana. But remember that there’s a difference between cheap and affordable insurance. A cheap policy might not provide the extent of coverage you need, while an affordable policy should.

Use the following tips to find cheap car insurance in Lake Charles:

  • Stick with liability-only insurance. Especially if you have an older car, liability-only coverage allows you to maintain only the legally required minimum insurance for the lowest rate possible.

  • Seek out discounts. Most insurers offer at least a few discounts to policyholders. Many are designed for regular drivers, such as accident-free discounts, while others are family-oriented, like good student discounts.

  • Comparison shop. Compare quotes from multiple insurers before renewing your policy each year. This will help you identify the insurer that can give you the coverage you need for the cheapest rate in Lake Charles.

Shop for Lake Charles Car Insurance Today

Liability rates start at $76/mo.

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Lake Charles: State Farm

Most states, including Louisiana, require all drivers to carry a minimum amount of liability insurance, which is designed to pay for damages you cause to people or property in a car accident. Liability-only policies tend to be cheaper than full-coverage policies because of their minimal coverages.

In Lake Charles, drivers pay an average of $156 per month for liability coverage. Here are some of the cheapest liability car insurance companies in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm76
USAA95
Allstate123
GEICO124
Direct Auto134
Safeco145
Clearcover147
Progressive147
The General161
Liberty Mutual185
Midvale Home & Auto221
Bristol West240
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Lake Charles: State Farm

Full-coverage car insurance differs from liability insurance in that it protects you and your vehicle from injuries or damages, whether you’re at fault or not. Though there’s no exact definition, full-coverage policies tend to include comprehensive and collision insurance along with liability insurance.

Collision coverage pays for damages such as you hitting a pole or curb, while comprehensive coverage pays for things like environmental, animal, and vandalism damage.[2] Drivers who want thorough protection against unexpected incidents would benefit from full-coverage car insurance.

In Lake Charles, drivers pay an average of $315 per month for full coverage. Here are some of the cheapest full-coverage car insurance companies in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm121
USAA152
Allstate197
GEICO198
Direct Auto223
Progressive234
Clearcover236
Safeco256
Liberty Mutual280
The General284
Midvale Home & Auto313
Bristol West416
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Lake Charles car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Louisiana

Louisiana state law requires all drivers to carry a minimum amount of liability insurance, as shown in the table below.

Although uninsured/underinsured motorist (UIM) and economic-only coverage are optional, Louisiana’s “No-Pay, No-Play” law allows you to waive your right to make a pain-and-suffering legal claim for those holding economic-only UIM coverage. The law also prohibits an uninsured motorist from collecting certain amounts for property damage and personal injury regardless of driver fault.[3]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$15,000 per person per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

Additional optional coverages you may want to consider include:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured motorist property damage

    Covers damages to your vehicle if you’re involved in an accident with an uninsured or underinsured driver

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Covers medical and funeral expenses for you and the passengers in your car

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Towing/labor coverage

    Covers most towing and labor costs for your disabled vehicle

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/26eb27a188/rideshare-coverage.svg

    TNC coverage

    Also known as rideshare coverage, this covers you when you have a confirmed customer and are on your way to retrieve them

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Along with at-fault accidents, incidents like speeding tickets, moving violations, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions can raise your rates. These incidents demonstrate an increased risk of being in an accident, and, thus, needing to file a claim. Insurers charge more to drivers with these infractions on their records to account for the increased risk.

For example, speed is a factor in many car accidents. Insurify’s proprietary data shows that the average monthly price of a liability-only policy increases anywhere from $156 to $238 with even a single speeding ticket on your driving record.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Lake Charles

Get customized quotes from top auto insurers in minutes

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Although speeding doesn’t always result in an accident, speeding tickets can raise your rates since speed is a contributing factor in many collisions. Louisiana uses both red-light and speed cameras, so you can be ticketed for speeding without even being stopped by a police officer.

Just one speeding ticket can raise your auto rates. Lake Charles drivers pay $238 per month, on average, for liability coverage after a speeding ticket. Here are cheap auto insurers in the city for drivers with a ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
State Farm76100
USAA95127
Allstate123164
GEICO124165
Direct Auto134184
Safeco145209
Clearcover147211
Progressive147204
The General161223
Liberty Mutual185265
Bristol West240326
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Some at-fault accidents might seem unavoidable, but an at-fault accident for any reason will likely raise your car insurance rate.[4] Some insurers may offer accident forgiveness programs that don’t raise your rates initially or allow your rate to drop over time, but you should drive as responsibly as possible to avoid collisions.

Rates may increase by a small or large percentage, depending on your insurer. See how rates compare in the table below for drivers with a clean record versus drivers with an accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
State Farm76105
USAA95132
Allstate123171
GEICO124173
Direct Auto134192
Safeco145219
Clearcover147242
Progressive147212
The General161232
Liberty Mutual185276
Bristol West240334
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

DUIs will substantially increase your auto premium. You’ll also likely lose your driver’s license for a period of time, and your auto insurer may even decide not to renew your policy.

“Getting a DUI in a country or parish that is ‘dry’ is not a rating factor,” says Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications at the Insurance Information Institute. No matter where you get a DUI, you’ll likely face severe consequences. The table below highlights just how expensive rates can be for drivers with a DUI.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
State Farm76125
USAA95157
Allstate123203
GEICO124205
Direct Auto134221
Safeco145239
Clearcover147243
Progressive147243
The General161266
Liberty Mutual185305
Bristol West240396
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm 

Despite being long-time policyholders or having clean driving records, senior drivers often see rates increase in their mid-70s. Rates decrease around age 35 but rise in older adults because age-related health impairments cause drivers to have a higher likelihood of getting into an accident than middle-aged drivers.

Below, you’ll see average monthly rates from various insurers for senior drivers in Lake Charles.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
State Farm9157
USAA11874
GEICO15396
Allstate15597
Progressive164103
Direct Auto168101
Safeco213120
Clearcover214134
Liberty Mutual224148
The General226128
Bristol West326188
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm 

Unfortunately, teenagers typically pay the most for car insurance of any age group, since they have such little driving experience. Insurers see them as high-risk and charge them more expensive rates because of it.

Teens can get cheaper car insurance through discount programs, such as good student discounts and defensive driving courses. To limit the opportunities for traffic accidents or moving violations, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) recommends young teens engage in graduated licensing programs to reduce their risk.[5]

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
State Farm216135
USAA262163
GEICO326204
Allstate360225
Direct Auto422253
Progressive436274
Clearcover438273
The General474269
Safeco475269
Liberty Mutual491325
Bristol West720415
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Lake Charles

Get personalized quotes in minutes

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Lake Charles car insurance quotes by credit tier 

The state of Louisiana currently allows insurers to consider your credit history when determining policy premiums. Insurers factor your credit score into an insurance score to assess your risk potential based on your credit history.[6] In many cases, excellent or good credit scores can lead to a lower rate, while poor credit scores might increase your rate.

Keep in mind that credit scores are just one of many factors influencing a credit-based insurance score.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Lake Charles?

The average cost of car insurance in Lake Charles is more expensive than the national average. The average policy in Lake Charles costs $235 per month, while the overall national average is $158 per month. Lake Charles' average rates are similar to the state average rates.

Larger cities like New Orleans and Baton Rouge are typically more expensive than Lake Charles. But remember that many factors, including rate of car crashes per mile and auto vehicle thefts, can affect car insurance rates in different cities.

See More: The 10 Best and Worst Car Insurance Comparison Sites

See More: The 10 Best and Worst Car Insurance Comparison Sites

More cities in Louisiana 

Full-coverage policies in Lake Charles cost an average of $315 per month. Larger cities, including Baton Rouge and New Orleans, exceed Lake Charles’ average.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Baton Rouge$356$189
Bossier City$281$123
Lafayette$316$165
New Orleans$387$195
Shreveport$285$136
Slidell$310$161
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Lake Charles car insurance FAQs

Finding the best car insurance can be complicated. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Lake Charles.

  • How much is car insurance in Lake Charles?

    The average cost of car insurance in Lake Charles is $156 per month for liability coverage and $315 per month for full coverage.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Lake Charles?

    State Farm, USAA, and Allstate are the cheapest liability insurers in Lake Charles, with rates as low as $76, $95, and $123 per month, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Lake Charles?

    State Farm is the best car insurance company in Lake Charles, with a high IQ Score, affordable rates and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). Other top insurers include Allstate and USAA.

  • What is the no-pay, no-play law in Louisiana?

    Louisiana’s “No-Pay, No-Play” law allows you to waive your right to make a pain-and-suffering legal claim for those holding economic-only UIM coverage. The law also prohibits uninsured motorists from collecting certain amounts for property damage and personal injury regardless of which driver was at fault.[3]

  • Can you get insurance without a license in Louisiana?

    Yes. You can get car insurance without a license in Louisiana, but you’ll need to exclude yourself as a driver on the policy and list another person as the primary driver.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Louisiana State University Center for Analytics and Research in Transportation Safety. "Fatal Crashes by Parish."
  2. III. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  3. Louisiana Department of Insurance. "Consumer's Guide to Auto Insurance."
  4. NAIC. "Best Practices for Insurance Rate Disclosures."
  5. IIHS. "Teenagers."
  6. National Conference of State Legislatures. "States Consider Limits on Insurers’ Use of Consumer Credit Info."

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers