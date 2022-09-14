Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

People with incidents on their driving record, such as speeding tickets and at-fault accidents, often pay higher rates for car insurance than drivers with clean records.[4] The most serious violations, like driving under the influence (DUI), usually have the biggest effect on insurance premiums.

Insurance companies view drivers with these incidents and other violations on their record as riskier to insure and more likely to file a claim. Insurers charge them more expensive rates to make up for the increased risk of insuring them.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Safeco

Speeding tickets are a common traffic violation, but they aren’t harmless. If you get pulled over for speeding, your car insurance premium could go up. From an insurance company’s perspective, speeding indicates that you could be an unsafe driver, which could lead to higher premiums.

In Wichita, the average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket is $130 per month for liability coverage and $301 for full coverage. But some insurers have lower rates than others.

The table below shows the cheapest liability car insurance quotes in Wichita for drivers with a speeding ticket.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Safeco 62 88 Dairyland 78 105 Liberty Mutual 83 116 National General 94 123 Bristol West 100 133 CSAA 105 142 Direct Auto 108 145 The General 115 155

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Safeco

If you have an at-fault accident on your record, you’ll probably see your car insurance premium increase. Customers with an accident are riskier to insure because there’s a greater risk of a second car accident. In some cases, having a not-at-fault accident on your record can also cause your rate to go up.

Wichita drivers with an accident on their record pay an average of $138 per month for liability coverage and $318 per month for full coverage.

Below, you can see which insurance companies in Wichita have the lowest liability-only rates for drivers with an at-fault accident.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Safeco 62 94 Dairyland 78 111 Liberty Mutual 83 124 National General 94 133 Bristol West 100 139 CSAA 105 154 Direct Auto 108 155 The General 115 165

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Safeco

A DUI conviction is one of the most serious traffic offenses you can receive. If you have a DUI on your record, you can expect to pay a much higher insurance rate than average. Some insurance companies might even refuse to renew your coverage at the end of the policy period if you get a DUI.

Liability-only insurance for drivers in Wichita with a DUI costs $155 per month, on average. Full coverage costs an average of $360 per month.

