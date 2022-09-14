>Seguros de Autos>Kansas

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Wichita, Kansas (2024)

With monthly liability-only rates of $62, Safeco is the cheapest car insurance company in Wichita.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Kansas

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $45/mes para solo responsabilidad y $108/mes para cobertura total en Kansas.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

The average cost of car insurance in Wichita, Kansas, is $148 per month. To compare, drivers in Kansas spend an overall average of $129 per month on car insurance, and drivers nationwide pay an overall average of $158.

Auto insurance rates in Wichita may be higher than the average rates in Kansas because the city is the most populous in the state. Car insurance rates are often more expensive in areas with more vehicles on the road because the chance of an accident is higher than in rural areas.

Here’s what you should know about comparing quotes and finding affordable auto coverage in Wichita.

Datos Breves

  • Liability-only insurance in Wichita costs an average of $89 per month, and full coverage costs $206 per month.

  • Safeco, Midvale Home & Auto, and Dairyland offer the cheapest liability policies in Wichita.

  • Wichita drivers pay an average of $2,477 per year for full-coverage car insurance.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Wichita

Many different car insurance companies insure drivers in Wichita, but each insurer has unique pros and cons. The cost of car insurance also differs based on factors like your ZIP code, age, credit score, and insurance company.

The right insurance company for you will depend on your individual situation, coverage needs, and budget, but you can start your search with the insurers below. Rates shown in the table are for the state of Kansas.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Travelers4.3$${AUTO_CARRIER_TRAVELERS_FULL_STATE_KS_PRICE}N/ACoverage options
Liberty Mutual3.8$176$71Discounts
Safeco3.8$108$50Low rates
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for coverage options: Travelers

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A++
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$117/mo

Travelers stands out for its big selection of car insurance coverage options. In addition to state-minimum liability and full coverage, you can also get gap insurance, roadside assistance, new-car replacement coverage, accident forgiveness, rideshare coverage, and a few others.

The company also offers more than a dozen discounts that can help reduce your premium. You can also qualify for extra savings through Travelers’ Affinity Auto & Home Program if you’re a member of a participating business, credit union, or association.

Ventajas

  • Many endorsements for customized protection

  • Good selection of discounts

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region

  • Rideshare coverage only available in Colorado and Illinois

Read our Travelers review
Raymond Gary - April 21, 2024
Verified

Disappointed with the Outcome

We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
Willard - April 13, 2024
Verified

No

Too expensive.
Jeffrey - March 23, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Fast.

Best insurer for discounts: Liberty Mutual

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$83/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$202/mo

Liberty Mutual has some of the best discounts, and it’s a great option if you want low rates. The company offers savings for homeowners, military personnel, smart students, claims-free drivers, policy bundling, paying in full, buying a policy online, and many others. You can save up to 30% for driving safely when you enroll in the RightTrack telematics program.

Liberty Mutual also has multiple car insurance endorsements, including a special policy for teachers, Mexico insurance, and original parts replacement coverage.

Ventajas

  • Many discounts for potential savings

  • Great selection of endorsements

Contras

  • Premiums just above the Wichita average

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region

Read our Liberty Mutual review
Kevin - April 20, 2024
Verified

Affordable Rates

They are cheaper than anyone else. Comparing with other companies, even through your company, seems like a joke.
Christine - April 20, 2024
Verified

I Want to Trust My Insurance Salesman

I hope that Liberty is truthful about their car insurance. They promised that after three months, I would receive mileage credit as I drive less than 50 miles a month.
Gregory - April 18, 2024
Verified

Changing Carriers!!!

Always get prices in writing. My price increased by 60% for no apparent reason. I've had the same vehicle for 2 years and suddenly the prices increased by 60%. I'm definitely switching carriers!!!

Best insurer for low rates: Safeco

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
825
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$62/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$130/mo

If you’re looking for cheap auto insurance in Wichita, Safeco can be a good option. Additionally, the company offers a good selection of add-on coverage and some unique perks, like a disappearing deductible, claims-free cash back, and guaranteed car repairs when you use a qualifying shop.

But Safeco doesn’t offer the biggest selection of discounts. It only offers discounts for being accident-free, taking a defensive driving course, bundling your policies, and insuring a car with certain safety features.

Ventajas

  • Some of the most affordable rates in Wichita

  • Offers endorsements and customer perks for tailored coverage

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score in the Central region

  • Fewer discounts than some competitors

Read our Safeco review
Gary - April 13, 2024
Verified

Excellent

A very good auto insurance company.
Tammy - April 8, 2024
Verified

Bad

The underwriter is incompetent. Your staff didn't renew my policy and sent a rude letter stating that I have debris or algae on my roof.
Carol - April 6, 2024
Verified

It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Wichita

You have several ways to get cheap car insurance in Wichita. Here are some tips for getting the most affordable coverage for your situation:[1]

  • Look for discounts. Many Wichita car insurance companies offer discounts that can lower your auto insurance premium. Choose a company that has multiple discounts you can qualify for to maximize savings.

  • Bundle your policies. You can often save a significant amount of money by bundling multiple policies together, like car insurance with home insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance. 

  • Choose higher deductibles. For policies that require a deductible, like collision insurance and comprehensive insurance, choosing a higher deductible will result in a lower monthly premium. But make sure you can afford a higher deductible in the event of a claim.

  • Shop around. One of the best ways to find cheap car insurance in Wichita is to shop around and compare rates from multiple insurance companies. Comparing rates makes it easy to see which insurer can give you the best deal for the coverage you want.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Wichita: Safeco

Liability-only insurance covers your financial responsibilities if you cause an accident that results in someone else’s bodily injuries or property damage. It doesn’t provide any coverage for your injuries, your passengers’ injuries, or your vehicle. 

Liability-only insurance costs an average of $89 per month in Wichita.

In the table below, you can see the cheapest car insurance in Wichita for liability-only insurance.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Safeco62
Midvale Home & Auto76
Dairyland78
Liberty Mutual83
National General94
Bristol West100
CSAA105
Direct Auto108
The General115
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Wichita: Travelers

Full-coverage car insurance provides more protection than liability-only insurance. It also provides collision insurance and comprehensive insurance that cover physical damage to your vehicle, as well as medical payments insurance for your medical expenses after a crash.

For most Kansas drivers, full coverage is optional. But your lender will probably require it if you lease or finance your vehicle. Full coverage can also be beneficial for drivers who have a new vehicle or a high-value vehicle that would be expensive to repair out of pocket.

Wichita drivers pay an average of $206 per month for full-coverage insurance.

In the table below, you can see which car insurance companies have the cheapest full-coverage policies in Wichita.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers117
Safeco130
Midvale Home & Auto136
State Auto184
CSAA194
Liberty Mutual202
Dairyland207
National General211
Direct Auto217
The General245
Bristol West275
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Wichita car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Kansas

Car insurance is a legal requirement in Kansas. Additionally, Kansas is a no-fault state, so drivers must carry personal injury protection (PIP) coverage.[2] In a no-fault state, your insurance company covers your medical expenses after an accident, regardless of which driver was responsible.

Below are the minimum requirements Kansas drivers must meet:[3]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident
Uninsured/underinsured motorist liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Personal injury protection

 

  • $4,500 per person for medical expenses
  • $900 per month for disability/loss of income for one year
  • $25 per day for in-home services
  • $2,000 for funeral, burial, or cremation expenses
  • $4,500 for rehabilitation costs

In addition to the required coverages, many Wichita drivers can benefit from endorsements, or optional coverages. Some common endorsements include:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance covers basic services if you get stranded, like flat-tire changes, fuel delivery, and towing up to a certain distance.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/73ee7a876e/repair.svg

    Gap coverage

    If you lease or finance your car, gap insurance can be useful. If your car gets totaled, it’ll cover the difference between the car’s value and what you still owe the lender.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/31bb162db0/accident-forgiveness.svg

    Accident forgiveness coverage

    Accident forgiveness waives your first at-fault accident, so it won’t cause your premium to increase. Not all companies offer this coverage, but it’s worth looking into.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

People with incidents on their driving record, such as speeding tickets and at-fault accidents, often pay higher rates for car insurance than drivers with clean records.[4] The most serious violations, like driving under the influence (DUI), usually have the biggest effect on insurance premiums.

Insurance companies view drivers with these incidents and other violations on their record as riskier to insure and more likely to file a claim. Insurers charge them more expensive rates to make up for the increased risk of insuring them.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Safeco

Speeding tickets are a common traffic violation, but they aren’t harmless. If you get pulled over for speeding, your car insurance premium could go up. From an insurance company’s perspective, speeding indicates that you could be an unsafe driver, which could lead to higher premiums.

In Wichita, the average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket is $130 per month for liability coverage and $301 for full coverage. But some insurers have lower rates than others.

The table below shows the cheapest liability car insurance quotes in Wichita for drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Safeco6288
Dairyland78105
Liberty Mutual83116
National General94123
Bristol West100133
CSAA105142
Direct Auto108145
The General115155
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Safeco

If you have an at-fault accident on your record, you’ll probably see your car insurance premium increase. Customers with an accident are riskier to insure because there’s a greater risk of a second car accident. In some cases, having a not-at-fault accident on your record can also cause your rate to go up.

Wichita drivers with an accident on their record pay an average of $138 per month for liability coverage and $318 per month for full coverage.

Below, you can see which insurance companies in Wichita have the lowest liability-only rates for drivers with an at-fault accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Safeco6294
Dairyland78111
Liberty Mutual83124
National General94133
Bristol West100139
CSAA105154
Direct Auto108155
The General115165
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Safeco

A DUI conviction is one of the most serious traffic offenses you can receive. If you have a DUI on your record, you can expect to pay a much higher insurance rate than average. Some insurance companies might even refuse to renew your coverage at the end of the policy period if you get a DUI.

Liability-only insurance for drivers in Wichita with a DUI costs $155 per month, on average. Full coverage costs an average of $360 per month.

See the table below for the cheapest liability insurance companies in Wichita for drivers with a DUI.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Safeco62102
Dairyland78129
Liberty Mutual83137
National General94155
Bristol West100165
CSAA105173
Direct Auto108178
The General115190
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Safeco

Senior drivers often pay higher car insurance rates than middle-aged adults. Rates decrease steadily around age 35 and start increasing again around age 70. This is because older drivers have higher accident rates than other people, and they sometimes have impairments that can make them riskier behind the wheel.[5]

Senior drivers in Wichita pay a monthly average of $60 for liability coverage.

These companies have the cheapest car insurance for senior drivers in Wichita.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Safeco48101
Dairyland57152
Liberty Mutual62151
National General69155
Bristol West73200
CSAA73135
Direct Auto76152
The General86182
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: Safeco

Teen drivers usually pay the highest rates for car insurance. Teens and young adults lack experience behind the wheel and are more likely to get into accidents than drivers in any other age group.[6]

But teen drivers have several ways to lower their insurance premiums. For example, many insurers offer discounts for high school students who get good grades. It’s also cheaper for teens to stay insured on a parent’s policy.

A liability policy for teens costs an average of $156 per month in Wichita.

Below, you can see which companies have the cheapest car insurance for teen drivers in Wichita.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Safeco110231
Dairyland126334
Liberty Mutual139338
Bristol West165454
CSAA175324
National General177398
The General183389
Direct Auto196393
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Wichita car insurance quotes by credit tier

In Kansas, car insurance companies can use credit-based insurance scores as a way to determine risk. That means your credit history may affect the cost of your auto insurance. In general, drivers with excellent credit pay the lowest rates, and people with poor credit pay the highest rates.

Here are the average car insurance rates in Wichita based on credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Wichita?

Drivers in Wichita pay lower car insurance rates than the average American driver. The average auto insurance premium in Wichita is $148 per month, and the U.S. national average rate is $158 per month.

Wichita has a relatively small population for an urban area, and with a low population density, there’s a lower risk of vehicle thefts, accidents, and other incidents. Kansas also has one of the lowest percentages of uninsured drivers out of all 50 states, which means the roads are safer.[7]

But car insurance in Wichita is more expensive than the state average of $129.

More cities in Kansas

The average cost of car insurance in Wichita is more expensive than in most other cities in Kansas. For example, the average rate in Topeka is  $125 per month, and the average rate in Kansas City is $149 per month.

See how rates compare for other Kansas cities in the table below.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Garden City$68$162
Kansas City$91$207
Lawrence$79$178
Manhattan$72$177
Topeka$77$173
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Wichita car insurance FAQs

If you’re looking for car insurance coverage in Wichita, Kansas, this additional information may help as you shop around.

  • How much is car insurance in Wichita?

    Car insurance in Wichita costs an average of $89 per month for liability coverage and $206 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Wichita?

    Safeco has the cheapest car insurance in Wichita, with a monthly liability-only rate of $62. Other affordable insurers include Midvale Home & Auto and Dairyland, with respective monthly liability rates of $76 and $78.

    But the cheapest car insurance company for you will depend on many factors, including your age, gender, ZIP code, driving history, and type of car you drive.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Wichita?

    With an IQ Score of 4.3 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and competitive rates, Travelers is the best car insurance company in Wichita.

    Other top insurers in the city include Liberty Mutual and Safeco.

  • How much is the average car insurance in Kansas?

    Drivers in the Sunflower State pay an average of $77 per month for liability-only coverage and $182 per month for full coverage, which is slightly lower than what Wichita drivers pay.

  • Why is car insurance in Kansas so expensive?

    Located in the heart of Tornado Alley, Kansas had 63 tornadoes in 2022. Tornadoes can cause a lot of damage to cars and property, which could partly explain why car insurance in Kansas is more expensive than the national average.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "How to save money on car insurance."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "Background on: No-fault auto insurance."
  3. Kansas Insurance Department. "Auto Insurance."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  5. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Older Adult Drivers."
  6. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts."
  7. Insurance Information Institute. "Facts + Statistics: Uninsured motorists."
