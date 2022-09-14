>Seguros de Autos>Iowa

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Sioux City, Iowa

Auto-Owners has the cheapest liability car insurance in Sioux City, with a rate of $23 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Iowa

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $22/mes para solo responsabilidad y $44/mes para cobertura total en Iowa.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

In Sioux City, Iowa, the average monthly cost of car insurance is $123, which is cheaper than the national average of $158 but a bit more expensive than the state average of $112.

Sioux City has a relatively low population density compared to larger metropolitan areas, which may explain why residents benefit from cheaper rates than the national average. Drivers in less populated areas often pay lower car insurance rates due to a lower risk of car accidents.

Here’s what you need to know about comparing quotes and finding cheap car insurance in Sioux City.

Datos Breves

  • Auto-Owners, USAA, and GEICO have the cheapest liability insurance rates in Sioux City.

  • Sioux City drivers pay $62 per month for liability insurance and $163 for full-coverage insurance, on average.

  • Iowa state law allows car insurance companies to consider your credit-based insurance scores when setting your rates.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Sioux City 

The best car insurance policy and company varies by driver because your rates and coverage needs will depend on your budget, driving profile, and more. When comparing companies, you should consider cost, coverage offerings, discount availability, customer satisfaction, and more.

It’s important to get personalized quotes to find the cheapest car insurance for you, but you can start your search below with three of the cheapest car insurance companies in Sioux City. The average rates reflect statewide insurance costs.

Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Auto-Owners4.0$44$22Cheap rates
USAA4.5$47$23Military families
GEICO4.2$51$25Senior drivers
Best insurer for cheap rates: Auto-Owners

4.0
Auto-Owners has some of the cheapest insurance rates for Sioux City drivers, and customers can save even more by qualifying for one or more discounts from the company. In addition to insuring traditional cars, the company sells coverage for trucks, motorcycles, RVs, and classic cars.

Ventajas

  • Offers other insurance products, including home, life, and business insurance

  • Loan and lease gap insurance available

Contras

  • Quotes not available online

  • No 24/7 claims service

Read our Auto-Owners review
Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurer for military families: USAA

4.5
USAA offers a variety of insurance policies, as well as banking and investment products, for people with a military connection. If you’re eligible to join, the company offers affordable coverage options and a number of discounts. USAA customers can also earn usage-based discounts for driving infrequently and practicing safe driving habits.

Ventajas

  • Highly rated mobile app

  • Safe drivers can save with SafePilot program

Contras

  • Only available to military members, veterans, and eligible family members

  • Doesn’t insure motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, boats, or personal watercraft

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for senior drivers: GEICO

4.2
GEICO offers some of the lowest rates in Sioux City, so it’s great for budget-minded drivers and people on a fixed income, like retirees. Senior drivers have a number of discount opportunities with GEICO, including defensive driving, accident-free, and multi-car discounts. Some drivers may even qualify for a retired government and military discount.

Ventajas

  • Can purchase policies online

  • Highly rated mobile app

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Below-average customer satisfaction ranking in J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Sioux City

Insurance companies consider several different elements to gauge the risk you pose as a driver and how much you should pay, including your driving record, age, ZIP code, the type of vehicle you drive, and more.

Here are some practical tips to help you find affordable car insurance in Sioux City:

  • Shop around and compare quotes. Don’t settle for the first quote you receive. Different companies weigh factors differently, so shopping around can lead to significant savings.

  • Bundle your policies. Bundling your home insurance, renters insurance policy, or life insurance policy with your auto insurance can unlock discounts.

  • Increase your deductible. Opting for a higher deductible — the amount you pay toward a claim before your insurance kicks in — can lower your premium.

  • Maintain a clean driving record. Safe driving protects you and others on the road and can also lead to lower insurance costs.

  • Ask about discounts. Insurance companies offer various discounts, including savings for bundling insurance coverage, completing a defensive driving course, and installing safety equipment in your vehicle. Ask your insurance agents about any potential discounts you might qualify for.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Sioux City: Auto-Owners

Liability-only car insurance covers the costs associated with damage and injuries you cause to others in a car accident. It doesn’t cover repairs to your own vehicle or medical costs for your injuries.

The average cost of liability-only car insurance in Sioux City is $68 per month.

Here are the cheapest options for liability-only insurance in Sioux City.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners23
USAA25
GEICO27
American Family28
Allstate30
Farmers35
Safeco41
Nationwide47
Travelers47
Progressive56
Dairyland57
Bristol West63
Midvale Home & Auto63
Direct Auto70
Liberty Mutual70
The General97
Foremost104
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Sioux City: Auto-Owners

Full-coverage car insurance includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. This policy provides protection for damage to your own vehicle resulting from a collision, theft, vandalism, or weather events. This is particularly beneficial for drivers with newer or more valuable vehicles. If you have an auto loan, your lender may require you to purchase this policy.

Full-coverage car insurance in Sioux City costs $178 per month.

The following table highlights the companies offering the lowest rates in Sioux City.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners48
USAA51
GEICO56
American Family59
Allstate63
Farmers72
Travelers96
Nationwide98
Safeco98
Midvale Home & Auto112
Progressive113
Direct Auto138
State Auto151
Dairyland164
Liberty Mutual200
Bristol West210
The General214
Foremost222
Estimate your Sioux City car insurance costs

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Car insurance requirements in Iowa

Iowa state law requires drivers to carry a minimum amount of liability insurance to cover the cost of damages or injuries they cause to others in an accident. Iowa is an at-fault state, which means you need to cover the other driver’s medical bills and repair costs if you cause an accident.

Here are the minimum-coverage requirements for Iowa drivers:[1]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$20,000 per person / $40,000 per accident
Property damage liability$15,000 per accident

Because liability insurance doesn’t cover your vehicle, you may want to purchase insurance optional coverage options. Here are common additional coverages to consider:

    Collision coverage

     Collision insurance covers damage to your vehicle resulting from a collision, regardless of fault.

    Comprehensive coverage

    If a non-collision incident — such as theft, vandalism, or hail — damages your vehicle, comprehensive insurance can cover your vehicle.

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage can pay for medical bills for you and your passengers in the event of an accident, regardless of fault.[2]

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    Following a covered accident, rental reimbursement coverage can pay for the cost of a rental car while your vehicle needs repairs.

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance coverage typically includes services like towing, flat-tire changes, and jump-starts if you need assistance on the road.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

An incident refers to events that can tarnish your driving record, such as at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), and other moving violations.[3]

Incidents on your record can lead to increased insurance rates because insurance companies use your driving history as a key factor in setting your premiums. The average cost of liability auto insurance for Sioux City drivers with a past incident is $123 per month.

Here’s a look at how average rates can vary for drivers with different types of incidents from a few top insurance companies.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Auto-Owners23313338
USAA25333542
GEICO27353845
American Family28373946
Allstate30394250
Farmers35464958
Safeco41586268
Nationwide47626678
Travelers47626778
Progressive56768193
Dairyland57778295
Bristol West638488105
Direct Auto7094101116
Liberty Mutual7098105116
The General97131140161
Average cost of car insurance by age

Your age plays a big role in your insurance rates. Teen drivers pay the highest rates among all age groups due to a lack of driving experience and a higher likelihood of having an at-fault accident.

Rates typically decrease with age for drivers between 35 and 70. But rates tend to increase again for senior drivers 70 and older due to a higher risk of health issues and slower reaction times associated with aging, which can affect driving ability.

The table below shows the average monthly insurance rates for Sioux City drivers by age.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$315
20s$236
30s$172
40s$154
50s$128
60s$115
70s$117
Sioux City car insurance quotes by credit tier

Iowa state law allows car insurance companies to consider credit-based credit scores when calculating car insurance premiums.[4] Statistics indicate that people with poor credit scores tend to file more claims and more expensive claims than drivers with good credit. Maintaining a good or excellent credit score can help you qualify for lower rates.

Here are the average full-coverage insurance rates for Sioux City drivers by credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Sioux City car insurance FAQs

Before comparing insurance quotes, you should determine how much car insurance you need. The following information should help you navigate the process of finding cheap car insurance in Sioux City.

  • How much is car insurance in Sioux City?

    The overall cost of car insurance in Sioux City is $123 per month. Drivers in the city pay $68 per month for liability insurance and $178 for full-coverage insurance, on average.

    How much you pay for coverage will depend on your driving record, age, ZIP code, and more.

  • Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Sioux City?

    The cost of liability insurance from Auto-Owners is $23 per month, making it the cheapest car insurance company in Sioux City. USAA and GEICO also have cheap liability insurance, with respective rates of $25 and $27 per month.

    The best way to find cheap car insurance is to compare quotes from multiple insurers at once.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Sioux City?

    With an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.2 out of 5, and ample available discounts, GEICO is the best car insurance company in Sioux City. Iowa drivers with coverage from GEICO pay $25 per month for liability insurance and $51 for full-coverage insurance.

    Other top insurers include USAA and Auto-Owners.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Iowa Insurance Division. "Auto Insurance."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "What is covered by a basic auto insurance policy?."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  4. The Iowa Legislature. "515.103 Use of credit information — personal insurance."

