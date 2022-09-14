>Seguros de Autos>Idaho

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Pocatello, Idaho (2024)

Pocatello drivers can find the cheapest car insurance rates from Safeco. The insurer’s liability rates start at just $46 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Idaho

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $33/mes para solo responsabilidad y $46/mes para cobertura total en Idaho.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Drivers in Pocatello pay an overall average of $101 per month for car insurance, slightly higher than the Idaho state average of $105 but cheaper than the national average of $158 per month.

Pocatello is the sixth-largest city in Idaho, contributing to its higher-than-average rates.[1] If you’re looking for cheaper rates, it’s a good idea to compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers.

Here’s what you need to know about cheap car insurance in Pocatello.

Datos Breves

  • Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and National General are the cheapest car insurance companies for Pocatello drivers.

  • Unless you own more than 25 vehicles, you must carry liability car insurance in Idaho.[2]

  • Insurers in Idaho can consider your credit history when determining your rates.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Pocatello

Fortunately, a variety of reputable car insurance companies serve drivers in the Pocatello, Idaho, community. Factors like your location, marital status, and driving record all play a role in which car insurance agencies can provide you with the cheapest auto insurance coverage. Liberty Mutual, Safeco, and Progressive are three options you might want to consider.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Liberty Mutual3.8$106$52Safe drivers
Safeco3.8$80$50Personalized service
Progressive3.9$93$56Student drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for safe drivers: Liberty Mutual

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$50/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$102/mo

Liberty Mutual offers RightTrack, a usage-based insurance program, which can help responsible Pocatello drivers save on car insurance costs. It uses telematics technology to collect data on driving behaviors and understand your driver profile.

If you can prove that you’re a good driver, you might be able to score a discount of up to 30%. You’ll save 10% right away just for signing up.

Ventajas

  • Discounts available via RightTrack usage-based insurance program

  • Car replacement coverage available

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score in the Northwest region

  • Car replacement coverage not available for old cars

Read our Liberty Mutual review
Kevin - April 20, 2024
Verified

Affordable Rates

They are cheaper than anyone else. Comparing with other companies, even through your company, seems like a joke.
Christine - April 20, 2024
Verified

I Want to Trust My Insurance Salesman

I hope that Liberty is truthful about their car insurance. They promised that after three months, I would receive mileage credit as I drive less than 50 miles a month.
Gregory - April 18, 2024
Verified

Changing Carriers!!!

Always get prices in writing. My price increased by 60% for no apparent reason. I've had the same vehicle for 2 years and suddenly the prices increased by 60%. I'm definitely switching carriers!!!

Best insurer for personalized service: Safeco

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
825
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$46/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$77/mo

Safeco, which is a subsidiary of Liberty Mutual and a separate entity, has a number of independent insurance agents in the Pocatello area who can answer your insurance questions and offer great rates and effective insurance solutions. They can inform you of the various coverage options and discounts available so you can land the best deal on a car insurance policy. You can communicate with them via phone, text message, or email.[3]

Ventajas

  • Personalized customer service from a local car insurance agent

  • Wide range of available coverage options

Contras

  • Can’t get a quote online

  • Fewer available discounts than other insurers

Read our Safeco review
Gary - April 13, 2024
Verified

Excellent

A very good auto insurance company.
Tammy - April 8, 2024
Verified

Bad

The underwriter is incompetent. Your staff didn't renew my policy and sent a rude letter stating that I have debris or algae on my roof.
Carol - April 6, 2024
Verified

It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

Best insurer for student drivers: Progressive

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.9
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$89/mo

Because Pocatello is home to Idaho State University, many students and young drivers are on the area’s roads. If you’re a student, teen, or young driver in Pocatello, you may be able to score a discount from Progressive, such as a good student discount, distant student discount, or teen driver discount.

Ventajas

  • Gap insurance available

  • Offers SR-22 filings

Contras

  • New-car replacement coverage not available

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score in the Northwest region

Read our Progressive review
Sheri - April 23, 2024
Verified

Great Price Options

I haven't had any issues.
Ellis - April 23, 2024
Verified

Very Good

This is a very good insurance company; they don't try to rob you.
Angie - April 22, 2024
Verified

Expensive

It's getting more expensive every time.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Pocatello

No matter your driving history, you have ways to find cheap car insurance in Pocatello. Here are some tips to help you secure affordable coverage:

  • Shop around. You should get quotes from at least three different car insurance companies. Then, compare rates, coverage levels, and customer satisfaction reviews to figure out the right coverage for your needs.

  • Look for discounts. Most car insurance companies offer a plethora of discounts for policyholders who meet certain criteria, such as the autopay discount, anti-theft device discount, homeowners insurance discount, and loyalty discount. You can visit an insurance company’s website or consult a car insurance agent to learn about which discounts are available.

  • Bundle policies. If you purchase your auto insurance from the same company as your home insurance, renters insurance, health insurance, or life insurance, you may be able to land a great deal on your auto policy.

  • Consider usage-based insurance plans. If you only drive on occasion because you’re retired or work from home, for example, you can lower your car insurance costs with a pay-per-mile policy. You’ll only pay for the miles you drive.

  • Drive safely. Incidents like speeding, at-fault accidents, and DUIs can lead to higher car insurance premiums. Practice safe driving habits to maintain a clean record and cheaper rates.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Pocatello: Safeco

Idaho law requires liability car insurance to drive in Pocatello. It pays for the other party’s property damage and medical bills after an at-fault accident. It’s typically the cheapest type of auto insurance available.

Safeco offers the most affordable liability-only policies in Pocatello, at $46 per month.

This table shows car insurance companies with the cheapest rates for liability coverage in Pocatello.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Safeco46
Liberty Mutual50
National General51
Dairyland53
Progressive54
Bristol West82
Foremost87
The General104
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Pocatello: Safeco

Full-coverage car insurance usually includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. It can provide you with extra protection and might be mandatory if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle.

Pocatello residents can find the cheapest full-coverage insurance with Safeco, with rates of $77 per month.

The table below shows the cheapest auto insurers in the city for full-coverage insurance.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Safeco77
Progressive89
National General93
Liberty Mutual102
Midvale Home & Auto111
Dairyland121
Foremost146
Bristol West194
The General200
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Pocatello car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Idaho

Idaho is an at-fault, or tort, state. This means the driver who caused the accident is responsible for any property damage or medical bills the drivers or passengers in another vehicle face. Be sure to carry your car insurance card when you drive so you can show proof of insurance. Otherwise, you might be on the hook for hefty fees and other consequences.

Here are the minimum car insurance requirements in Idaho:[4]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$15,000 per accident

Idaho requires car insurance companies to offer uninsured motorist coverage at the same limits above unless the driver rejects the coverage in writing.

While Idaho car insurance laws require bodily injury and property damage liability, you may invest in optional auto insurance coverage for extra protection and peace of mind. These additional insurance products include:

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents such as at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs on your driving record can lead to higher car insurance rates. This is because car insurance companies will perceive you as a high-risk driver who’s more likely to file a claim. Pocatello drivers with clean records typically secure the lowest rates.

Here’s an overview of the insurance companies with the cheapest average car insurance quotes in Pocatello, based on driving history.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket With At-Fault Accident With DUI
Safeco46676875
Liberty Mutual50727381
National General51697183
Dairyland53737486
Progressive54757788
Bristol West82112112133
The General104145147169
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Your age can have a significant effect on your car insurance rates. Teen drivers and young adults typically pay the highest car insurance rates due to their lack of experience behind the wheel.

Average premiums typically decrease around age 35 and increase again around age 70. This is due to physical and mental limitations senior drivers usually experience, such as poor vision and slower reflexes.

The table below shows the cheapest car insurance quotes for Pocatello residents by age.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$247
20s$164
30s$118
40s$107
50s$94
60s$90
70s$103
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Pocatello car insurance quotes by credit tier

Unlike some states, Idaho allows auto insurance companies to consider your credit history when they underwrite your policy and determine your premium — but it can’t be the only factor they consider.[5]

Drivers with good or excellent credit typically pay less than drivers with poor credit. Here’s a look at average premiums for Pocatello drivers with various credit scores.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Pocatello car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be a challenge. Below are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Pocatello.

  • How much is car insurance in Pocatello?

    The average cost of car insurance in Pocatello is $101 per month. Pocatello drivers pay $70 per month for liability coverage and $132 for full-coverage car insurance, on average. Your exact car insurance premium will depend on your driving record, age, credit history, and other factors.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Pocatello?

    Safeco offers the cheapest liability car insurance in Pocatello, at $46 per month. Liberty Mutual is the second-cheapest insurer in the city, with a rate of $50. The third-cheapest insurer, National General, has a liability-only rate of $51 per month.

    Comparing quotes from multiple insurance companies is the best way to find the cheapest car insurance for your coverage needs.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Pocatello?

    Progressive is the best car insurance company in Pocatello, with an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 3.9 out of 5, an AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior), and high customer satisfaction ratings. Other top insurers include Liberty Mutual and Safeco.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. CUBIT. "Idaho Cities by Population."
  2. Idaho Transportation Department. "Idaho’s Motor Vehicle Self-Insurance Program."
  3. Safeco. "Find Agents: 83201."
  4. Idaho Department of Insurance. "Required Auto Coverage."
  5. Idaho Legislature. "TITLE 41 INSURANCE CHAPTER 18 THE INSURANCE CONTRACT."
