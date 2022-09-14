Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Georgia
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $38/mes para solo responsabilidad y $67/mes para cobertura total en Georgia.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
On the very outskirts of Atlanta sits Lawrenceville, a city with a population of around 30,000 and car insurance rates that are more expensive than the national and state averages.
Car insurance rates in Lawrenceville average $262 per month for full coverage and $170 per month for liability only. By comparison, the Georgia state averages are $240 and $146, respectively, while the national averages are $213 and $104.
Multiple factors likely account for the city's higher-than-average car insurance costs. Lawrenceville has a high population density of more than 2,200 residents per square mile.[1] With a median commute time of 33 minutes, Lawrenceville drivers likely drive a relatively high number of miles. Higher mileage driving can increase the risk of being involved in an accident.
Lawrenceville drivers can find cheap car insurance by comparing quotes from multiple companies, and maintaining clean driving records.
Datos Breves
Hugo, Auto-Owners, and State Farm have the cheapest insurance in Lawrenceville.
Full-coverage car insurance in Lawrenceville is more expensive than the national average and the state average.
New legislation in Georgia prevents insurers from raising rates as much as 25% per rate filing.
Best car insurance companies in Lawrenceville
You have dozens of options for car insurance in Lawrenceville, but the cheapest option may not always be the best. Affordability is key, but it’s also critical that you get the exact coverage you need. Look to insurers like Auto-Owners, State Farm, and COUNTRY Financial to find the cheapest rates in Lawrenceville that suit your personal insurance needs.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Auto-Owners
4.0
$95
$66
Liability-only coverage
State Farm
4.5
$102
$70
High school and college students
COUNTRY Financial
4.2
$104
$71
Discounts and bundling
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
Best insurer for liability-only coverage: Auto-Owners
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$73/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$106/mo
If your goal is to find the lowest rates for car insurance in Lawrenceville, Auto-Owners offers some of the cheapest monthly rates in the city. It has a strong A++ financial rating from AM Best and offers various auto insurance coverages, like purchase price guarantee, gap coverage, rental car coverage, and common loss deductible. But it doesn’t have a centralized agent office, so the only way to secure a policy is through a local independent agent.
Ventajas
Lower average rates than competitors
Coverage available for diverse vehicle types
Contras
Multiple National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaints in Georgia
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified
Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company
I've had zero issues!
Best insurer for high school and college students: State Farm
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$79/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$114/mo
Finding cheap car insurance for teens can be difficult, but young drivers in Lawrenceville can look to State Farm for help. It offers discounts for drivers 25 and younger, including for students with good grades and college students away from home without access to a vehicle. But some discounts, such as Steer Clear and Accident Forgiveness, require three years of maintaining a clean driving record, which may be difficult for young drivers.
Ventajas
Discounts for students at home and away at school
Rideshare insurance available
Contras
Some discounts requires three years of safe driving
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
868
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$80/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$116/mo
COUNTRY Financial is one of the lowest-cost auto insurers in Lawrenceville. Average rates are competitive with other companies, while unique discounts for engaged couples, college grads, and more yield even lower rates. For policyholders interested in bundling life insurance, business insurance, or other policies, COUNTRY Financial can also combine these products under a single policy for discounts.
Every year, they raise my car or home insurance. I'm looking for a better deal.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Lawrenceville
Georgia drivers have different insurance needs, which means Lawrenceville drivers may not want the same policy as Atlanta drivers. For instance, drivers who spend more time driving leisurely in rural areas may not need the same coverage as a city commuter.
A number of factors influence your rate — like your age, credit score, and ZIP code — but you can still save money regardless of these factors.[2]
Consider these tips for getting cheap auto insurance coverage in Lawrenceville:
Increase your deductible. Agreeing to pay more out of pocket when you file a claim can reduce your monthly premiums. Just make sure you can afford the up-front cost if you need to file a claim.
Reconsider coverage. Reduce optional insurance if the market value of your vehicle is less than 10 times your premium. This can help you save money on monthly insurance costs.
Look for discounts. Insurers offer discounts to policyholders for various reasons. You can usually get a premium reduction if you set up automatic payments, have paperless billing, bundle policies, and insure more than one car.
Compare quotes. Shop around and compare prices through other insurers to make sure you’re getting the best rates available to you in Lawrenceville.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Lawrenceville: Hugo
Auto insurance companies like State Farm, McLellan & Gilbreath, and Cowart Insurance Agency offer different insurance policies, but Lawrenceville drivers don’t have to purchase every insurance product they offer.
Georgia state law only requires drivers to have a certain amount of liability insurance. Liability coverage pays for the damages and injuries you cause in an at-fault accident. Liability-only policies in Lawrenceville cost $170 per month, on average.
Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for liability insurance in Lawrenceville.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Hugo
63
Auto-Owners
73
State Farm
79
COUNTRY Financial
80
Allstate
87
Mile Auto
87
USAA
92
Progressive
107
Safeco
116
Mercury
122
GEICO
127
State Auto
127
Clearcover
129
National General
149
Liberty Mutual
150
AssuranceAmerica
152
Elephant
155
Direct Auto
159
GAINSCO
171
Midvale Home & Auto
186
Nationwide
190
Infinity
214
The General
236
Bristol West
262
Foremost
281
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Lawrenceville: Hugo
Whereas liability-only coverage protects against the injuries and damages someone else sustains when you cause an accident, full-coverage insurance pays for damages that you, your property, and your passengers sustain.
Insurers don’t have a standard definition of full-coverage car insurance, though many insurers include comprehensive, collision, and liability coverages in their full-coverage offerings. For Lawrenceville drivers, full coverage can cost around $262 per month, on average.
Here are the cheapest full-coverage auto insurers in Lawrenceville to help you start your search.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Hugo
71
Auto-Owners
106
State Farm
114
COUNTRY Financial
116
Allstate
125
USAA
133
Mile Auto
138
Progressive
170
Travelers
174
GEICO
185
Mercury
199
Safeco
200
Elephant
217
State Auto
231
Clearcover
233
AssuranceAmerica
258
Midvale Home & Auto
259
Liberty Mutual
260
Direct Auto
267
Nationwide
270
National General
307
Foremost
334
GAINSCO
347
Infinity
385
The General
395
Bristol West
496
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Georgia
Georgia auto insurance requirements are similar to many other tort states, also called at-fault states, in that they include bodily damage liability and property damage liability. All Georgia drivers must meet the following minimum insurance levels required by state law, though many drivers choose to purchase more coverage.[3]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person $50,000 per incident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per incident
Different optional coverages are available, some of which are unique to the insurer. You can typically find these types of optional insurance products from most national insurance companies and independent agents:
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays for vehicle damages from incidents when your car hits a stationary object or another vehicle, even if you’re at fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays for damages to your vehicle from non-collision events, like theft, vandalism, severe weather, objects falling on your car, and more.
Towing, labor, and rental reimbursement coverage
These coverages may be separate or packaged together. Towing and labor provides coverage to get your car to a shop and repaired, while rental reimbursement covers rental car expenses while your car is in the shop.
Even if you have a clean driving record, your rates could increase for a number of reasons between policy renewals. Insurance companies in Georgia used to exploit a loophole that allowed them to raise rates up to 25% in a single filing.
Recently, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp passed legislation that went into effect in July 2023 to close this loophole. Now, the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner can review all car insurance rate filings to assess the reason for the increase before it affects policyholders.[4]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Here are the cheapest auto insurers in Lawrenceville based on your driving record.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Hugo
Lawrenceville drivers should be aware that both the police and insurance companies take speeding seriously. For instance, cops are cracking down on speeding in school zones in 2023 because a study showed that 25% of Lawrenceville drivers drove 11 mph faster than the speed limit in these zones.[5]
Speed is a major factor in fatal car crashes. When you get a speeding ticket, insurers take this as a sign of poor driving habits and may increase your premium. The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Lawrenceville is $379 per month for full coverage and $246 for liability only.
Here are the cheapest minimum-coverage car insurance quotes in Lawrenceville for drivers with a speeding ticket.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Hugo
63
90
Auto-Owners
73
97
State Farm
79
101
COUNTRY Financial
80
106
Allstate
87
112
Mile Auto
87
125
USAA
92
119
Progressive
107
144
Safeco
116
163
Mercury
122
182
GEICO
127
164
Clearcover
129
180
National General
149
194
Liberty Mutual
150
209
AssuranceAmerica
152
210
Elephant
155
202
Direct Auto
159
212
GAINSCO
171
216
Nationwide
190
248
Infinity
214
285
The General
236
317
Bristol West
262
346
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Hugo
Causing a fender bender at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds might not be the biggest mistake you can make, but it’s an at-fault accident all the same and will likely raise your rates. Car accident claims cost your insurer money, which is why it raises your premium to recoup its losses (unless you have accident forgiveness).
In Lawrenceville, the average cost of car insurance for drivers with an accident is $395 per month for full coverage and $256 for liability only.
Below are the auto insurers in Lawrenceville with affordable monthly liability-only quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Hugo
63
86
Auto-Owners
73
101
State Farm
79
107
COUNTRY Financial
80
114
Allstate
87
119
Mile Auto
87
133
USAA
92
126
Progressive
107
152
Safeco
116
173
Mercury
122
191
GEICO
127
174
Clearcover
129
209
National General
149
208
Liberty Mutual
150
220
AssuranceAmerica
152
217
Elephant
155
215
Direct Auto
159
225
GAINSCO
171
230
Nationwide
190
263
Infinity
214
282
The General
236
334
Bristol West
262
359
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Hugo
A DUI is one of the worst incidents you can have on your record. Your insurance company could cancel or not renew your policy if you have a DUI conviction. Drivers with DUIs can still find coverage from insurers who cater to high-risk drivers, but it’s important not to take such a risk in the first place.
Between 2017 and 2020, Georgia drivers received just less than 76,000 DUI convictions. Approximately 7% of these were for drivers in Gwinnett County.[6] Lawrenceville drivers can expect to pay an average of $447 per month for full coverage and $290 for liability only after a DUI conviction.
Here are the cheapest auto insurers for drivers with a DUI in Lawrenceville.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Hugo
63
95
Auto-Owners
73
119
State Farm
79
129
COUNTRY Financial
80
130
Allstate
87
142
Mile Auto
87
147
USAA
92
150
Progressive
107
174
Safeco
116
189
Mercury
122
204
GEICO
127
207
Clearcover
129
210
National General
149
243
Liberty Mutual
150
244
AssuranceAmerica
152
248
Elephant
155
252
Direct Auto
159
259
GAINSCO
171
279
Nationwide
190
309
Infinity
214
349
The General
236
384
Bristol West
262
427
Foremost
281
458
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Car insurance premiums tend to decrease around age 35 for drivers but increase again in older age groups due to declining health. Problems with vision and movement, as well as increased medication use, could increase the potential for being in an accident.[7]
Senior drivers tend to pay cheaper premiums than other age groups, especially young, inexperienced drivers. The average cost of car insurance for senior drivers in Lawrenceville is $204 per month for full coverage and $132 for liability only.
To start your search for cheap auto insurance companies in Lawrenceville in your senior years, check out the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
44
63
State Farm
45
65
COUNTRY Financial
49
71
Progressive
54
86
Allstate
55
80
Mile Auto
55
87
USAA
59
85
GEICO
79
115
Mercury
85
139
Safeco
87
150
AssuranceAmerica
89
151
Liberty Mutual
98
170
Direct Auto
99
167
Elephant
100
140
Nationwide
105
149
National General
106
218
Clearcover
115
207
GAINSCO
127
258
The General
166
278
Bristol West
172
325
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Hugo
In 2021, drivers between 15 and 20 years old represented 5% of all licensed drivers, though they represented 8.4% of all fatal crashes.[8] Teens have higher car insurance rates because of their disproportionate crash rates. Overconfidence, lack of experience, and more distractions increase the likelihood of crashing.
Keeping a clean record is the first way to get the lowest rates. Young drivers should also consider driving a car with the latest safety features, staying on their parents’ policies, and looking for good student discounts to save more. Teen drivers in Lawrenceville pay an average of $468 per month for full coverage and $303 for liability only.
The table below shows the cheapest auto insurers in Lawrenceville for teens and young adults.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
COUNTRY Financial
114
165
Hugo
114
129
Auto-Owners
122
177
State Farm
136
196
Allstate
153
221
USAA
153
221
Mile Auto
168
267
Progressive
193
306
GEICO
201
293
Safeco
208
359
Mercury
225
366
Clearcover
231
418
Liberty Mutual
254
440
Elephant
257
360
National General
284
585
Direct Auto
291
489
AssuranceAmerica
293
497
GAINSCO
307
624
Nationwide
327
464
Infinity
361
650
The General
379
635
Bristol West
437
828
Foremost
504
599
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Lawrenceville car insurance quotes by credit tier
Although Georgia House Bill 221 limits how much an insurer can raise your rates, you should also be aware of the many unique factors that could lead to a rate increase. Credit history is one of them: Georgia auto insurance companies are allowed to decide your policy eligibility and rate using information from your credit history.[9]
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Lawrenceville?
Car insurance in Lawrenceville is more expensive than the national average but cheaper than in some Georgia metropolitan areas.
Lawrenceville’s average monthly rates for car insurance are $170 for liability only and $262 for full coverage. Factors like an area’s rate of accidents and motor vehicle theft affect car insurance premiums for everyone in the city.
Lawrenceville’s average car insurance costs are similar to the state average but still cheaper than in cities like Atlanta and Savannah. In 2021, Fulton County had around 4,200 vehicle thefts, while Gwinnett County had around 200, which contributes to Lawrenceville’s comparatively cheaper rates.[10]
More cities in Georgia
Here’s how the average full-coverage car insurance quotes in Lawrenceville compare to average quotes in other Georgia cities.
The average cost of car insurance in Lawrenceville is $170 per month for liability only and $262 per month for full coverage.
Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Lawrenceville?
Hugo has the cheapest car insurance in Lawrenceville, with a monthly liability-only rate of $63. Other affordable insurers include Auto-Owners and State Farm, with liability rates of $73 and $79 per month, respectively.
The cheapest car insurance company for you will depend on many factors, including your vehicle, gender, ZIP code, age, and driving history.
What are the best car insurance companies in Lawrenceville?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Lawrenceville include Auto-Owners, State Farm, and COUNTRY Financial. These auto insurers have high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores, solid AM Best ratings, and plenty of coverage options for drivers to choose from. But the best insurer for you depends on your unique needs. Compare car insurance quotes from different companies to see which one offers the best price for the coverage you need.
Is car insurance cheaper in Georgia?
No. Car insurance is generally more expensive in Georgia. The state’s average rates of $146 per month for liability coverage and $240 per month for full coverage are higher than the national averages of $104 per month for liability coverage and $213 per month for full coverage.
What factors can affect your car insurance premium in Lawrenceville?
Factors outside of your control that influence the cost of your car insurance in Lawrenceville include the city’s accident and car theft rates, the number of claims in the area, and your age. However, factors in your control are your driving record, credit score, vehicle type, and coverage options.[2]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.