Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Your driving record includes incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) convictions, and other violations. Many moving violations and traffic infractions can increase how much you pay for car insurance in Lawrenceville.

Here are the cheapest auto insurers in Lawrenceville based on your driving record.

Shop for Car Insurance in Lawrenceville, GA Insurify partners with top insurance companies to offer free, real-time quotes Código postal Get My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Hugo

Lawrenceville drivers should be aware that both the police and insurance companies take speeding seriously. For instance, cops are cracking down on speeding in school zones in 2023 because a study showed that 25% of Lawrenceville drivers drove 11 mph faster than the speed limit in these zones.[5]

Speed is a major factor in fatal car crashes. When you get a speeding ticket, insurers take this as a sign of poor driving habits and may increase your premium. The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Lawrenceville is $379 per month for full coverage and $246 for liability only.

Here are the cheapest minimum-coverage car insurance quotes in Lawrenceville for drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Hugo 63 90 Auto-Owners 73 97 State Farm 79 101 COUNTRY Financial 80 106 Allstate 87 112 Mile Auto 87 125 USAA 92 119 Progressive 107 144 Safeco 116 163 Mercury 122 182 GEICO 127 164 Clearcover 129 180 National General 149 194 Liberty Mutual 150 209 AssuranceAmerica 152 210 Elephant 155 202 Direct Auto 159 212 GAINSCO 171 216 Nationwide 190 248 Infinity 214 285 The General 236 317 Bristol West 262 346 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Hugo

Causing a fender bender at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds might not be the biggest mistake you can make, but it’s an at-fault accident all the same and will likely raise your rates. Car accident claims cost your insurer money, which is why it raises your premium to recoup its losses (unless you have accident forgiveness).

In Lawrenceville, the average cost of car insurance for drivers with an accident is $395 per month for full coverage and $256 for liability only.

Below are the auto insurers in Lawrenceville with affordable monthly liability-only quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Hugo 63 86 Auto-Owners 73 101 State Farm 79 107 COUNTRY Financial 80 114 Allstate 87 119 Mile Auto 87 133 USAA 92 126 Progressive 107 152 Safeco 116 173 Mercury 122 191 GEICO 127 174 Clearcover 129 209 National General 149 208 Liberty Mutual 150 220 AssuranceAmerica 152 217 Elephant 155 215 Direct Auto 159 225 GAINSCO 171 230 Nationwide 190 263 Infinity 214 282 The General 236 334 Bristol West 262 359 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Hugo

A DUI is one of the worst incidents you can have on your record. Your insurance company could cancel or not renew your policy if you have a DUI conviction. Drivers with DUIs can still find coverage from insurers who cater to high-risk drivers, but it’s important not to take such a risk in the first place.

Between 2017 and 2020, Georgia drivers received just less than 76,000 DUI convictions. Approximately 7% of these were for drivers in Gwinnett County.[6] Lawrenceville drivers can expect to pay an average of $447 per month for full coverage and $290 for liability only after a DUI conviction.

Here are the cheapest auto insurers for drivers with a DUI in Lawrenceville.