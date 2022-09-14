Best Cheap Auto Insurance in West Palm Beach, Florida (2024)
While West Palm Beach has higher rates on average than other cities in Florida, certain drivers, like seniors and those with high credit scores, may be able to get the cheapest car insurance in the city.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Florida
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $81/mes para cobertura total en Florida.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
The average monthly cost of insurance in West Palm Beach is $481 for liability only and $527 for full coverage, which is higher than the state averages for the same coverages. The area’s high number of crashes and susceptibility to flooding and King Tides contribute to its higher average rates, so West Palm Beach drivers need to shop for affordable car insurance coverage.[1]
One insurer may have a cheaper average rate but not have the coverage you need, while another insurer may have a higher average rate but offer you discounts that reduce your premiums. Here’s what you need to know about finding the best prices in West Palm Beach.
Datos Breves
West Palm Beach’s average liability-only rates are 32% higher than the state average and 183% higher than the national average.
Palm Beach County reported more crashes in 2022 than every other Florida county except Broward and Miami-Dade.[2]
Florida allows insurers to use your credit score when setting premiums, so drivers with excellent credit tend to pay lower car insurance rates.
Cheapest car insurance companies in West Palm Beach
Insurify strives to offer car insurance insights for drivers and identifies the best and cheapest car insurance companies in your area. However, the best auto insurance company for you will depend on your individual situation and needs. Start with these insurers while you shop around for the best quotes.
Cheapest insurer for liability-only coverage: Hugo
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
Not rated
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$100/mo
Hugo may have launched in 2020, but the tech-based insurer is already offering the lowest average liability-only quotes in West Palm Beach. It offers on-demand plans to some customers, although Florida policyholders can only take advantage of the company’s Basic plan. Hugo’s offerings are limited, so West Palm Beach drivers looking for extensive coverage options might need to seek out a traditional insurer.
My car's registration has been suspended because Hugo failed to report to the state that I have insurance.
Ronald - March 8, 2024
Verified
Hugo gradually increases prices like other insurance companies
I was initially fond of Hugo. However, over the past year, they have increased their rates by almost $1 per day, which amounts to $30 per month. This increase happened despite no changes on my end, except for turning 35, an age I thought would result in a decrease in my rates.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A++
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$104/mo
Teens and young adults tend to have higher policy premiums than older drivers, but State Farm helps mitigate this by offering multiple discounts. Bundling options are available to lower your premiums further, no matter if you’re a new driver or a parent adding a teen to your policy.
Ventajas
Multiple discounts and bundles available
Highest A.M. Best rating
Contras
No gap insurance
Generally negative Trustpilot and Better Business Bureau (BBB) reviews
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A++
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$107/mo
Clean records tend to lead to the best rates, but if you have a DUI, speeding ticket, or at-fault accident on your record, turn to GEICO to find some of the lowest rates in West Palm Beach. GEICO can also facilitate FR-44 filings for policyholders with a DUI. If you’re improving your driving record or adding a driver who has an imperfect record, you could try to lower your rates further with the company’s DriveEasy telematics app.
Ventajas
Offers FR-44 filings
Some of the lowest rates for driving record incidents
Contras
Accident forgiveness only applies to first accidents
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
…
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in West Palm Beach
Liability-only car insurance is typically the minimum insurance coverage a state requires. While the requirements may differ by state, these policies generally cover the bodily injuries and property damages that the at-fault driver causes. In some states, like Florida, bodily injury liability insurance isn’t required; instead, personal injury protection (PIP) coverage is.
Here are the cheapest auto insurers in West Palm Beach for liability-only coverage.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Safeco
172
Mile Auto
175
Travelers
187
Mercury
194
Liberty Mutual
205
Direct Auto
209
Progressive
236
Infinity
265
AssuranceAmerica
308
National General
406
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in West Palm Beach
The easiest way to remember the differences between liability-only and full-coverage car insurance is that liability generally pays for damages you cause to others in an accident, while full coverage generally pays for the damages you cause and the ones you incur.
Most insurers consider full-coverage policies to be a combination of liability-only coverage and two other coverages: collision insurance, which covers damages from your car hitting something, even if you’re at fault; and comprehensive insurance, which covers damages from non-driving incidents like floods and fires.
Drivers who are concerned about damage from severe weather, animal activity, hitting potholes, or jumping curbs may want to consider full-coverage policies. The table below shows the insurance companies with the lowest average quotes for full-coverage car insurance in West Palm Beach.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
104
GEICO
107
Allstate
181
Travelers
218
Mercury
228
Safeco
235
Mile Auto
243
Infinity
309
Liberty Mutual
313
Direct Auto
335
Progressive
335
National General
408
AssuranceAmerica
420
Car insurance requirements in Florida
As a no-fault state, Florida requires all drivers to carry a minimum amount of personal injury protection. PIP pays for your injuries, no matter which driver is at fault. Florida state law also requires all drivers to carry a minimum amount of property damage liability insurance.
Here are the minimum coverage limits Florida drivers must purchase:[3]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Personal injury protection (PIP)
$10,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$10,000 per accident
Florida’s minimum required insurance provides some coverage, but many drivers in West Palm Beach may want more coverage that protects them during other incidents. Along with comprehensive and collision insurance, these optional coverages may be useful for Florida drivers:
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
This pays for damages to you or your car if you’re in an accident where the at-fault driver doesn’t hold enough insurance to cover damages.
Gap insurance
This pays for the gap between your auto loan balance and the insurance settlement after a total loss.
Rental car reimbursement
This pays for rental car expenses while your vehicle is in the shop for covered repairs.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Insurance companies consider your driving record when determining your rates, and how much your car insurance increases after an incident depends on its severity and the claim amount.[4]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Speeding doesn’t always cause an accident, but high speeds are a common contributing factor in many fatal car accidents per year.[5] Insurers consider speeding an irresponsible driving habit, which is why they may raise your rates when you get a speeding ticket, even if you don’t cause an accident.
Rate increases could be based on how much you exceeded the speed limit or your history of moving violations. If you have a speeding ticket, use the table below to compare average car insurance quotes from the cheapest insurers in West Palm Beach.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
119
GEICO
124
Allstate
210
Travelers
259
Safeco
299
Mercury
310
Mile Auto
317
Infinity
372
Liberty Mutual
395
Direct Auto
403
Progressive
408
National General
479
AssuranceAmerica
525
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
Whether it be a fender bender or a head-on collision, most at-fault accidents will raise your premiums. Even other accidents that happen in West Palm Beach, whether you’re involved in them or not, will influence premiums, and Palm Beach County has some of the highest crash rates in Florida.[2]
The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies in West Palm Beach for drivers with an at-fault accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
129
GEICO
134
Allstate
227
Travelers
277
Safeco
324
Mercury
330
Mile Auto
343
Infinity
371
Liberty Mutual
424
Direct Auto
435
Progressive
437
National General
522
AssuranceAmerica
551
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Driving under the influence is a problem in Palm Beach County, and the county reported more DUI arrests in 2019 than most Florida counties.[6] Florida also had a higher alcohol-impaired driving death rate than the nation in 2018.[7] With drinking and driving leading to thousands of deaths each year, it should be no surprise that insurers take DUIs seriously and raise a convicted driver’s rates significantly.
Here are the cheapest average quotes for drivers in West Palm Beach with a DUI.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
157
GEICO
162
Allstate
274
Travelers
330
Mercury
355
Safeco
356
Mile Auto
383
Infinity
468
Liberty Mutual
474
Direct Auto
507
Progressive
507
National General
618
AssuranceAmerica
636
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Approximately 20% of West Palm Beach’s population are adults aged 65 or older, and these drivers often see their rates rise around age 75.[8] Even though years of experience lead to insurance decreases around age 35, a loss of vision, cognition, or other physical functions in old age can increase the likelihood of an accident; that’s why senior rates may be higher.[9]
Despite these slight increases, senior drivers in West Palm Beach tend to pay lower rates than younger drivers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
62
GEICO
69
Allstate
119
Travelers
141
Mile Auto
159
Mercury
165
Progressive
176
Safeco
182
Liberty Mutual
212
Direct Auto
217
AssuranceAmerica
256
National General
300
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Car insurance for teen drivers in West Palm Beach can cost thousands of dollars a month, on average. Teens have a higher fatal crash rate than other age groups, which is why their rates are often higher.[10]
While teens and young drivers should expect rates to be high, you can still save money apart from avoiding speeding tickets and at-fault accidents. Getting a safe car, qualifying for good student discounts, and staying on a parent’s policy can help lower insurance costs.
Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for teens and young adults in West Palm Beach.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
GEICO
156
State Farm
166
Allstate
296
Travelers
367
Mercury
391
Safeco
391
Mile Auto
439
Infinity
482
Liberty Mutual
490
Progressive
561
Direct Auto
571
National General
726
AssuranceAmerica
757
How to get the cheapest car insurance in West Palm Beach
Your driving record is just one of the many factors influencing your rates, and finding the cheapest car insurance in West Palm Beach involves identifying other factors that can lower your premium. Consider these money-saving tips:
Reconsider your coverage. Reduce optional insurance on vehicles with values less than 10 times the cost of your annual premium.
Change your deductible. Raise your deductible to potentially lower your premium costs; just be sure you can afford the out-of-pocket cost if you ever file a claim.
Monitor your credit score. Florida car insurance companies can use your credit score when determining rates, so maintain a good credit history and review your credit report regularly for inaccuracies.
Ask about discounts. Call an insurance agent and ask which discounts you might qualify for. The more discounts available, the lower your rates may be.
Shop quotes often. Compare rates whenever your policy is up for renewal to see which insurer can offer you the lowest premiums for the same coverage levels.
West Palm Beach car insurance quotes by credit tier
Credit scores can influence your insurance premiums, even if you have a clean driving record. Florida state law allows insurers to use a driver’s credit history to determine their level of claims risk, but it can’t be the only factor they use.[11]
Is car insurance more expensive in West Palm Beach?
Car insurance in West Palm Beach is more expensive than in many other Florida cities. The average cost of car insurance in the city is $481 a month for liability coverage and $527 a month for full coverage. For comparison, Florida’s average cost of car insurance is $364 a month for liability coverage and $445 a month for full coverage.
“Auto insurers charge people unfairly high premiums based on a bunch of non-driving factors, including someone’s credit score, education level, occupation, or ZIP code and neighborhood,” says Michael DeLong, research and advocacy associate at the Consumer Federation of America. “That likely accounts for different auto insurance rates in the same county.”
More cities in Florida
Looking at other cities in South Florida, most have cheaper quotes for full coverage on average than West Palm Beach, with the exception of Tampa, which has slightly higher rates.
The average cost of car insurance in West Palm Beach is $481 a month for liability coverage and $527 a month for full coverage.
What are the best car insurance companies in West Palm Beach?
Some of the best car insurance companies in West Palm Beach include GEICO, Hugo, and State Farm. These companies have lower rates than many other insurers in the area and strong customer satisfaction and financial stability ratings. But you should always compare quotes from multiple insurers at the same coverage levels to find the company that offers you the best rate for your specific insurance needs.
What car insurance coverage do you need in Florida?
Florida requires drivers to purchase $10,000 in personal injury protection coverage and $10,000 in property damage liability coverage.[3] These requirements are much less than many other states’ requirements.
Are Florida insurance rates really as high as people say they are?
Yes. Compared to many other states, Florida has one of the highest average insurance rates. Its susceptibility to severe weather, high rate of tourism, low insurance requirements compared to other states, and crash rates contribute to its higher cost of car insurance.
