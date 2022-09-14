Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you don’t have incidents on your driving record, you’ll generally pay lower premiums. However, moving violations, such as speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and driving under the influence, can make your insurance prices increase even after one occurrence.

Insurance companies consider your driving record when determining your rates, and how much your car insurance increases after an incident depends on its severity and the claim amount.[4]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Speeding doesn’t always cause an accident, but high speeds are a common contributing factor in many fatal car accidents per year.[5] Insurers consider speeding an irresponsible driving habit, which is why they may raise your rates when you get a speeding ticket, even if you don’t cause an accident.

Rate increases could be based on how much you exceeded the speed limit or your history of moving violations. If you have a speeding ticket, use the table below to compare average car insurance quotes from the cheapest insurers in West Palm Beach.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote State Farm 119 GEICO 124 Allstate 210 Travelers 259 Safeco 299 Mercury 310 Mile Auto 317 Infinity 372 Liberty Mutual 395 Direct Auto 403 Progressive 408 National General 479 AssuranceAmerica 525 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Whether it be a fender bender or a head-on collision, most at-fault accidents will raise your premiums. Even other accidents that happen in West Palm Beach, whether you’re involved in them or not, will influence premiums, and Palm Beach County has some of the highest crash rates in Florida.[2]

The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies in West Palm Beach for drivers with an at-fault accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote State Farm 129 GEICO 134 Allstate 227 Travelers 277 Safeco 324 Mercury 330 Mile Auto 343 Infinity 371 Liberty Mutual 424 Direct Auto 435 Progressive 437 National General 522 AssuranceAmerica 551 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving under the influence is a problem in Palm Beach County, and the county reported more DUI arrests in 2019 than most Florida counties.[6] Florida also had a higher alcohol-impaired driving death rate than the nation in 2018.[7] With drinking and driving leading to thousands of deaths each year, it should be no surprise that insurers take DUIs seriously and raise a convicted driver’s rates significantly.

Here are the cheapest average quotes for drivers in West Palm Beach with a DUI.