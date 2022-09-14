Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

While most drivers understand that at-fault accidents will raise their premium, some don’t realize that other incidents, including moving violations, can also affect how much you pay for car insurance in Fort Lauderdale. These incidents include speeding tickets and driving under the influence.

These marks on your driving record make you a high-risk driver, and insurance companies offset their risk by increasing your rates.[4] Furthermore, a DUI conviction can result in an FR-44 insurance requirement, which will almost certainly mean higher rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Fort Lauderdale drivers may wonder why a speeding ticket can increase their rates if no damage is done and no claim is filed. Because speed is a contributing factor in many fatal car crashes, insurance companies consider a speeding ticket proof of risky driving behaviors.[5]

Drivers with a ticket in Fort Lauderdale pay an average of $303 per month for liability coverage. But even though your rates may increase after a speeding ticket, you can start your search for affordable car insurance with the following companies.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Of the approximately 393,000 crashes that occurred in Florida in 2022, about 9% happened in Broward County, where Fort Lauderdale is located. Only Miami-Dade County had more reported crashes on its roadways.[2]

At-fault accidents happen, even when you’re driving as responsibly as possible, and most result in an insurance increase. Fort Lauderdale drivers with an accident pay $327 per month for liability coverage, on average.

Here you can check out the cheapest car insurance companies in Fort Lauderdale for drivers with an accident on their record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

A DUI can affect your car insurance rates more than other incidents, depending on the severity. Having a DUI on your record can also potentially cause your insurance company to not renew your policy at the end of the policy’s term.[4]

If this is the case, start your search for cheap car insurance after a DUI with the companies below. If you can’t find an insurer willing to provide coverage, you can also apply for Florida’s assigned risk marketplace. The average monthly rate for Fort Lauderdale drivers with a DUI on their record is $378 for liability coverage, but you can find more rates from top insurers in the table below.