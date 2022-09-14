>Seguros de Autos>Florida

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Fort Lauderdale, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $80 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Florida

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $81/mes para cobertura total en Florida.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Located on Florida’s eastern coast, Fort Lauderdale is prone to severe weather events like hurricanes, tropical storms, flooding, and heavy rainfalls.[1] This increased risk of property damage can lead to increased car insurance rates.

The average rate of car insurance in Fort Lauderdale is $340 per month for full coverage and $256 per month for liability-only coverage. This is much higher than the national averages of $104 for liability coverage and $213 for full coverage.

Even though car insurance rates in Fort Lauderdale are expensive, you can still compare quotes to find affordable coverage for your needs.

Datos Breves

  • State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo have the cheapest car insurance in Fort Lauderdale.

  • Fort Lauderdale drivers pay a yearly average of $4,085 for full-coverage car insurance.

  • Broward County, where Fort Lauderdale is located, reported more crashes in 2022 than most Florida counties, which can lead to higher auto insurance rates.[2]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Fort Lauderdale 

Finding the right auto insurance company in Fort Lauderdale for your needs isn’t as simple as finding the cheapest policy. Depending on your budget, driving habits, and coverage needs, the right insurer for you might be one that offers significantly more value for a slightly higher cost than the lowest-priced offer.

Compare how the three following insurers provide coverage ideal for different drivers in Fort Lauderdale.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Hugo3.3$103$77Temporary coverage
State Farm4.5$81$70Senior drivers
GEICO4.2$83$72Drivers with incidents
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for temporary coverage: Hugo

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
Not rated
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$90/mo

Hugo is a tech-forward insurer offering limited insurance products across multiple states, including Florida. Fort Lauderdale drivers can take advantage of its low liability-only policies, though drivers who want the insurer’s Flex plan are out of luck, as it isn’t available in Florida. The ability to turn coverage on and off online and buy coverage for as little as three days is convenient and streamlined. As a bare-minimum insurer, Hugo can check all your boxes.

Ventajas

  • Offers temporary car insurance to infrequent drivers

  • Flexible payment options

Contras

  • Limited customized coverage options

  • Flex plan not available in Florida

Read our Hugo review
Best insurer for senior drivers: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A++
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$93/mo

Whether you’re a seasoned professional, enjoying retirement, or taking advantage of your winter home in South Florida, senior drivers in Fort Lauderdale should consider State Farm. With some of the lowest average rates available for senior drivers, State Farm is a great option for full-coverage policy needs. It rewards safe drivers with discounts, allowing senior drivers to save more thanks to their years of driving experience.

Ventajas

  • Strong AM Best financial strength rating

  • Multiple discounts for senior drivers in Florida

Contras

  • Low customer service ratings on Trustpilot

  • Gap insurance not available

Read our State Farm review
Best insurer for drivers with incidents: GEICO

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A++
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$95/mo

Driving incidents — including at-fault accidents and speeding tickets — happen. If you’re a Fort Lauderdale driver with an accident, ticket, or even a DUI on your record, GEICO offers some of the lowest average rates available in the city. The DriveEasy app can provide an opportunity to lower these rates by showing how responsible of a driver you are despite past driving mistakes. Although GEICO states that a claim won’t necessarily increase premiums, your prior history will likely incur a rate increase for new claims.

Ventajas

  • Offers FR-44 filings

  • Lower average rates than competitors

Contras

  • DriveEasy app could increase premiums based on risky driving habits

  • Accident forgiveness only applies to first accidents

Read our GEICO review
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Fort Lauderdale

Whether you’re at an age when rates are higher or have a few incidents on your record, you can lower your car insurance premiums in multiple ways. Here’s how to get affordable car insurance for your situation in Fort Lauderdale:

  • Raise your deductible. By offering to pay more out of pocket during a claim, your insurer has less financial responsibility and may lower your premium. Just be sure you have enough tucked away to pay the up-front deductible.

  • Ask about discounts. Most insurers offer discounts to drivers of all backgrounds, including those who maintain clean driving records, complete driver education courses, or have certain safety features on their vehicles. Contact a car insurance agent to see what common discounts you’ll likely qualify for.

  • Bundle your policies. Some insurers offer lower rates to policyholders who buy multiple policies, like renters or home insurance, with your auto insurance.

  • Shop and compare. One of the best ways to find cheap car insurance is to get at least three quotes from different insurers for the same coverage level and compare them to find the lowest rate.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Fort Lauderdale: State Farm

No matter how often you drive, you need to buy the state’s minimum insurance limits, which insurers refer to as liability-only policies. These policies cover expenses for injuries and damages you cause to another person or property.

Because liability-only policies provide fewer coverages compared to other policy types, they’re typically cheaper and best for drivers who want absolute minimum coverages. The average rate for liability coverage in Fort Lauderdale is $256 per month.

The table below shows the cheapest auto insurers in Fort Lauderdale for liability-only coverage.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm80
GEICO83
Hugo90
Allstate140
Safeco154
Mile Auto156
Travelers166
Mercury173
Liberty Mutual183
Direct Auto186
Midvale Home & Auto207
Progressive211
Infinity236
Foremost248
Dairyland251
AssuranceAmerica275
Bristol West325
National General362
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Fort Lauderdale: State Farm

While liability-only coverage protects the damages that an at-fault driver causes, some Fort Lauderdale drivers may want additional coverage that pays for damage to their vehicles.

Full-coverage policies aren’t exactly the same from insurer to insurer. But the majority of companies offer full-coverage policies that include liability, collision, and comprehensive coverages. Full-coverage policies are more expensive than liability-only policies because of these extra coverages. The average rate for full coverage in Fort Lauderdale is $340 per month.

Drivers who want reimbursement for flood or weather damage to their cars may want to choose a full-coverage policy. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for full-coverage policies in Fort Lauderdale.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm93
GEICO95
Hugo101
Allstate162
Travelers194
Mercury204
Safeco210
Mile Auto217
GAINSCO255
Infinity276
Liberty Mutual279
Midvale Home & Auto298
Direct Auto299
Progressive299
National General364
Foremost366
AssuranceAmerica375
Dairyland447
Bristol West464
Estimate your Fort Lauderdale car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Florida

Florida is unique in that it’s an at-fault state, so all Fort Lauderdale drivers have to carry personal injury protection (PIP) insurance. PIP coverage pays for damages and injuries to the policyholder no matter who was at fault for the accident.

Along with a minimum PIP limit, drivers must also hold a minimum limit of property damage liability insurance. Florida’s minimum car insurance requirements are as follows:[3]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/e30eeeebc5/personal-injury-protection.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP)

    $10,000 per accident

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/9ffcc07fc9/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Property damage liability

    $10,000 per accident

Because Florida’s minimum insurance requirements are so limited compared to other state requirements, it’s probably not enough to cover the full extent of your damages and injuries after an accident. Fort Lauderdale drivers should consider adding these optional coverages to their policies for more protection:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance covers damages from non-accident events, like weather events, falling objects, flooding, and theft. Insurify recommends Fort Lauderdale drivers add this to their policies since they live in a coastal region prone to severe weather.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance applies when you damage your vehicle in a collision, either with another car or a stationary object, even if you’re at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/73ee7a876e/repair.svg

    Glass coverage

    This pays for repairs or replacements of your windshield, rear and side windows, and sunroofs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    Gap insurance pays the remaining balance between your auto loan and the actual value of your car after a total loss.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for the expenses resulting from an at-fault accident by a driver who’s not insured or doesn’t have the level of insurance needed to cover your damages or injuries.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

While most drivers understand that at-fault accidents will raise their premium, some don’t realize that other incidents, including moving violations, can also affect how much you pay for car insurance in Fort Lauderdale. These incidents include speeding tickets and driving under the influence.

These marks on your driving record make you a high-risk driver, and insurance companies offset their risk by increasing your rates.[4] Furthermore, a DUI conviction can result in an FR-44 insurance requirement, which will almost certainly mean higher rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Fort Lauderdale drivers may wonder why a speeding ticket can increase their rates if no damage is done and no claim is filed. Because speed is a contributing factor in many fatal car crashes, insurance companies consider a speeding ticket proof of risky driving behaviors.[5]

Drivers with a ticket in Fort Lauderdale pay an average of $303 per month for liability coverage. But even though your rates may increase after a speeding ticket, you can start your search for affordable car insurance with the following companies.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
State Farm8092
GEICO8397
Hugo90117
Allstate140163
Safeco154196
Mile Auto156203
Travelers166197
Mercury173235
Liberty Mutual183231
Direct Auto186224
Progressive211257
Infinity236284
Dairyland251303
AssuranceAmerica275344
Bristol West325386
National General362425
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Of the approximately 393,000 crashes that occurred in Florida in 2022, about 9% happened in Broward County, where Fort Lauderdale is located. Only Miami-Dade County had more reported crashes on its roadways.[2]

At-fault accidents happen, even when you’re driving as responsibly as possible, and most result in an insurance increase. Fort Lauderdale drivers with an accident pay $327 per month for liability coverage, on average.

Here you can check out the cheapest car insurance companies in Fort Lauderdale for drivers with an accident on their record.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
State Farm8099
GEICO83104
Hugo90113
Allstate140176
Safeco154212
Mile Auto156220
Travelers166211
Mercury173250
Liberty Mutual183248
Direct Auto186242
Progressive211276
Infinity236283
Dairyland251322
AssuranceAmerica275361
Bristol West325408
National General362464
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

A DUI can affect your car insurance rates more than other incidents, depending on the severity. Having a DUI on your record can also potentially cause your insurance company to not renew your policy at the end of the policy’s term.[4]

If this is the case, start your search for cheap car insurance after a DUI with the companies below. If you can’t find an insurer willing to provide coverage, you can also apply for Florida’s assigned risk marketplace. The average monthly rate for Fort Lauderdale drivers with a DUI on their record is $378 for liability coverage, but you can find more rates from top insurers in the table below.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
State Farm80121
GEICO83126
Hugo90125
Allstate140212
Safeco154233
Mile Auto156246
Travelers166251
Mercury173269
Liberty Mutual183277
Direct Auto186282
Progressive211319
Infinity236357
Foremost248375
Dairyland251380
AssuranceAmerica275416
Bristol West325492
National General362548
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

People age 65 and older make up 18% of Fort Lauderdale’s population, and many may notice that their auto rates have increased around age 70.[6] Monthly car insurance rates tend to decrease for drivers around age 35 then increase in a driver’s 70s due to health issues that can increase the likelihood of an accident.[7]

Senior drivers in Fort Lauderdale pay an average of $214 per month for liability coverage.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for senior drivers in Fort Lauderdale.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm6273
GEICO6676
Allstate114132
Mile Auto121168
Safeco132180
Travelers132154
Mercury142168
Direct Auto145233
Liberty Mutual151231
Progressive154218
Dairyland205364
AssuranceAmerica206282
Bristol West263375
National General295297
Cheapest car insurance for teens: GEICO

Teen drivers have a higher rate of fatal crashes than older adults, which is why they often have some of the highest car insurance rates, despite clean driving records.[8] In Fort Lauderdale, teens pay an average of $392 per month for liability coverage.

Fortunately, teens and young drivers can lower these high premiums. Along with keeping a clean record, teens or parents can ask their insurer about discounts for good grades or for the completion of specific driving courses.

The table below shows the cheapest Fort Lauderdale auto insurance for teens.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
GEICO121138
State Farm127148
Hugo152170
Allstate229265
Safeco257350
Travelers279326
Mile Auto282392
Liberty Mutual287437
Mercury297350
Direct Auto317509
Progressive353501
Infinity368431
Dairyland377672
Foremost413610
AssuranceAmerica495675
Bristol West501716
National General644648
Fort Lauderdale car insurance quotes by credit tier

Even though it doesn’t have an effect on your driving habits, Florida allows insurers to use your credit history in determining your premiums. But it can’t be the only factor insurance companies consider during the underwriting process.[9] 

While they’re not the only influence on your rate, insurers generally provide drivers who have excellent or good credit scores with lower rates and give higher rates to drivers with poor credit scores.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Fort Lauderdale?

The average cost of car insurance in Fort Lauderdale is $340 per month for full-coverage policies, which is higher than the state average of $299 and the nationwide average of $213.

Car insurance rates vary by city and ZIP code, so cities with lower populations, like Ocala, tend to be cheaper, and areas of similar congestion, such as Miami, are very close in average rate prices.[8]

More cities in Florida

Compared to other major Florida cities, auto insurance in Fort Lauderdale is often more expensive, on average. But some cities may only be slightly cheaper and still fall above the Florida state average of $299 per month for a full-coverage policy.

Here’s how average rates compare in some other Florida cities.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Cape Coral$264$203
Clearwater$298$234
Jacksonville$301$202
Miami$363$272
Ocala$260$178
Orlando$312$221
Pensacola$259$172
Tallahassee$269$163
Tampa$373$310
Winter Haven$306$201
Fort Lauderdale car insurance FAQs

Learn more about Florida’s average car insurance costs and how they compare to Fort Lauderdale’s. Here’s some additional information about Fort Lauderdale car insurance.

  • How much is car insurance in Fort Lauderdale?

    The average cost of car insurance in Fort Lauderdale is $340 per month for full coverage and $256 per month for liability-only coverage.

  • Which company offers the cheapest car insurance in Fort Lauderdale?

    State Farm offers the cheapest coverage in Fort Lauderdale, with rates starting at $80 per month for liability coverage. GEICO and Hugo also offer low rates in the area, at $83 and $90 per month, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Fort Lauderdale?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Fort Lauderdale include State Farm and GEICO. These two companies have high Insurify Quality Scores, above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings in Florida, and strong AM Best financial strength ratings.

    The best auto insurer in the city for you will depend on your unique situation, coverage needs, and driving history, which is why you should always compare quotes from multiple insurers.

  • How much is car insurance per month in Florida?

    Car insurance in Florida costs an average of $299 per month for full-coverage policies, according to Insurify data. In comparison, Fort Lauderdale’s average cost for liability coverage is $214 per month.

  • Do you need 100/300 auto insurance in Florida?

    No. Florida only requires $10,000 per accident in personal injury protection and $10,000 per accident in property damage liability.[3] These minimums are extremely low compared to other states and don’t include bodily injury liability coverage, so you may benefit from higher limits for more protection on the road.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. City of Fort Lauderdale. "Climate and Weather in Fort Lauderdale."
  2. Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "Crash Dashboard."
  3. Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "Florida Insurance Requirements."
  4. III. "Do auto insurance premiums go up after a claim?."
  5. NHTSA. "Speeding and Aggressive Driving Prevention."
  6. U.S. Census Brueau. "Quick Facts: Fort Lauderdale city, Florida."
  7. III. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips."
  8. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  9. The Florida Senate. "626.9741 Use of credit reports and credit scores by insurers.."

