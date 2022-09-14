Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Florida
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $81/mes para cobertura total en Florida.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Located on Florida’s eastern coast, Fort Lauderdale is prone to severe weather events like hurricanes, tropical storms, flooding, and heavy rainfalls.[1] This increased risk of property damage can lead to increased car insurance rates.
The average rate of car insurance in Fort Lauderdale is $340 per month for full coverage and $256 per month for liability-only coverage. This is much higher than the national averages of $104 for liability coverage and $213 for full coverage.
Even though car insurance rates in Fort Lauderdale are expensive, you can still compare quotes to find affordable coverage for your needs.
Datos Breves
State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo have the cheapest car insurance in Fort Lauderdale.
Fort Lauderdale drivers pay a yearly average of $4,085 for full-coverage car insurance.
Broward County, where Fort Lauderdale is located, reported more crashes in 2022 than most Florida counties, which can lead to higher auto insurance rates.[2]
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Fort Lauderdale
Finding the right auto insurance company in Fort Lauderdale for your needs isn’t as simple as finding the cheapest policy. Depending on your budget, driving habits, and coverage needs, the right insurer for you might be one that offers significantly more value for a slightly higher cost than the lowest-priced offer.
Compare how the three following insurers provide coverage ideal for different drivers in Fort Lauderdale.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Hugo
3.3
$103
$77
Temporary coverage
State Farm
4.5
$81
$70
Senior drivers
GEICO
4.2
$83
$72
Drivers with incidents
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
Not rated
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$90/mo
Hugo is a tech-forward insurer offering limited insurance products across multiple states, including Florida. Fort Lauderdale drivers can take advantage of its low liability-only policies, though drivers who want the insurer’s Flex plan are out of luck, as it isn’t available in Florida. The ability to turn coverage on and off online and buy coverage for as little as three days is convenient and streamlined. As a bare-minimum insurer, Hugo can check all your boxes.
Ventajas
Offers temporary car insurance to infrequent drivers
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A++
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$93/mo
Whether you’re a seasoned professional, enjoying retirement, or taking advantage of your winter home in South Florida, senior drivers in Fort Lauderdale should consider State Farm. With some of the lowest average rates available for senior drivers, State Farm is a great option for full-coverage policy needs. It rewards safe drivers with discounts, allowing senior drivers to save more thanks to their years of driving experience.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A++
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$95/mo
Driving incidents — including at-fault accidents and speeding tickets — happen. If you’re a Fort Lauderdale driver with an accident, ticket, or even a DUI on your record, GEICO offers some of the lowest average rates available in the city. The DriveEasy app can provide an opportunity to lower these rates by showing how responsible of a driver you are despite past driving mistakes. Although GEICO states that a claim won’t necessarily increase premiums, your prior history will likely incur a rate increase for new claims.
Ventajas
Offers FR-44 filings
Lower average rates than competitors
Contras
DriveEasy app could increase premiums based on risky driving habits
Accident forgiveness only applies to first accidents
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Fort Lauderdale
Whether you’re at an age when rates are higher or have a few incidents on your record, you can lower your car insurance premiums in multiple ways. Here’s how to get affordable car insurance for your situation in Fort Lauderdale:
Raise your deductible. By offering to pay more out of pocket during a claim, your insurer has less financial responsibility and may lower your premium. Just be sure you have enough tucked away to pay the up-front deductible.
Ask about discounts. Most insurers offer discounts to drivers of all backgrounds, including those who maintain clean driving records, complete driver education courses, or have certain safety features on their vehicles. Contact a car insurance agent to see what common discounts you’ll likely qualify for.
Bundle your policies. Some insurers offer lower rates to policyholders who buy multiple policies, like renters or home insurance, with your auto insurance.
Shop and compare. One of the best ways to find cheap car insurance is to get at least three quotes from different insurers for the same coverage level and compare them to find the lowest rate.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Fort Lauderdale: State Farm
No matter how often you drive, you need to buy the state’s minimum insurance limits, which insurers refer to as liability-only policies. These policies cover expenses for injuries and damages you cause to another person or property.
Because liability-only policies provide fewer coverages compared to other policy types, they’re typically cheaper and best for drivers who want absolute minimum coverages. The average rate for liability coverage in Fort Lauderdale is $256 per month.
The table below shows the cheapest auto insurers in Fort Lauderdale for liability-only coverage.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
80
GEICO
83
Hugo
90
Allstate
140
Safeco
154
Mile Auto
156
Travelers
166
Mercury
173
Liberty Mutual
183
Direct Auto
186
Midvale Home & Auto
207
Progressive
211
Infinity
236
Foremost
248
Dairyland
251
AssuranceAmerica
275
Bristol West
325
National General
362
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Fort Lauderdale: State Farm
While liability-only coverage protects the damages that an at-fault driver causes, some Fort Lauderdale drivers may want additional coverage that pays for damage to their vehicles.
Full-coverage policies aren’t exactly the same from insurer to insurer. But the majority of companies offer full-coverage policies that include liability, collision, and comprehensive coverages. Full-coverage policies are more expensive than liability-only policies because of these extra coverages. The average rate for full coverage in Fort Lauderdale is $340 per month.
Drivers who want reimbursement for flood or weather damage to their cars may want to choose a full-coverage policy. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for full-coverage policies in Fort Lauderdale.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
93
GEICO
95
Hugo
101
Allstate
162
Travelers
194
Mercury
204
Safeco
210
Mile Auto
217
GAINSCO
255
Infinity
276
Liberty Mutual
279
Midvale Home & Auto
298
Direct Auto
299
Progressive
299
National General
364
Foremost
366
AssuranceAmerica
375
Dairyland
447
Bristol West
464
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Florida
Florida is unique in that it’s an at-fault state, so all Fort Lauderdale drivers have to carry personal injury protection (PIP) insurance. PIP coverage pays for damages and injuries to the policyholder no matter who was at fault for the accident.
Along with a minimum PIP limit, drivers must also hold a minimum limit of property damage liability insurance. Florida’s minimum car insurance requirements are as follows:[3]
Personal injury protection (PIP)
$10,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$10,000 per accident
Because Florida’s minimum insurance requirements are so limited compared to other state requirements, it’s probably not enough to cover the full extent of your damages and injuries after an accident. Fort Lauderdale drivers should consider adding these optional coverages to their policies for more protection:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance covers damages from non-accident events, like weather events, falling objects, flooding, and theft. Insurify recommends Fort Lauderdale drivers add this to their policies since they live in a coastal region prone to severe weather.
Collision coverage
Collision insurance applies when you damage your vehicle in a collision, either with another car or a stationary object, even if you’re at fault.
Glass coverage
This pays for repairs or replacements of your windshield, rear and side windows, and sunroofs.
Gap coverage
Gap insurance pays the remaining balance between your auto loan and the actual value of your car after a total loss.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for the expenses resulting from an at-fault accident by a driver who’s not insured or doesn’t have the level of insurance needed to cover your damages or injuries.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
These marks on your driving record make you a high-risk driver, and insurance companies offset their risk by increasing your rates.[4] Furthermore, a DUI conviction can result in an FR-44 insurance requirement, which will almost certainly mean higher rates.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Fort Lauderdale drivers may wonder why a speeding ticket can increase their rates if no damage is done and no claim is filed. Because speed is a contributing factor in many fatal car crashes, insurance companies consider a speeding ticket proof of risky driving behaviors.[5]
Drivers with a ticket in Fort Lauderdale pay an average of $303 per month for liability coverage. But even though your rates may increase after a speeding ticket, you can start your search for affordable car insurance with the following companies.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
80
92
GEICO
83
97
Hugo
90
117
Allstate
140
163
Safeco
154
196
Mile Auto
156
203
Travelers
166
197
Mercury
173
235
Liberty Mutual
183
231
Direct Auto
186
224
Progressive
211
257
Infinity
236
284
Dairyland
251
303
AssuranceAmerica
275
344
Bristol West
325
386
National General
362
425
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Of the approximately 393,000 crashes that occurred in Florida in 2022, about 9% happened in Broward County, where Fort Lauderdale is located. Only Miami-Dade County had more reported crashes on its roadways.[2]
At-fault accidents happen, even when you’re driving as responsibly as possible, and most result in an insurance increase. Fort Lauderdale drivers with an accident pay $327 per month for liability coverage, on average.
Here you can check out the cheapest car insurance companies in Fort Lauderdale for drivers with an accident on their record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
80
99
GEICO
83
104
Hugo
90
113
Allstate
140
176
Safeco
154
212
Mile Auto
156
220
Travelers
166
211
Mercury
173
250
Liberty Mutual
183
248
Direct Auto
186
242
Progressive
211
276
Infinity
236
283
Dairyland
251
322
AssuranceAmerica
275
361
Bristol West
325
408
National General
362
464
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
A DUI can affect your car insurance rates more than other incidents, depending on the severity. Having a DUI on your record can also potentially cause your insurance company to not renew your policy at the end of the policy’s term.[4]
If this is the case, start your search for cheap car insurance after a DUI with the companies below. If you can’t find an insurer willing to provide coverage, you can also apply for Florida’s assigned risk marketplace. The average monthly rate for Fort Lauderdale drivers with a DUI on their record is $378 for liability coverage, but you can find more rates from top insurers in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
80
121
GEICO
83
126
Hugo
90
125
Allstate
140
212
Safeco
154
233
Mile Auto
156
246
Travelers
166
251
Mercury
173
269
Liberty Mutual
183
277
Direct Auto
186
282
Progressive
211
319
Infinity
236
357
Foremost
248
375
Dairyland
251
380
AssuranceAmerica
275
416
Bristol West
325
492
National General
362
548
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
People age 65 and older make up 18% of Fort Lauderdale’s population, and many may notice that their auto rates have increased around age 70.[6] Monthly car insurance rates tend to decrease for drivers around age 35 then increase in a driver’s 70s due to health issues that can increase the likelihood of an accident.[7]
Senior drivers in Fort Lauderdale pay an average of $214 per month for liability coverage.
Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for senior drivers in Fort Lauderdale.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
62
73
GEICO
66
76
Allstate
114
132
Mile Auto
121
168
Safeco
132
180
Travelers
132
154
Mercury
142
168
Direct Auto
145
233
Liberty Mutual
151
231
Progressive
154
218
Dairyland
205
364
AssuranceAmerica
206
282
Bristol West
263
375
National General
295
297
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: GEICO
Teen drivers have a higher rate of fatal crashes than older adults, which is why they often have some of the highest car insurance rates, despite clean driving records.[8] In Fort Lauderdale, teens pay an average of $392 per month for liability coverage.
Fortunately, teens and young drivers can lower these high premiums. Along with keeping a clean record, teens or parents can ask their insurer about discounts for good grades or for the completion of specific driving courses.
The table below shows the cheapest Fort Lauderdale auto insurance for teens.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
GEICO
121
138
State Farm
127
148
Hugo
152
170
Allstate
229
265
Safeco
257
350
Travelers
279
326
Mile Auto
282
392
Liberty Mutual
287
437
Mercury
297
350
Direct Auto
317
509
Progressive
353
501
Infinity
368
431
Dairyland
377
672
Foremost
413
610
AssuranceAmerica
495
675
Bristol West
501
716
National General
644
648
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Fort Lauderdale car insurance quotes by credit tier
Even though it doesn’t have an effect on your driving habits, Florida allows insurers to use your credit history in determining your premiums. But it can’t be the only factor insurance companies consider during the underwriting process.[9]
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Fort Lauderdale?
The average cost of car insurance in Fort Lauderdale is $340 per month for full-coverage policies, which is higher than the state average of $299 and the nationwide average of $213.
Car insurance rates vary by city and ZIP code, so cities with lower populations, like Ocala, tend to be cheaper, and areas of similar congestion, such as Miami, are very close in average rate prices.[8]
More cities in Florida
Compared to other major Florida cities, auto insurance in Fort Lauderdale is often more expensive, on average. But some cities may only be slightly cheaper and still fall above the Florida state average of $299 per month for a full-coverage policy.
Here’s how average rates compare in some other Florida cities.
The average cost of car insurance in Fort Lauderdale is $340 per month for full coverage and $256 per month for liability-only coverage.
Which company offers the cheapest car insurance in Fort Lauderdale?
State Farm offers the cheapest coverage in Fort Lauderdale, with rates starting at $80 per month for liability coverage. GEICO and Hugo also offer low rates in the area, at $83 and $90 per month, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Fort Lauderdale?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Fort Lauderdale include State Farm and GEICO. These two companies have high Insurify Quality Scores, above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings in Florida, and strong AM Best financial strength ratings.
The best auto insurer in the city for you will depend on your unique situation, coverage needs, and driving history, which is why you should always compare quotes from multiple insurers.
How much is car insurance per month in Florida?
Car insurance in Florida costs an average of $299 per month for full-coverage policies, according to Insurify data. In comparison, Fort Lauderdale’s average cost for liability coverage is $214 per month.
Do you need 100/300 auto insurance in Florida?
No. Florida only requires $10,000 per accident in personal injury protection and $10,000 per accident in property damage liability.[3] These minimums are extremely low compared to other states and don’t include bodily injury liability coverage, so you may benefit from higher limits for more protection on the road.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.