¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en California
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $58/mes para solo responsabilidad y $107/mes para cobertura total en California.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Stockton residents pay an average of $270 per month for full-coverage car insurance, which is slightly higher than the California full-coverage average of $255 per month.
But thanks to a low accident rate compared to other major cities like Los Angeles, Stockton drivers pay lower average rates for car insurance than drivers in other California cities.[1]
Here’s how you can compare quotes and find cheap car insurance companies in Stockton.
Datos Breves
Mile Auto, Sun Coast, and Mercury have the cheapest car insurance in Stockton.
Stockton drivers pay an average of $3,244 per year for full-coverage insurance.
Your credit score won’t affect your cost of car insurance in California.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Stockton
Choosing the right car insurance company in Stockton requires careful evaluation of your personal needs and circumstances, not just looking for the cheapest auto insurance policies. Factors such as your driving history, vehicle type, and coverage preferences can influence which insurer offers the most affordable prices.
Here are some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Stockton, California.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Mile Auto
3.5
$117
$63
Teen drivers
Sun Coast
2.3
$181
$73
Drivers with a DUI
Clearcover
3.2
$137
$67
Drivers with a speeding ticket
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$70/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$130/mo
Mile Auto stands out as an excellent choice for young drivers who don’t spend much time on the road. With its innovative pay-per-mile insurance, low-mileage drivers may enjoy substantial savings of 30% to 40% on their current premiums.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
Not rated
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$77/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$181/mo
For people with a DUI on their driving record, Sun Coast offers affordable car insurance. Its comprehensive coverage options cater to various driving histories. Sun Coast also provides discounts for prior insurance holders, multiple cars, and homeowners, making it an attractive option for people who want affordable and inclusive coverage.
Ventajas
Low down payment options
Flexible billing plans
Contras
Can’t manage policy with a mobile app
No bundling options with life or homeowners insurance
Best insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket: Clearcover
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.2
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$88/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$144/mo
Beyond affordability, Clearcover prides itself on providing a seamless customer experience, allowing policyholders to receive a customized quote quickly. Its efficient claims process ensures that customers can file a claim in as little as seven minutes, on average, delivering convenience and efficiency to policyholders.
They start off with good rates, but after being a loyal customer, they raise the rates even though the value of the vehicles goes down.
Linda - April 7, 2024
Verified
No
The cost is too high considering how little I drive. I haven't had any tickets in 10 years and I'm a senior.
Larry - February 9, 2024
Verified
Excellent
No problems.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Stockton
When searching for cheap car insurance in Stockton, remember these tips:
Prioritize safe driving. Uphold a clean driving record by adhering to traffic laws and avoiding accidents and violations, as this can positively influence your insurance rates.
Consider a higher deductible. If you choose a higher deductible, it can reduce your premium. But make sure you have sufficient savings to cover the deductible amount in case you need to file a claim.
Compare quotes. The goal isn’t to find the cheapest car insurance in Stockton but the right policy for the best price. Because insurers quote different rates to drivers, you should compare quotes from multiple insurance companies to find the best deal.
Maximize savings through policy bundling. Ask about multi-policy discounts when consolidating your car insurance with other policies, such as renters or homeowners insurance.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Stockton: Mile Auto
Liability-only car insurance offers financial protection in situations where you cause damages or injuries to others in an at-fault car accident. It doesn’t include coverage for your medical expenses or vehicle repairs. This type of insurance covers the medical expenses and property damage of the other party up to the limits specified in your policy, ensuring that you’re financially accountable in the event of an accident.
Liability-only insurance in Stockton costs an average of $124 per month.
Here are the car insurance companies with the cheapest liability-only policies in Stockton.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
70
Sun Coast
77
Mercury
94
Anchor
100
Safeco
102
USAA
111
Dairyland
124
National General
136
GEICO
148
Allstate
152
Farmers
157
Direct Auto
161
State Farm
170
Travelers
178
Bristol West
194
21st Century
195
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Stockton: Mile Auto
Liability-only car insurance provides essential protection against damages and injuries you cause to others, but it doesn’t cover your vehicle or medical bills. On the other hand, full-coverage car insurance offers comprehensive protection that goes beyond liability, ensuring more financial protection.
Full-coverage car insurance is particularly beneficial for drivers with valuable vehicles, people living in areas prone to accidents or theft, or anyone seeking extensive coverage for personal and third-party damages.
Stockton drivers pay a monthly average of $270 for full-coverage car insurance.
If you’re interested in finding the most affordable full-coverage policies in Stockton, refer to the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
130
Mercury
174
Sun Coast
181
Safeco
184
Anchor
214
USAA
238
Dairyland
287
National General
290
GEICO
318
Allstate
329
Farmers
338
State Farm
367
Travelers
385
Direct Auto
390
21st Century
419
Bristol West
432
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in California
The state of California requires drivers to purchase a minimum level of car insurance known as 15/30/5. This translates to the following coverages:[2]
Bodily injury liability
$15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$5,000 per accident
Important Information
California liability limits are increasing on Jan. 1, 2025, to 30/60/15. This translates to $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident for property damage liability.[3]
Although California requires minimum limits, it’s a good idea to add extra coverage to your auto policy if you’re concerned about paying for repairs after an at-fault accident, theft, or weather-related damage. Consider these optional coverages for added peace of mind:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance covers you against theft and damages that non-collision events cause, such as fire, vandalism, theft, falling objects, and natural disasters.
Collision coverage
Collision insurance pays for repairs from damages in collisions with other vehicles or objects, regardless of fault.
Glass coverage
This includes coverage for windshield and glass damages, with select policies offering zero-deductible coverage for side windows, rear windows, and glass sunroofs.
Gap coverage
Particularly beneficial for financed or leased vehicles, gap insurance bridges the gap between your auto loan balance and the insurance settlement in the event of a total loss.
California’s low-cost auto insurance plan
California’s Low Cost Automobile Insurance program (CLCA) exists to help low-income drivers buy affordable car insurance. The eligibility requirements for the program are:
Have a valid California driver’s license
Meet income eligibility requirements
Own a vehicle valued at $25,000 or less
Be at least 16 years old
Have a good driving record or be a new driver
It costs $232 to $932 per year to buy minimum-liability car insurance through the CLCA, depending on the county. But it also offers additional coverage options like uninsured/underinsured motorist and medical payments insurance for an extra $37 to $107 per year.
You can learn more and apply for the California car insurance program at MyLowCostAuto.com.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
“Your driving record tells a story of what type of driver/risk you are. The more activity you have — for example, tickets or accidents — the more you will pay for car insurance,” says Steve Rivera, partner at The Liberty Company Insurance Brokers. “The less activity, or no activity at all, will provide preferred pricing.”
For affordable insurance with a spotty driving record, check out Insurify’s data on the cheapest companies below.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto
Stockton reported 300 speed-related injuries and deaths in 2020, so having a speeding ticket on your driving record will likely result in increased auto insurance premiums compared to having a completely clean record.[1]
Drivers in Stockton with a speeding ticket pay an average of $173 per month for liability coverage and $377 per month for full coverage.
To assist you in shopping for the best rates, here’s an overview of the average monthly quotes by insurance company for drivers with a speeding ticket in Stockton.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Mile Auto
70
99
Mercury
94
138
Safeco
102
141
USAA
111
141
Dairyland
124
163
National General
136
174
GEICO
148
188
Allstate
152
193
Farmers
157
200
Direct Auto
161
211
State Farm
170
213
Travelers
178
230
Bristol West
194
251
21st Century
195
258
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto
If you have an at-fault accident on your driving record, it’s common for your auto insurance premiums to rise. Insurance companies do this to offset potential financial risks associated with future accidents.[4]
Stockton drivers with an accident pay a monthly average of $162 for liability coverage.
If you live in Stockton and have an at-fault accident on your record, refer to the table below to see the most affordable average quotes Insurify identified for cost-effective coverage.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Mile Auto
70
100
Mercury
94
137
Anchor
100
131
Safeco
102
142
USAA
111
141
Dairyland
124
161
National General
136
176
GEICO
148
188
Allstate
152
193
Farmers
157
199
Direct Auto
161
211
State Farm
170
213
Travelers
178
229
Bristol West
194
246
21st Century
195
256
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto
Driving under the influence is undoubtedly a severe offense and results in considerably higher car insurance premiums.[4] Plus, California may require you to file SR-22 insurance with the state after a DUI conviction. Insurance companies perceive a DUI history as a substantial financial risk and may increase premiums accordingly.
Liability insurance for Stockton drivers with a DUI costs an average of $167 per month. Full-coverage policies jump to $363 per month.
If you have a DUI on your record, here are the cheapest insurers in Stockton.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Mile Auto
70
106
Mercury
94
140
Anchor
100
145
Safeco
102
148
USAA
111
161
Dairyland
124
179
National General
136
197
GEICO
148
214
Allstate
152
220
Farmers
157
227
Direct Auto
161
233
State Farm
170
246
Travelers
178
258
Bristol West
194
281
21st Century
195
282
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto
Age plays a crucial role in shaping car insurance rates. Prices generally decrease as drivers gain more experience and reach their mid-30s. But around age 70, premiums might undergo a slight increase due to factors like potential health concerns and increased accident risks.[5]
Senior drivers in Stockton pay an overall average of $162 per month for car insurance.
Here are the insurers with some of the lowest average quotes available for senior drivers in Stockton.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Mile Auto
54
100
Mercury
77
142
Safeco
87
156
USAA
89
190
Dairyland
100
232
National General
110
234
GEICO
117
252
Allstate
122
265
Farmers
123
265
Direct Auto
124
301
State Farm
131
284
Travelers
140
303
21st Century
147
316
Bristol West
156
346
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Mile Auto
Car insurance for teenagers and young adults is frequently much more expensive than for older drivers due to their limited experience on the road and increased risk factors.[6] As a teenager, one effective strategy to find affordable car insurance is to remain on a parent’s insurance policy, as it often leads to more favorable premiums.
Teen drivers in Stockton pay monthly averages of $192 for liability coverage and $418 for full coverage.
Additionally, choosing a safe and reliable vehicle equipped with good safety features and maintaining good grades to qualify for good student discounts can further help in getting affordable insurance. The following table showcases some of the lowest average car insurance quotes available for teens in Stockton, based on Insurify data.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Mile Auto
127
236
Mercury
162
300
Anchor
167
358
Safeco
171
308
USAA
171
367
Dairyland
187
434
GEICO
217
466
National General
243
518
Allstate
250
541
Farmers
256
551
State Farm
272
588
Direct Auto
276
668
Bristol West
301
670
Travelers
301
651
21st Century
304
653
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Is car insurance more expensive in Stockton?
Full-coverage car insurance in the U.S. costs $213 per month, on average. Stockton drivers pay more, at $270 per month for the same coverage. But insurance rates can differ significantly by ZIP code, and factors such as weather, crime, and traffic affect rates.[6]
More cities in California
While car insurance rates in Stockton tend to be higher than in many other California cities, there are exceptions. For instance, cities like Los Angeles, which experienced significantly more traffic injuries and fatalities in 2020 than Stockton, typically have higher average car insurance costs.[1]
To understand the variations in car insurance expenses, here’s a comparison of average car insurance quotes in some other California cities.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Stockton car insurance FAQs
Check out Insurify’s guide on the best ways to shop for car insurance for more information on the insurance-comparison process. Insurify answers additional questions about car insurance in Stockton below.
How much is car insurance in Stockton?
The average cost of car insurance in Stockton is $124 per month for liability coverage and $270 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Stockton?
Mile Auto has the cheapest car insurance in Stockton, with monthly liability rates as low as $70. Sun Coast and Mercury also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $77 and $94.
But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.
Can credit history affect your car insurance rates in California?
No. Your credit history can’t affect your car insurance rates in California. This means that insurers can’t charge you more just because you have poor credit.[7]
How much car insurance do you need in California?
California requires 15/30/5 minimum liability limits. This translates to $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $5,000 per accident for property damage liability.[2]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.