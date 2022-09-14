Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

For drivers with a history of incidents, such as speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), at-fault accidents, or other moving violations, affordable car insurance becomes crucial. It’s important to remember that these incidents typically result in increased insurance premiums since they indicate a higher likelihood of future claims.[4]

“Your driving record tells a story of what type of driver/risk you are. The more activity you have — for example, tickets or accidents — the more you will pay for car insurance,” says Steve Rivera, partner at The Liberty Company Insurance Brokers. “The less activity, or no activity at all, will provide preferred pricing.”

For affordable insurance with a spotty driving record, check out Insurify’s data on the cheapest companies below.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto

Stockton reported 300 speed-related injuries and deaths in 2020, so having a speeding ticket on your driving record will likely result in increased auto insurance premiums compared to having a completely clean record.[1]

Drivers in Stockton with a speeding ticket pay an average of $173 per month for liability coverage and $377 per month for full coverage.

To assist you in shopping for the best rates, here’s an overview of the average monthly quotes by insurance company for drivers with a speeding ticket in Stockton.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Mile Auto 70 99 Mercury 94 138 Safeco 102 141 USAA 111 141 Dairyland 124 163 National General 136 174 GEICO 148 188 Allstate 152 193 Farmers 157 200 Direct Auto 161 211 State Farm 170 213 Travelers 178 230 Bristol West 194 251 21st Century 195 258 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto

If you have an at-fault accident on your driving record, it’s common for your auto insurance premiums to rise. Insurance companies do this to offset potential financial risks associated with future accidents.[4]

Stockton drivers with an accident pay a monthly average of $162 for liability coverage.

If you live in Stockton and have an at-fault accident on your record, refer to the table below to see the most affordable average quotes Insurify identified for cost-effective coverage.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Mile Auto 70 100 Mercury 94 137 Anchor 100 131 Safeco 102 142 USAA 111 141 Dairyland 124 161 National General 136 176 GEICO 148 188 Allstate 152 193 Farmers 157 199 Direct Auto 161 211 State Farm 170 213 Travelers 178 229 Bristol West 194 246 21st Century 195 256 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto

Driving under the influence is undoubtedly a severe offense and results in considerably higher car insurance premiums.[4] Plus, California may require you to file SR-22 insurance with the state after a DUI conviction. Insurance companies perceive a DUI history as a substantial financial risk and may increase premiums accordingly.

Liability insurance for Stockton drivers with a DUI costs an average of $167 per month. Full-coverage policies jump to $363 per month.

If you have a DUI on your record, here are the cheapest insurers in Stockton.