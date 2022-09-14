>Seguros de Autos>Arkansas

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Pine Bluff, Arkansas (2024)

Pine Bluff drivers can find the cheapest car insurance rates from State Farm. The insurer’s liability rates start at just $33 per month.

Featured in

media logo

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Arkansas

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $29/mes para solo responsabilidad y $59/mes para cobertura total en Arkansas.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Car insurance in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, averages $202 per month, which runs higher than the state’s average of $175. It’s likely higher in part due to the city’s higher-than-average crime rates, making it riskier for insurers to provide coverage in the city.[1]

However, when looking for quotes, you’ll receive a range of different prices — even when comparing the same coverage type and policy limits. Always make sure to compare car insurance quotes from at least three insurers before buying a policy. Here’s what else Pine Bluff drivers need to know to uncover affordable car insurance rates.

Datos Breves

  • State Farm, USAA, and GEICO are the cheapest car insurance companies for Pine Bluff drivers.

  • Pine Bluff drivers can shave nearly 50% off premiums by maintaining a good credit score.

  • Arkansas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver responsible for the incident pays for the damages.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Pine Bluff

Car insurance isn’t hard to find in Pine Bluff, but finding the right coverage at an affordable price is easier said than done. The right policy can vary depending on your individual needs and circumstances, driving history, vehicle type, location, and coverage preferences.

Here’s a look at three of the cheapest car insurers in Pine Bluff.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
State Farm4.5$59$29Affordable coverage
USAA4.5$72$35Active military, veterans, and their families
GEICO4.2$89$44Families
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for affordable coverage: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$33/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$69/mo

State Farm tops the list of cheap car insurance in Pine Bluff. The average State Farm policyholder pays significantly less than the city’s average cost of auto insurance. The many policy options and discounts can help keep your costs low.

You’ll find six State Farm agents nearby to help with policy changes, including buying coverage, filing a claim, and policy management.

Ventajas

  • Lowest rates for both liability and full coverage in Pine Bluff

  • Top-rated customer service and claims satisfaction by J.D. Power[2]

  • Multiple available discounts

Contras

  • Must purchase policy through an agent

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Accident forgiveness not available

Best insurer for active military, veterans, and their families: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$40/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$84/mo

With more than 4,000 veterans living in Jefferson County, Arkansas, USAA is a premier choice for car coverage.[3] It stands out for its quality service, scoring well above average in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study and 2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. Besides auto, USAA offers an array of insurance products, including boat, aviation, homeowners, and health insurance.

Being a USAA member unlocks a world of benefits and discounts extending far beyond insurance. You can save money on a variety of services and products, from hotel bookings and floral purchases to prescription medications and more.

Ventajas

  • Excellent customer satisfaction ratings by J.D. Power[2]

  • User-friendly app for convenient policy management

  • Offers rideshare coverage

Contras

  • Exclusive to military, veterans, and their families

  • Limited add-on vehicle coverage options

  • No physical local offices

Best insurer for families: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$51/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$104/mo

Pine Bluff, with its close-knit community of nearly 40,000, is a place where many families prioritize safety and value. GEICO is a good idea for auto coverage, blending affordability with various coverage options. Your family may benefit from various discounts for multiple drivers and vehicles, as well as bundling options for home and auto plans.

GEICO lacks a physical agent presence in Pine Bluff. However, its user-friendly mobile app and online resources streamline the process of managing policies and filing claims. The digital convenience is a significant perk for busy families.

Ventajas

  • Wide range of discounts

  • Website and app allow for convenient policy management

  • Coverage available for high-risk drivers

Contras

  • No agents in Pine Bluff

  • Gap and rideshare insurance not available

  • Below-average J.D. Power ratings in customer and claims satisfaction[2] 

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Pine Bluff

Insurers consider your driving history, age, type of vehicle, and even your credit score when setting your rates. However, you shouldn’t have to suffer high premiums when cheap coverage may be available.

Here are some strategies to help you score a great rate on car insurance:

  • Maintain a good driving record. A clean driving record can lead to some of the most competitive rates available.

  • Hunt for discounts. You can reduce your premiums through various discounts, such as for safe driving, installing anti-theft devices, opting for paperless billing, and getting good grades (if you’re a student).

  • Shop and compare. Rates vary between companies. Get a free quote to compare coverages from multiple insurers to explore policy options and get the best value.

  • Bundle policies. Many insurance companies offer discounts if you bundle car insurance with other policies, like home insurance or renters insurance.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Pine Bluff: State Farm

Liability-only car insurance is a type of policy that covers damages and injuries you cause to others in an accident. However, it doesn’t cover your personal injuries or damages to your vehicle. Liability insurance coverage is mandatory for Pine Bluff drivers, and a liability-only policy is a great way to meet legal requirements for auto insurance at a lower cost.

State Farm offers the cheapest liability-only policies for Pine Bluff drivers, at $33 per month. 

Monthly rates can vary, as you’ll see in the table below, which shows the average monthly cost for liability protection from different insurance companies in Pine Bluff.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm33
USAA40
GEICO51
Auto-Owners57
Safeco66
National General67
Shelter73
Allstate74
Farmers76
Nationwide76
Progressive79
Travelers79
State Auto90
Liberty Mutual97
Hallmark103
Midvale Home & Auto110
GAINSCO112
Dairyland120
Direct Auto125
The General148
Bristol West176
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Pine Bluff: State Farm

While liability-only insurance covers damage you cause to others, full-coverage car insurance extends this protection to your own vehicle. It safeguards against incidents like theft, vandalism, and accidents, even if you’re at fault. Full coverage is a smart choice for people with newer or high-value vehicles, people with loans, or anyone looking for more protection while on the road.

Pine Bluff drivers can find the cheapest full coverage with State Farm, with rates of $69 per month. The table below compares average costs from various insurers in the Pine Bluff area.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm69
USAA84
GEICO104
Auto-Owners117
Safeco149
Shelter151
Allstate154
Travelers154
Farmers155
Nationwide155
Progressive164
National General176
Midvale Home & Auto195
State Auto217
GAINSCO237
Liberty Mutual239
Direct Auto255
Hallmark273
Dairyland276
The General302
Bristol West408
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Car insurance requirements in Arkansas

If you own a vehicle, the Arkansas Insurance Department requires you to have liability insurance coverage. The state follows a fault-based system, and the minimum policy amount helps pay for claims if you cause an accident.

Keep in mind that minimum policy limits aren’t always enough to cover the cost, and more protection is available from most insurers. For instance, you can purchase uninsured, underinsured, and personal injury protection coverage. Arkansas insurance companies must offer it to you, but the law doesn’t mandate it.[4]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000

Optional coverages can increase financial protection and give you more peace of mind. Here are a few add-ons to consider in Arkansas:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance reimburses you for damage to your car if you’re in an accident with another vehicle or object, like a tree or guardrail.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Known as “other-than-collision” coverage, comprehensive insurance pays for theft and vehicle damage from hazards like fire, flood, vandalism, hail, and falling rocks.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage comes into play if a driver without car insurance causes a car accident and you sustain injuries or property damage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage pays medical bills after an accident, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap insurance

    Gap insurance covers the “gap” if your car is stolen or totaled and you owe more on the car loan than the vehicle is worth.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance coverage helps pay for towing, battery jump-starts, lockout assistance, towing, and fuel delivery if you’re stuck on the side of the road.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/38dc81ba93/drive-1.svg

    New car replacement coverage

    New car replacement coverage pays the value of a brand-new car of the same make and model if your car is a total loss.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, driving under the influence (DUIs), and other moving violations can pollute your driving record. Each is a red flag for insurers, signaling potentially risky driving behavior and a greater chance of future insurance claims. Because of the higher perceived risk, insurers often increase rates for drivers with spots on their records.

The table below highlights how rates from Pine Bluff insurers vary based on your driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm33424554
USAA40525565
GEICO51677083
Auto-Owners57777993
Safeco669398107
National General678893109
Shelter73105109112
Allstate7496101120
Farmers7699104124
Nationwide76100105124
Progressive79107112129
Travelers79105109129
Liberty Mutual97136142158
GAINSCO112143151182
Dairyland120162168195
Direct Auto125168177203
The General148200209241
Bristol West176234241286
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Teen drivers have the most expensive car insurance premiums than any other age group. Factors like their lack of driving experience make them four times more likely to have a car accident than drivers age 20 and older.[5] As you age and spend more time on the road, you’ll notice a downward trend in car insurance premiums. Rates tend to decrease around age 35.

However, you’ll likely have a higher car insurance bill once you turn 70. Fatal crash rates start to increase at that age, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), which drives up your costs.[6]

For a clearer picture, the table below illustrates the average car insurance costs across different age groups.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$471
20s$313
30s$226
40s$203
50s$174
60s$160
70s$179
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Pine Bluff car insurance quotes by credit tier

Arkansas auto insurance companies can consider your credit history before giving you a quote. It can influence whether the insurer will offer you a policy and how much you’ll pay. Insurers have found that credit report information can predict the likelihood of filing a claim, with excellent or good credit scores leading to lower rates.[7]

If you can maintain a higher credit rating, you can save nearly 50% compared to a driver with poor credit scores, as seen in the table below.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Pine Bluff car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be difficult. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Pine Bluff.

  • How much is car insurance in Pine Bluff?

    The average cost of car insurance in Pine Bluff is $202 per month.

    Pine Bluff drivers pay $116 per month for liability coverage and $288 for full-coverage car insurance, on average. Your exact auto insurance premium will depend on your driving record, age, credit history, and other factors.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Pine Bluff?

    State Farm offers the cheapest liability car insurance in Pine Bluff, at $33 per month. USAA is the second-cheapest insurer in the city, with a rate of $40. The third-cheapest insurer, GEICO, has a liability-only rate of $51 per month.

    Comparing quotes from multiple car insurance companies is the best way to find the cheapest car insurance for your coverage needs.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Pine Bluff?

    State Farm is the best car insurance company in Pine Bluff, with an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and high customer satisfaction ratings. Other top insurers include USAA and GEICO.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Neighborhood Scout. "Pine Bluff Crime Rates and Statistics."
  2. Jdpower.com. "2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study."
  3. U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. "National Center for Veterans Analysis and Statistics."
  4. Arkansas Insurance Department. "Consumers FAQ."
  5. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "Teenagers."
  6. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "Older Drivers."
  7. Arkansas Insurance Department. "Understanding How Insurers Use Credit Information."
